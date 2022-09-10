ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
I visited Balmoral, where Queen Elizabeth spent her final days, after her death. I can see why she cherished this castle as a 'royal escape.'

By Mikhaila Friel
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IzOhs_0hqBfK5200
Mikhaila Friel visited Balmoral Castle to pay her respects to the late Queen Elizabeth.

Mikhaila Friel/Insider Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images

  • I joined the crowds of mourners at Balmoral Castle on Friday following the Queen's death.
  • Queen Elizabeth spent her final days at the castle before passing away on Thursday.
  • She reportedly loved it because of its remote location and thought of it as an "escape."
I joined the crowds of mourners at Balmoral Castle in the Scottish Highlands on Friday following the sad news of the Queen's death.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Y8Pl3_0hqBfK5200
Mikhaila Friel at the gates of Balmoral Castle on Friday.

Mikhaila Friel/Insider

Queen Elizabeth II died peacefully at Balmoral on Thursday, a Buckingham Palace spokesperson announced. She was aged 96 and had served as Queen for 70 years.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rIUaZ_0hqBfK5200
Queen Elizabeth II on June 24, 2015.

Sean Gallup/Getty Images

Balmoral in Royal Deeside is the Queen's private residence, and she spent every summer there since she was a young child.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VNyXL_0hqBfK5200
A general view of Balmoral Castle, which is one of the residences of the Royal family, and where Queen Elizabeth II traditionally spent the summer months.

Andrew Milligan/PA Images via Getty Images

Unlike Buckingham Palace, Royal Deeside is extremely remote and is known for its natural scenery, including the River Dee and the Cairngorm mountains.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NblbK_0hqBfK5200
The natural scenery close to Royal Deeside.

Mikhaila Friel/Insider

The roads leading to Balmoral were closed on Friday, so I went to the closest village, Ballater, where free bus services were running every 15 minutes for those who wanted to leave floral tributes.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0r1gFu_0hqBfK5200
The bus taking people from Ballater to Balmoral Castle on Friday.

Mikhaila Friel/Insider

There was a list of items that the public weren't allowed to bring to Balmoral, and an employee told me that only flowers would be accepted at the gates.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3K05uU_0hqBfK5200
A sign showing prohibited items on the bus to Balmoral Castle.

Mikhaila Friel/Insider

It was around a 15-minute drive to the castle. The entrance was surrounded by police officers and members of the press.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OhosB_0hqBfK5200
Police officers, the press, and members of the public walk to Balmoral Castle.

Mikhaila Friel/Insider

The castle was around a two-minute walk from where the bus was parked. I joined crowds of mourners who walked over a bridge that looked onto the River Dee before arriving at the gates.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jsTVm_0hqBfK5200
The River Dee.

Mikhaila Friel/Insider

I arrived just before 11 a.m. While the gates were closed and guarded by a police officer, the public were still welcome to stand at the entrance and pay their respects.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MIeCV_0hqBfK5200
Flower tributes for Queen Elizabeth II at Balmoral Castle.

Mikhaila Friel/Insider

There weren't as many people as I had expected, but I assumed this was likely due to how remote Balmoral is. The Queen's estate isn't close to any major cities, and i takes around two hours and 30 minutes to drive from Scotland's capital, Edinburgh.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GygU4_0hqBfK5200
People gathered at the gates of Balmoral Castle to pay tribute to the Queen.

Mikhaila Friel/Insider

This is part of the reason why the Queen loved it, according to Alicia Healey, a former royal employee. Healey told The Spectator that Balmoral offered an "escape from the royal bubble."
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PhezB_0hqBfK5200
Queen Elizabeth II at the writing desk in her study in Balmoral Castle, Scotland, 1972.

Keystone/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

Source: The Spectator

Some people wore black mourning clothes, while others were visibly tearful as they took in the tributes.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yG7rB_0hqBfK5200
One person dressed in black mourning clothes posed for a photo beside the tributes.

Mikhaila Friel/Insider

People left gifts such as teddy bears and balloons, despite being told that they were prohibited.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09W7Tz_0hqBfK5200
Teddy bears and balloons were also left at the gates.

Mikhaila Friel/Insider

I spoke to several people who traveled from different parts of the country to pay their respects. "She's given everything to this country," one person said, adding that King Charles will likely lead the country in a similar way to his late mother.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yHbpC_0hqBfK5200
Members of the public look at tributes to the Queen at Balmoral.

Mikhaila Friel/Insider

Another person said they made the one-hour, 40-minute journey from Dundee to Balmoral because they wanted to "be close to the royal family" during this sad time.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DvgAA_0hqBfK5200
The UK public gathered outside Balmroal Castle on Friday.

Mikhaila Friel/Insider

After looking at the tributes, I headed back to Ballater. The Victorian village has a population of around 1,140, and is known for its cosy cafes, restaurants, and outdoor activities such as climbing.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jK9ad_0hqBfK5200
The village of Ballater in Royal Deeside.

Mikhaila Friel/Insider

Source: City Population and Visit Ballater

Queen Elizabeth frequently visited Ballater, and the royal family often go to the village for their shopping while staying at Balmoral, according to Scotland Info Guide.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MAyvU_0hqBfK5200
Queen Elizabeth II during an inspection of the Balaklava Company, 5 Battalion The Royal Regiment of Scotland at the gates at Balmoral on August 9, 2021 in Ballater, Aberdeenshire.

Jane Barlow - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Source: Scotland Info Guide

In 2016, she met with local residents and those who helped with the relief efforts after flooding in the area.

The residents of Ballater clearly adored Her Majesty. On Friday morning people had left flowers outside different locations near the local church.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UlCZN_0hqBfK5200
Flowers were left for Her Majesty The Queen in Ballater, Scotland.

Mikhaila Friel/Insider

Local shops paid tribute to Her Majesty by displaying her photos in their windows.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1a1flO_0hqBfK5200
Photos of the Queen at in the window of a hardware store in Ballater.

Mikhaila Friel/Insider

The local bookshop, A.B. Yule, had a Queen Elizabeth themed book display in the window.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2R3njz_0hqBfK5200
The local bookshop made a Queen Elizabeth themed window display.

Mikhaila Friel/Insider

I spoke to the shop keeper, who said people love Ballater because "it's real air here" and because it has lots of castles.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZFf2U_0hqBfK5200
The local bookstore in Ballater.

Mikhaila Frie/Insider

The shop keeper said that his store had been extremely busy following the news, and that all the newspapers had sold out. Luckily, I found a few copies that were left at a nearby grocery store.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0glfTb_0hqBfK5200
Newspapers with the news of Queen Elizabeth's death.

Mikhaila Friel/Insider

Later in the afternoon, the lines of people waiting to get on the bus to Balmoral grew longer.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ejgbY_0hqBfK5200
The line for the bus to Balmoral.

Mikhaila Friel/Insider

The more time I spent in Ballater, the more I understood why the Queen loved it here. The picturesque buildings and beautiful scenery made it feel like a world of its own.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HTFXR_0hqBfK5200
The church in Ballater.

Mikhaila Friel/Insider

I can only imagine how the quiet streets and idyllic countryside would have been a stark difference to living in Buckingham Palace or Windsor Castle.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kRytt_0hqBfK5200
The streets of Ballater were quiet on Friday morning.

Mikhaila Friel/Insider

I'm glad I got to pay my respects to the Queen at Balmoral, and to see why she adored the surrounding area so much. It truly was a royal escape.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZT9WT_0hqBfK5200
Mikhaila Friel visited the royal family's Balmoral estate on Friday upon the news of Queen Elizabeth's death.

Mikhaila Friel/Insider

Read the original article on Insider

NBC News

Why Prince Harry didn't attend the meeting where Charles will be proclaimed king — and who did

The death of Queen Elizabeth II has set into motion protocols that have not been seen for more than 70 years. She died Sept. 8, making her son and heir the new monarch, King Charles III. One of the required protocols to officially install him as the new monarch is the Accession Council, or when Queen Elizabeth's death is formally announced and her heir officially takes the throne, according to the official royal website.
CELEBRITIES
TIME

After Queen Elizabeth II's Death, Many Indians Are Demanding the Return of the Kohinoor Diamond

Shortly after British monarch Queen Elizabeth II passed away on Sept. 8, the word “Kohinoor” began trending on Indian Twitter. It was a reference to one of the world’s most famous gems. The Kohinoor diamond is just one of 2,800 stones set in the crown made for Elizabeth’s mother, known as the Queen Mother—but the 105-carat oval-shaped brilliant is the proverbial jewel in the crown.
WORLD
Royals
