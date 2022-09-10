John Legend and Kane Brown Stay True to Their Paths, With Key Tweaks, in ‘Legend’ and ‘Different Man’: Album Review

Read full article on original website
Lizzo Cries as She Accepts First Emmy Award: Growing Up ‘All I Wanted to See Was Me in the Media’
When Lizzo received her first-ever Emmy Awards nomination for her show Watch Out for the Big Grrrls, she expressed that “we didn’t do this for the awards, we did this for ourselves.” Now, as she takes home the award in the Outstanding Competition Show category, the musician is making room for both.
Lady Gaga, The Weeknd, Bad Bunny and a new era of stadium headliners
On the heels of Lady Gaga’s massive show at Dodger stadium last week, The Pop Shop podcast is taking a deeper look into the evolution of stadium shows and how they’ve changed over time.
Watch Kelly Clarkson’s Acoustic Cover of Stephen Sondheim’s ‘Losing My Mind’
Filming her daytime talk show a few blocks away from the heart of Broadway has rubbed off on Kelly Clarkson. On the latest episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, the singer and host delivered an acoustic rendition of “Losing My Mind” from Stephen Sondheim’s hit musical Follies, which ran for over 500 performances on Broadway.
R&B Singer Jesse Powell Dead At 51
Singer Jesse Powell, best known for his single "You" has passed away. His sister revealed the sad news on social media.
Damien Chazelle’s ‘Babylon’ Trailer Showcases Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie in Scandalous Story of Golden Age Hollywood
Damien Chazelle is returning to the twilight of Hollywood’s silent era in his newest film “Babylon.”. Starring Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie, “Babylon” is set in the late 1920s and captures the film industry’s transition from silent films to “talkies” due to the invention of synchronized sound. Pitt plays a silent film star during the time, and Robbie is a Roaring ’20s icon. As Hollywood shifts around them, they are forced to grapple with an evolving industry.
Rapper PnB Rock Shot Dead in Los Angeles
UPDATED: Rapper PnB Rock was shot today in Los Angeles as a result of a robbery attempt. He was pronounced dead after being transported to the hospital, the L.A. Times reported. An explicit and graphic video is currently circulating online purportedly depicting Rock, whose real name is Rakim Allen, on...
‘Property Brothers’ Drew and Jonathan Scott Sign New Three-Year Deal at HGTV (EXCLUSIVE)
Following a multi-platform bidding war, “Property Brothers” stars Drew and Jonathan Scott have signed a new exclusive multi-year deal with their longtime home HGTV. Under the three-year talent pact, the twins with a gift for renovation and real estate will produce more episodes of both “Property Brothers: Forever Home” and “Celebrity IOU.” Through their Scott Brothers Entertainment banner, the Scotts will also develop more exclusive home-related series and digital content in partnership with the Warner Bros. Discovery brand.
‘People’s Joker,’ Queer Movie Set in Batman Universe, Pulled From TIFF Over ‘Rights Issues’
The director of “The People’s Joker,” a queer coming-of-age movie set in the Batman universe, has pulled the movie from the Toronto International Film Festival over alleged “rights issues.”. Helmed by Los Angeles-based director Vera Drew, the mixed-media movie follows an aspiring clown (played by Drew)...
Showtime Announces ‘The Lincoln Project’ Docuseries
Showtime has announced “The Lincoln Project,” a forthcoming documentary following the members of the super PAC amid the 2020 election and after. Directed by Fisher Stevens (“Dirty Money”) and Karim Amer (“The Vow”), the five-part docuseries explores how the Lincoln Project, the fastest-growing super PAC in America made up of a veteran group of former GOP operatives and strategists, accepted the duty of “saving democracy” in their plot to defeat their own party’s sitting president.
Scooby-Doo's Velma branded a 'Karen' for calling police in video game
It's been a hallmark plotline in the "Scooby-Doo" show and franchise for nearly five decades: The Mystery Inc. gang solves a crime and alerts the police to the bad guy. And in the new Warner Bros. fighter game "MultiVersus," that theme lived on - as a move by Velma Dinkley, the squad's bespectacled problem solver.
New Route 91 Documentary Features Jason Aldean Interview, Bodycam Footage of Las Vegas Massacre
Next month marks the five-year anniversary of the Route 91 Harvest festival shooting in Las Vegas, which killed 58 people and injured more than 800 on Oct. 1, 2017. A new four-part docuseries, 11 Minutes, streaming Sept. 27 on Paramount+, looks at the massacre via cell phone video and Las Vegas Metro Police Department bodycam footage.
