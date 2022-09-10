Read full article on original website
an17.com
Pediatrics at Juban celebrates location with ribbon cutting
Pediatrics at Juban (formerly Kid Med) recently celebrated their new location in Juban Square with an official ribbon cutting. Briana Mayo, Nurse Practitioner, her husband Chad, and Nurse Practitioner Jennifer Kepper, who is one of their providers, were on hand for the ribbon cutting along with Pediatrics staff, representatives from Livingston Parish Chamber, family and friends.
an17.com
French Settlement teacher selected for LDOE Teacher Advisory Council
LIVINGSTON, La. – French Settlement High School Teacher Erik Willie has been named a member of the Louisiana Department of Education’s (LDOE) 2022-2023 Teacher Advisory Council. Louisiana’s inaugural Teacher Advisory Council includes 22 classroom leaders from a wide range of backgrounds and educational settings. This cohort of educators...
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
US Foods completes expansion of super-sized Louisiana distribution center
Distributor US Foods Holding Corp. on Monday said it has completed the expansion of its distribution center in Marrero, Louisiana, to expand its reach across that state and into Mississippi. The 205,000-square-foot facility, about 15 minutes from New Orleans, nearly triples the size of the previous one and houses an...
an17.com
Local News 9 13 22
The latest on last night's murder on Rufus Bankston Road and John Kinion Bankston is leading a group to the Capitol tomorrow to oppose plans to pipe carbon under Lake Maurepas. Get more local news and videos at AN17.com.
KTBS
Ochsner CEO Warner Thomas stepping down
NEW ORLEANS - Warner Thomas is stepping down after a decade as CEO of the Ochsner Health System to become President and CEO of Sutter Health, a California-based hospital network more than twice Ochsner’s size. Ochsner’s current Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Pete November has been named...
an17.com
Tangipahoa Parish Council Sept 12
The local head of the Governor’s task force on Rural Revitalization, Major Coleman, addressed the Tangipahoa Parish Council Monday night in Amite. The council also discussed hiring an independent contractor to clean up blighted property in the Tickfaw area and went into executive session to discuss the jail lawsuit.
WDSU
Funeral arrangements for the MSY employee has been set
NEW ORLEANS — The funeral arrangments for the woman who was killed while unloading baggage at the New Orleans International Airport on Aug. 30 are set. The funeral for Jermani Thompson will be on Saturday, Sept. 17, at 10 a.m. at New Wine Christian Fellowship in LaPlace. Thompson, who...
fox8live.com
U.S. Marshals rescue 14 missing or endangered children in Louisiana
NEW ORLEANS, La. (WAFB) - The U.S. Marshals Service Eastern District of Louisiana New Orleans announced the recovery of 14 missing or endangered children as part of Operation Summer Knights. Eight people were also arrested. The investigation was conducted in the New Orleans area between April 30, 2022, and August...
theadvocate.com
Land that housed Dax on Verot sold for $3.75 million to this New Orleans company
The New Orleans-based real estate company that bought 15 acres in south Lafayette has bought a large tract of land that housed a longtime restaurant along Verot School Road, land records show. Key Real Estate bought 13 acres for $3.75 million from Bouillion Family Properties. Part of the property housed...
KSLA
Louisiana Citizens proposes 63% homeowners insurance rate hike for 2023
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Policies continue to balloon for Louisiana Citizens, the state’s homeowners insurer of last resort, leading the corporation to file for a 63 percent rate hike on all new or renewed residential policies as of Jan. 1, 2023. Louisiana Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon said at a...
an17.com
Virginia Parker Clark
Virginia Parker Clark, a resident of Hammond, Louisiana and formerly of Canton, North Carolina, was welcomed into the Kingdom of Heaven late Saturday afternoon, September 10, 2022. She left this world peacefully in her Louisiana home, surrounded by her family. She was reunited with the love of her life and...
Cantrell recall organizer: Fake petitions circulating online
Still, recall vice chair Eileen Carter says the recall effort is well ahead of schedule to reach the state-mandated threshold of 53,000 signatures by February 22.
an17.com
Cecil Nelson Bracey, Jr.
Bro. Cecil Nelson Bracey, Jr. went home to be with his Lord and Savior September 8, 2022. He was born in McComb, MS on June 8, 1935. As a young child, his family moved to Oklahoma City, OK and then moved to Baton Rouge, LA where he grew up. As a teenager, his family moved to Bogalusa when his dad opened Bracey’s Plumbing in the early 50s.
an17.com
Kinion Bankston
John Kinion Bankston of Southern Boyz Outdoors is leading a group to Baton Rouge tomorrow opposing plans for piping carbon dioxide under Lake Maurepas.
brproud.com
New Orleans mayor addresses recall effort
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell is talking about the effort to get her out of office in the form of a recall. Fresh off last week’s announcement of more than $80 million in incentives to keep and recruit police officers some critics have questioned whether the city could continue to incentives once the American Rescue Plan money runs out.
WDSU
$3 million granted to Metairie Towers rebuild; residents still battle insurance hassles a year after Hurricane Ida
METAIRIE, La. — Slow progress is underway for the residents of a Jefferson Parish condominium after Hurricane Ida left residents displaced for over a year. Metairie Towers Association Board and residents can now move forward on removing damaged material from the building after a $3 million loan was approved.
Mayor Latoya Cantrell Spent $30K On First Class Flights And Won’t Be Paying It Back
Latoya Cantrell said she has spent thousands of tax payers' dollars on her luxurious travel arrangements for her safety.
an17.com
TPG Road Work: Week of Sept. 12
HAMMOND—The RPC Road Rehab Project will move to Happywoods Road this week. Parish President Robby Miller said the RPC contractor will be milling Happywood Roads during the week of Sept. 12. Phase 22 road work continues with paving on Crapanzano and Greco Roads next week. Crews will be milling...
an17.com
Tammy Joe Williams Pevey
Tammy Joe Williams Pevey, born in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, passed away in Denham Springs, Louisiana on September 11, 2022, at the age of 64. She enjoyed being outdoors and loved to fish and look at flowers. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her. She is survived by her husband; Hulon Pevey, children; Misty Normand(Bill Normand), Toni Watson, and stepson Paul Pevey, 7 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren, Siblings; Nancy Yates (Morris Yates) Lori Ardoin, Shannon Price (Dwayn Price) She is preceded in death by her parents Ruben Williams and Nancy Honeycutt, and her sister Jan Williams. Visitation will take place at Seale Funeral Home in Denham Springs on Thursday September 15, 2022 from 1:00 PM until service at 3:00 PM. Please sign the online guestbook at www.sealefuneral.com.
WDSU
E. coli detected in drinking water supply on Grafton Drive in Slidell
SLIDELL, La. — The Slidell Water Department found E. coli in one street's drinking water supply last week. A news release issued by the city of Slidell reported that E. coli was found in a single sample of the drinking water supply on Grafton Drive. A boil water advisory...
