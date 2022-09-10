ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Hawks host hiring event to fill hundreds of positions at State Farm Arena

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1J2lj9_0hqBfa0Y00

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Hawks and State Farm Arena held their annual ”Interview Day,” with openings for hundreds of part-time positions on Saturday.

Managers from food and beverage, guest experience, housekeeping, security, Hawks retail, ticket box office, flight crew and uniform management departments were on site interviewing job candidates.

The part-time openings offer a minimum starting salary of $16 per hour, according to a press release from the team.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

According to a press release, the jobs will also offer benefits that include access to discounted medical services, five paid major holidays, paid training and development and scholarship opportunities.

Employees can receive bonuses for time, attendance and performance during their service, according to the release.

“We take pride in offering our team members the chance to grow and reach their full potential, and we attribute that to our inclusive and innovative culture.” Camye Mackey, Hawks and State Farm Arena executive vice president, said in a release.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
TheAtlantaVoice

CareSource gives $2.5M to fund affordable housing for Metro Atlanta renters

Dixie Hills, one of Atlanta’s historic Black neighborhoods, doesn’t get much residential investment these days. The same could be said for media attention, but on a warm Monday morning more people were on the lawn of the house at 1825 Oakmont Drive than there probably has been in a long time.  CareSource recently announced a […] The post CareSource gives $2.5M to fund affordable housing for Metro Atlanta renters appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Sports
Atlanta, GA
Sports
City
Atlanta, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

DeKalb County re-opens pandemic rent relief program

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga — DeKalb County announced it is reopening the county’s program to provide relief to tenants and landlords affected by the pandemic. Tenant-Landlord Assistance Coalition has distributed $52.8 million for rent and utilities to almost 4,900 DeKalb families, according to a news release. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
nypressnews.com

Casting Call for Disney Show in Atlanta Area

Castings have started for a Disney Movie in Atlanta. The Disney+ production of “Slumber Party” has begun in the Atlanta area and extras casting directors for Disney have a casting call out for extras. The Movie is an original production that is set to air on Disney+ and...
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Farm Arena#Tv News#The Atlanta Hawks#Wsb Tv#Cox Media Group
Atlanta Daily World

Omega Psi Phi State Convention Comes to Gwinett

The 59th Annual State of Georgia organization of the Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Inc. meeting, presented by the Beta Lambda Lambda (BLL) Chapter of the Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. will take place at the Hilton Atlanta Northeast hotel in Peachtree Corners, Gwinnett County, GA from Thursday, September 29 to Sunday, October 2, 2022.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
wabe.org

New book follows roots of Atlanta’s housing crisis

Metro Atlanta residents are increasingly struggling to afford housing, with rents increasing by 30 percent over two years according to Zillow and home sale prices reaching record figures during the pandemic. A new book from a leading housing expert looks at the decisions that brought the region to this crisis...
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS 46

Atlanta realtor warns of million dollar home scam

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - There’s a buzz louder than any bee could make in one of Atlanta’s most sought-after neighborhoods. Realtor Carina Levene discovered a stunning offer for a home in Ansley Park and shared her findings with the woman renting it. “How come I didn’t get the...
ATLANTA, GA
Tennessee Tribune

Tennessee State University Student Selected for Visa Black Scholarship Program

Nashville, Tenn. (TN Tribune)–Tennessee State University student Jala Turner has been selected for Visa Black Scholarship Program. She is a freshman from Lawrenceville, Georgia. Turner was awarded this prestigious scholarship for her dedication to academic excellence, commitment to financial literacy and exceptional community service. She competed with High School...
NASHVILLE, TN
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Emory, Georgia Tech, UGA make U.S. News list of top universities

Emory University ranks as the 22nd best university in the nation, while the University of Georgia and Georgia Tech are among the top 20 public universities, U.S. News & World Report announced Monday. Many of the schools ranked ahead of Emory on the magazine’s annual list are Ivy League colleges and other universities with long-standing reputations […] The post Emory, Georgia Tech, UGA make U.S. News list of top universities appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
foodgressing.com

Thanksgiving in Atlanta 2022: Dinner, Turkey to Go, Restaurants

Thanksgiving is a wonderful time to eat, drink and be thankful. Looking for ways to celebrate Thanksgiving in Atlanta 2022? This post covers Thanksgiving dinner in Atlanta Georgia, restaurants open for Thanksgiving in Atlanta as well as turkey to go and takeout options. Thanksgiving in the US this year is...
ATLANTA, GA
AccessAtlanta

5 of the best things you can do in Atlanta this weekend

We know you’re probably looking for some fun things this weekend, and we’ve got you covered. Here’s a quick list of five events and festivals that’ll make your weekend the best it can be:. Head to East Point for a creative night market. Calling all artists,...
ATLANTA, GA
thelaniertimes.com

Gwinnett Implements New Grading Scale

Most people remember the grading scale going A(90-100), B(80-89), C(70-79), D(60-69), and F(0-59). However, the county has changed it. Why would they change it? Could it benefit us?. For the 2022 – 2023 school year Gwinnett County has made several changes. One of the biggest changes being the grading system....
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
185K+
Followers
127K+
Post
64M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy