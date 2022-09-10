Read full article on original website
Could this be the most haunted house in all of Florida?Evie M.Florida State
3 Great Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
(Possibly) Don't drive down Chuluota Road in Chuluota, FloridaEvie M.Chuluota, FL
3 Great Pizza Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
(Maybe) don't sit beside the nice old man on the bench at Heritage SquareEvie M.Orlando, FL
WESH
Police: Person of interest in Altoona double murder shot, killed herself before officers arrived
ORMOND BEACH, Fla. — Related Video Above: Ormond Beach police identify deceased woman named person of interest in double homicide. Investigators in Ormond Beach say an Alabama woman considered a person of interest in a double murder in Altoona shot and killed herself before police made contact. Police say...
WESH
Deputies: Blood-covered Florida man walks into Publix after stabbing 2 people
DAVENPORT, Fla. — A Davenport man was arrested early Tuesday morning after stabbing two people after a party, according to Polk County deputies. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said it all began at a birthday party celebration Monday night at an apartment on Charo Parkway when suspect Derrick Charles Emery, 32, left the party with two other people.
WESH
Police identify nearly a dozen students behind 'prank' that sparked shooting scare at Mainland High
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Mainland High School students are now back in the classroom following a shooting scare that ended classes early on Friday. Those responsible for the"cruel prank" that led to the panic may face charges or be expelled. Investigators have identified everyone involved, and they said charges...
WESH
Barricaded driver found dead inside RV after negotiations shut down Central Florida highway
CLERMONT, Fla. — A major Central Florida road was shut down early Wednesday morning as officials attempted to negotiate with a subject barricaded inside an RV on U.S. Highway 27 at Lake Louisa State Park. U.S. Highway 27 was closed in both directions. According to Lake County Sheriff's Office...
WESH
Sheriff: Volusia student brought replica Glock BB gun to school, tried to fight deputies
DELTONA, Fla. — Officials with the Volusia County Sheriff's Office say a student brought a BB gun to school last week. According to a tweet, deputies responded Friday to a report of a possible weapon displayed during an altercation at Pine Ridge High School. "Deputies recovered a replica Glock...
WESH
Orlando police seek help identifying man accused of attempted rape
ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando police are asking for help identifying a man involved in an attempted rape. Police say officers were called on Sept. 11 to the area of Laureate Park along Tavistock Lakes Road around 6 a.m. in reference to a suspicious incident. Police released video of a...
WESH
Plea negotiation to be held for 18-year-old accused of killing his father in Deltona
DELTONA, Fla. — The Deltona teenager accused of killing his dad before leading law enforcement agencies on a chase, and shooting at them, is scheduled to be in court Tuesday. Jonny Santiago still has not been taken to Volusia County, where he is looking at the most serious charges connected to the death of his father.
WESH
89-year-old Daytona Beach woman hospitalized after tree falls on house
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — A massive tree came down on a house in Daytona Beach Tuesday morning, and crashed into a bedroom, narrowly missing an 89-year-old woman. Katie Speed was taken to the hospital as a precaution, but her family said she's OK. There was no rain or wind....
WESH
Fentanyl found outside bathroom at Central Florida high school
PORT ORANGE, Fla. — A dangerous substance was found last week at a Central Florida high school. According to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office, a small packet of powder was turned in by a student on Sept. 9 at Atlantic High School in Port Orange. It had been found...
WESH
Daytona Beach police say 'cruel prank' led to shooting scare at Mainland High School
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Police have released additional details on what led to panic at a Daytona Beach high school on Friday. Students accused of causing a shooting scare at Mainland High School are facing possible felony charges and expulsion from the school. Police responded to Mainland High School...
WESH
Ocoee police issue Purple Alert for missing 18-year-old with autism
The Ocoee Police Department has issued a Purple Alert for a missing 18-year-old. Police said Jordan Loveannte Ware went missing from the West Oaks Mall on Sept. 3 where he had gone to see a movie with his siblings. He was last seen there in the evening hours. Jordan was...
WESH
Woman dead, man in serious condition after being hit by vehicle in Lake County
LADY LAKE, Fla. — One person is dead and another is in serious condition after a hit-and-run crash in Lake County. According to Florida Highway Patrol, it happened around 10 p.m. Sunday night in the area of Rolling Acres Road and West Lakeview Street. Officials say a vehicle was...
WESH
Lake County hit-and-run victim's mother heartbroken over loss of son's 'soulmate'
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — The family of a Lake County hit-and-run victim is speaking out in hopes of finding the driver responsible. A woman was killed and a man is in serious condition. Florida Highway Patrol says it happened near Rolling Acres Road and West Lakeview Street in Lady...
WESH
Jury acquits Ormond Beach man accused of fatally hitting girlfriend with truck
An Ormond Beach man accused of hitting his girlfriend with his pickup in March of last year and then taking off was found not guilty of the two main charges Tuesday. A jury acquitted 22-year-old Noah Motto of vehicular homicide and leaving the scene of a crash in the death of his then-girlfriend Ericka Dane.
WESH
FHP: 1 killed, 2 injured in wrong-way Volusia County crash
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that killed one person Sunday morning in Volusia County. The crash happened just after 6:30 a.m. on State Road 472 at East Minnesota Avenue southeast of DeLand, according to FHP. Troopers say a 2014 Kia Rio was traveling...
WESH
Negotiation with barricaded subject closes US Highway 27 in Lake County
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — The Lake County Sheriff's Office is negotiating with a barricaded subject in an RV on US Highway 27 at Lake Louisa State Park. US Highway 27 is closed in both directions. Use SR-33 or toll road 429 as alternate routes. This is a developing story....
WESH
BB gun found in middle school student's backpack, OCPS officials say
APOPKA, Fla. — Orange County Public Schools officials said a tip about a student in possession of a weapon led to the discovery of a BB gun. Officials say Wolf Lake Middle School administrators were made aware of a student was in possession of a possible weapon on Monday.
WESH
Orlando Fire Department hosts candlelight ceremony in honor of first responders killed on 9/11
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Inside Fire Station 1 in downtown Orlando they were set up for their annual 9/11 Remembrance and Candlelight Ceremony. At the front of the room on some tiered shelves were hundreds of candles. 343 candles were red, representing each of the FDNY firefighters who lost...
WESH
New JROTC hair policy allows Spruce Creek student with locs to wear his uniform
PORT ORANGE, Fla. — After a year of standing on the sidelines in the JROTC program at Spruce Creek High School in Port Orange, a 16-year-old can finally fully engage because he will be allowed to wear a uniform. A change in hair policy will allow Logan Rentz to...
WESH
Vote on proposed downtown Orlando safety ordinance gets delayed
ORLANDO, Fla. — A vote on a new safety ordinance to crack down on crime in downtown Orlando was delayed by the city council Monday. The ordinance focused on three key areas: Keeping private parking lots open late, having more security guards present and adding proper lighting. It was...
