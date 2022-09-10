Tammy Joe Williams Pevey, born in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, passed away in Denham Springs, Louisiana on September 11, 2022, at the age of 64. She enjoyed being outdoors and loved to fish and look at flowers. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her. She is survived by her husband; Hulon Pevey, children; Misty Normand(Bill Normand), Toni Watson, and stepson Paul Pevey, 7 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren, Siblings; Nancy Yates (Morris Yates) Lori Ardoin, Shannon Price (Dwayn Price) She is preceded in death by her parents Ruben Williams and Nancy Honeycutt, and her sister Jan Williams. Visitation will take place at Seale Funeral Home in Denham Springs on Thursday September 15, 2022 from 1:00 PM until service at 3:00 PM. Please sign the online guestbook at www.sealefuneral.com.

