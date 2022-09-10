I woke up at 5am at Camp Lejeune, got down from my bunk, slipped into my clothes, and headed for a run with my platoon like any other day.The mood was oddly relaxed as our unit prepared for its first deployment after a year of training. I had graduated high school a year earlier and had been waiting for my first deployment serving my country.I showered and was joking around as usual, when my roommate DeCamp poked his head in the door: “Dude, something’s happened.”The day was September 11, 2001.Marines were gathered around a radio next door listening as one...

