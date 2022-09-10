Read full article on original website
Former fighter pilot Heather Penney recalls Vice President Cheney’s orders on 9/11 to stop Flight 93
Former D.C. Air National Guard Fighter Pilot Heather Penney joined "Fox & Friends Weekend" on Sunday, September 11, 2022, to discuss the mission she was given 21 years ago on 9/11. Vice President Dick Cheney reportedly ordered fighter pilots to ram United Airlines Flight 93 after two hijacked commercial planes...
Voices: I deployed to Afghanistan days after 9/11. Twenty-one years on, countless vets like me are in an invisible war
I woke up at 5am at Camp Lejeune, got down from my bunk, slipped into my clothes, and headed for a run with my platoon like any other day.The mood was oddly relaxed as our unit prepared for its first deployment after a year of training. I had graduated high school a year earlier and had been waiting for my first deployment serving my country.I showered and was joking around as usual, when my roommate DeCamp poked his head in the door: “Dude, something’s happened.”The day was September 11, 2001.Marines were gathered around a radio next door listening as one...
Tim Scott says US needs leader to unify country without 9/11-like ‘crisis,’ slams ‘soul-crushing' Biden speech
Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., reflected Sunday on how the American people came together 21 years ago in the wake of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks, saying it was the most unified he has ever seen the country. In an interview with "Fox News Sunday," new host Shannon Bream asked...
Tony Robbins, life strategist and philanthropist, aims to feed one billion hungry people
Entrepreneur Tony Robbins — the bestselling author, philanthropist and top life and business strategist in the world — has been partnering with Feeding America, the largest domestic hunger-relief organization in the United States, in a determined effort to address the hunger crisis in America. The two announced this...
Inside the Queen’s special bond with the Armed Forces and how soldiers could talk to her like no one else dared
HER Majesty was not just Head of the Armed Forces – she was their heart. And while they fought for Queen and Country, she fought for them. She was there at the huge ceremonial occasions, of course, and major events including Trooping the Colour and the Remembrance Day commemorations were part of the fabric of her life.
