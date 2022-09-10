ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Deputies: Blood-covered Florida man walks into Publix after stabbing 2 people

DAVENPORT, Fla. — A Davenport man was arrested early Tuesday morning after stabbing two people after a party, according to Polk County deputies. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said it all began at a birthday party celebration Monday night at an apartment on Charo Parkway when suspect Derrick Charles Emery, 32, left the party with two other people.
Orlando police seek help identifying man accused of attempted rape

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando police are asking for help identifying a man involved in an attempted rape. Police say officers were called on Sept. 11 to the area of Laureate Park along Tavistock Lakes Road around 6 a.m. in reference to a suspicious incident. Police released video of a...
FHP: 1 killed, 2 injured in wrong-way Volusia County crash

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that killed one person Sunday morning in Volusia County. The crash happened just after 6:30 a.m. on State Road 472 at East Minnesota Avenue southeast of DeLand, according to FHP. Troopers say a 2014 Kia Rio was traveling...
Vote on proposed downtown Orlando safety ordinance gets delayed

ORLANDO, Fla. — A vote on a new safety ordinance to crack down on crime in downtown Orlando was delayed by the city council Monday. The ordinance focused on three key areas: Keeping private parking lots open late, having more security guards present and adding proper lighting. It was...
