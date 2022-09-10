I visited Balmoral, where Queen Elizabeth spent her final days, after her death. I can see why she cherished this castle as a 'royal escape.'
By Mikhaila Friel
Insider
3 days ago
I joined the crowds of mourners at Balmoral Castle on Friday following the Queen's death.
Queen Elizabeth spent her final days at the castle before passing away on Thursday.
She reportedly loved it because of its remote location and thought of it as an "escape."
I joined the crowds of mourners at Balmoral Castle in the Scottish Highlands on Friday following the sad news of the Queen's death. Queen Elizabeth II died peacefully at Balmoral on Thursday, a Buckingham Palace spokesperson announced. She was aged 96 and had served as Queen for 70 years. Balmoral in Royal Deeside is the Queen's private residence, and she spent every summer there since she was a young child. Unlike Buckingham Palace, Royal Deeside is extremely remote and is known for its natural scenery, including the River Dee and the Cairngorm mountains. The roads leading to Balmoral were closed on Friday, so I went to the closest village, Ballater, where free bus services were running every 15 minutes for those who wanted to leave floral tributes. There was a list of items that the public weren't allowed to bring to Balmoral, and an employee told me that only flowers would be accepted at the gates. It was around a 15-minute drive to the castle. The entrance was surrounded by police officers and members of the press. The castle was around a two-minute walk from where the bus was parked. I joined crowds of mourners who walked over a bridge that looked onto the River Dee before arriving at the gates. I arrived just before 11 a.m. While the gates were closed and guarded by a police officer, the public were still welcome to stand at the entrance and pay their respects. There weren't as many people as I had expected, but I assumed this was likely due to how remote Balmoral is. The Queen's estate isn't close to any major cities, and i takes around two hours and 30 minutes to drive from Scotland's capital, Edinburgh. This is part of the reason why the Queen loved it, according to Alicia Healey, a former royal employee. Healey told The Spectator that Balmoral offered an "escape from the royal bubble."
Some people wore black mourning clothes, while others were visibly tearful as they took in the tributes. People left gifts such as teddy bears and balloons, despite being told that they were prohibited. I spoke to several people who traveled from different parts of the country to pay their respects. "She's given everything to this country," one person said, adding that King Charles will likely lead the country in a similar way to his late mother. Another person said they made the one-hour, 40-minute journey from Dundee to Balmoral because they wanted to "be close to the royal family" during this sad time. After looking at the tributes, I headed back to Ballater. The Victorian village has a population of around 1,140, and is known for its cosy cafes, restaurants, and outdoor activities such as climbing.
In 2016, she met with local residents and those who helped with the relief efforts after flooding in the area. The residents of Ballater clearly adored Her Majesty. On Friday morning people had left flowers outside different locations near the local church. Local shops paid tribute to Her Majesty by displaying her photos in their windows. The local bookshop, A.B. Yule, had a Queen Elizabeth themed book display in the window. I spoke to the shop keeper, who said people love Ballater because "it's real air here" and because it has lots of castles. The shop keeper said that his store had been extremely busy following the news, and that all the newspapers had sold out. Luckily, I found a few copies that were left at a nearby grocery store. Later in the afternoon, the lines of people waiting to get on the bus to Balmoral grew longer. The more time I spent in Ballater, the more I understood why the Queen loved it here. The picturesque buildings and beautiful scenery made it feel like a world of its own. I can only imagine how the quiet streets and idyllic countryside would have been a stark difference to living in Buckingham Palace or Windsor Castle. I'm glad I got to pay my respects to the Queen at Balmoral, and to see why she adored the surrounding area so much. It truly was a royal escape. Read the original article on Insider
