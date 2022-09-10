$9.2 million raised in the race for Arizona attorney general

The general election for the attorney general of Arizona will take place on November 8, 2022. In total, candidates running for Arizona attorney general have raised $9.2 million and spent $8.2 million between Jan. 1, 2021, and June 30, 2022. The Democratic and Republican primaries were held on Aug. 2, 2022.

Here’s the breakdown for the three candidates who are still in the running:

Active Attorney General Candidates’ Campaign Finance, 1/1/2021-6/30/2022

CandidatePartyContributionsExpenditures

Abraham HamadehRepublican$2,030,074.56$1,955,100.44

Kris MayesDemocratic$1,002,296.95$321,585.25

Michael KielskyLibertarian$0$0

The remaining $6,166,685 raised in the race for Arizona attorney general went to candidates who did not advance to the general election or have withdrawn.

Total fundraising in eight attorney general races in the 2022 election cycle

A number of factors, including whether an incumbent officeholder is running for re-election and number of candidates in a race, can influence donor activity. Here is how total fundraising by all candidates for Arizona attorney general compares to the seven other attorney general races with campaign finance data available from Transparency USA for the 2022 election cycle:

RankStateTotal DonationsTotal CandidatesActive CandidatesAvailable Reporting Period

1Texas$30,761,1141131/1/2021 – 6/30/2022

2California$15,136,669.34521/1/2021 – 6/30/2022

3Arizona$9,199,0571331/1/2021 – 6/30/2022

4Florida$7,141,500421/1/2021 – 6/30/2022

5Michigan$5,276,457.07641/1/2021 – 8/22/2022

6Wisconsin$3,763,143621/1/2021 – 7/25/2022

7Minnesota$2,907,519821/1/2021 – 7/18/2022

8Ohio$2,867,606221/1/2021 – 6/30/2022

The data above are based on campaign finance reports that active Arizona candidate PACs submitted to the Arizona Secretary of State. Political expenditures that are not controlled by candidates or their campaigns, known as satellite spending, are not included in candidate totals.

Transparency USA publishes campaign finance data following major reporting deadlines. State or federal law may require filers to submit additional reports. Data from additional reports due in between the deadlines below are published along with the reports listed here.

Arizona ReportReporting PeriodDeadline

2021 Q410/1/21 – 12/31/211/15/2022

2022 Q11/1/22 – 3/31/224/15/2022

2022 Q24/1/22 – 6/30/227/15/2022

2022 Pre-Primary7/1/22 – 7/16/227/23/2022

2022 Post-Primary (Q3)7/17/22 – 9/30/2210/15/2022

2022 Pre-General10/1/22 – 10/22/2210/29/2022

2022 Post-General (Q4)10/23/22 – 12/31/221/27/2023

This article is a joint publication from Ballotpedia and Transparency USA, who are working together to provide campaign finance information for state-level elections. Learn more about our work here.