Read full article on original website
Related
Visit the Largest Fall Festival in North Carolina
There are tons of ways to enjoy North Carolina in the Fall. Whether it's leaf peeping along some of the many hiking trails here or a scenic train ride along the countryside, the Tar Heel offers an abundance of options for all ages.
outerbanksvoice.com
Outer Banks Forum Concert Series opens with Virginia Symphony Orchestra on Sept. 17
Saturday, September 17 at 7 p.m. David E. Oaksmith Auditorium at First Flight High School. Outer Banks Forum Concert Series | “Presented in Conjunction with The Bryan Cultural Series”. For tickets visit www.outerbanksforum.org. Recognized as one of the nation’s leading regional symphony orchestras, the Virginia Symphony has enriched the...
scoopcharlotte.com
20 NC Wineries to Visit This Fall
Did you know that North Carolina is home to almost 200 wineries that are spread out across the state? Maybe we should pledge to visit each and every one in 2022, as all are accessible by car from the QC. Some of our favorites are less than a one hour drive away.
carolinacoastonline.com
Two spectacular mullet blow rounds exit backwaters into ocean
Last week, I introduced the idea of a “mullet blow” where soon-to-be spawning finger mullet and striped mulled leave the warm confines of our backwaters, exiting en masse into the inlets and emerging into the ocean where they take a right turn to the south. This year, we...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
outerbanksvoice.com
Frances R. Jeffries of Elizabeth City, September 11
Frances Russell Jeffries, age 93, of Elizabeth City, NC died on Sunday, September 11, 2022 at Brookdale Assisted Living. She was born in Ness City, KS, the daughter of the late Roy D. Russell and the late Ione Timken Russell McGuire. She was the widow of Robert G. Jeffries. Growing...
coastalreview.org
Imperiled beach houses a problem fraught with legal perils
RODANTHE — Big houses falling into the ocean on the Outer Banks earlier this year had many people wondering why the government didn’t do more to proactively get the houses off the beach before they collapsed, with debris spreading for miles. The changing climate has added urgency to...
southerntrippers.com
15 Best North Carolina Mountain Towns You Must Visit
Are you looking for the best North Carolina mountain towns, but not sure where to start? If so, you have come to the right place! North Carolina is a wonderful state with great barbecue and beautiful waterfalls. But the thing that this southern state will be known for is its North Carolina mountain towns!
thecoastlandtimes.com
Registration open for NCBBA Red Drum Tournament
The 13th Annual North Carolina Beach Buggy Association (NCBBA) Red Drum Tournament will be here soon. Registration is open and check-in starts Wednesday, Oct. 19 in the morning. Tournament fishing runs from Oct. 20 at 12:01 a.m. to Oct. 22 at noon. The tournament is open to anyone who wishes...
RELATED PEOPLE
Sampson Independent
Living history to celebrate Black soldiers
RALEIGH, N.C. — The North Carolina State Capitol historic site will host a weekend of living history demonstrating the lives of Black soldiers after the Civil War. Reenactors from the Hannibal Guards, a United States Colored Troops living history group, will be on the State Capitol grounds Sept. 10 from 10 a.m.-5 p.m., and Sept. 11 from 10 a.m.-1 p.m., to demonstrate drills and guard posts, as well as hosting activity stations that highlight voting, the Kirk-Holden War, and the role of the Freedman’s Bureau during Reconstruction. They will portray Capt. George Willis’ Company H, 1st NC State Troops, who were stationed in Raleigh in 1870. Visitors will experience an immersive setting with the costumed interpreters who will discuss North Carolina during Reconstruction.
Up and Coming Weekly
Queen Elizabeth has namesake in North Carolina
Queen Elizabeth II died Thursday at the age of 96. After 70 years on the throne, she was the longest-reigning monarch in British history. The news came hours after Buckingham Palace announced that the queen was under medical supervision at Balmoral Castle in Scotland. Her funeral is traditionally to be held 10 days after her death at Westminster Abbey, with private burial at St. George’s Chapel on the grounds of Windsor Castle, alongside her husband Prince Phillip, who died in April 2021, her sister Princess Margaret, and father King George VI.
foxwilmington.com
Fall foliage map offers insight into when leaves may change in southeastern N.C.
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – As summer turns to fall, residents in southeastern North Carolina may wonder when leaves will begin to change color in their area. An interactive map, which can be found here, shows when the changes are expected to occur across the country. According to the map,...
nctripping.com
10 Beautiful Roadside Waterfalls in North Carolina for Everyone!
Disclaimer: This site uses demographic data, email opt-ins, display advertising, and affiliate links. Please visit our Disclosure and Privacy Policy pages for further explanation. Many of our outdoor spaces in North Carolina are harder to access but these beautiful roadside waterfalls are for everyone to see. Scattered throughout Western NC,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Residents, officials reflect on four years after Hurricane Florence hit North Carolina
POLLOCKSVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Wednesday marks four years since Hurricane Florence officially made landfall in Eastern North Carolina. The storm caused extensive damage across the area, and many are still picking up the pieces years later. “A lot of people lost, I saw a lot of stuff sitting on the side of the road, a […]
secretcharlotte.co
7 Breathtaking Places To See The Fall Foliage On A North Carolina Road Trip
Looking to see some of the best fall foliage views in North Carolina? Then we’ve got an amazing roundup for you. Take a road trip into the western part of North Carolina, hitting all the most beautiful state parks and mountain views along the way. Starting in Charlotte all the way Cerhohala Skyway is over 10 hours driving so unless you have several days ahead of you we recommend you take this trip parts at a time. Either way, every stop is absolutely breathtaking and the perfect activity to cross off your fall bucket list.
This Is The Best Milkshake In North Carolina
Eat This, Not That! found the tastiest milkshake in each state, including this frozen favorite in North Carolina.
kiss951.com
North Carolina Town On List Of Best Train Rides For Fall
This morning I woke up at 6:30 a.m. and took the pups out to go potty. It was a bit chilly when I walked outside, and the feeling of fall was in the air. It’s not here yet, but it’s coming! Fall is my favorite time of the year and here in the South, you can experience the beauty of the season in many ways. If you’d like to see the gorgeous fall foliage, a train ride is a cool way to check it out.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
country1037fm.com
North Carolina Has One Of The Top Cities For Beer Lovers
Here in Charlotte, we love our beers. In fact, the entire state of North Carolina is filled with beer lovers. So that’s why I wasn’t surprised to discover that one North Carolina city made HomeToGo’s list of the Top 17 US Cities for Beer Lovers. It may come as a bit of a shock (or maybe not), that it isn’t in fact Charlotte. It’s not Raleigh, either. Think you know? You’re probably right. I’ll give you a hint, this beer lovers’ paradise is nestled in the Blue Ridge Mountains and is one of my favorite places to visit. Though I have to say, I haven’t spent much time in the brewery scene. Maybe this will convince me to change that!
Courthouse News Service
Beach towns spar with nonresident property owners at Fourth Circuit
RICHMOND, Va. (CN) — A Virginia couple urged the Fourth Circuit on Tuesday to revive their claims that a county on North Carolina’s Outer Banks seized their property by barring them from visiting for 45 days during a Covid-19 travel ban. From ramshackle shacks to pastel castles on...
NC sending Book of Condolences to British Royal Family; here’s how you can sign it
As the U.K. continues to mourn the loss of Queen Elizabeth ll, Governor Roy Cooper wants the royal family to know the state of North Carolina is thinking of them during this time.
kiss951.com
One North Carolina Haunted House Titled Scariest In The U.S.
Believe it or not, we are almost halfway through September already, which means some folks are already thinking about how to get their spook on this Halloween. Well, there are plenty of places around the country that offer the Haunted House experience and now a new report reveals the best ones out there, and when they’ll be opening this year.
Comments / 0