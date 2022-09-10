Hawks host hiring event to fill hundreds of positions at State Farm Arena

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Hawks and State Farm Arena held their annual ”Interview Day,” with openings for hundreds of part-time positions on Saturday.

Managers from food and beverage, guest experience, housekeeping, security, Hawks retail, ticket box office, flight crew and uniform management departments were on site interviewing job candidates.

The part-time openings offer a minimum starting salary of $16 per hour, according to a press release from the team.

According to a press release, the jobs will also offer benefits that include access to discounted medical services, five paid major holidays, paid training and development and scholarship opportunities.

Employees can receive bonuses for time, attendance and performance during their service, according to the release.

“We take pride in offering our team members the chance to grow and reach their full potential, and we attribute that to our inclusive and innovative culture.” Camye Mackey, Hawks and State Farm Arena executive vice president, said in a release.

