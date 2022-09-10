ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

$9.2 million raised in the race for Arizona attorney general

By Kalyn Stralow
Ballotpedia News
Ballotpedia News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RAmRJ_0hqBf2HD00

The general election for the attorney general of Arizona will take place on November 8, 2022. In total, candidates running for Arizona attorney general have raised $9.2 million and spent $8.2 million between Jan. 1, 2021, and June 30, 2022. The Democratic and Republican primaries were held on Aug. 2, 2022.

Here’s the breakdown for the three candidates who are still in the running:

Active Attorney General Candidates’ Campaign Finance, 1/1/2021-6/30/2022

CandidatePartyContributionsExpenditures

Abraham HamadehRepublican$2,030,074.56$1,955,100.44

Kris MayesDemocratic$1,002,296.95$321,585.25

Michael KielskyLibertarian$0$0

The remaining $6,166,685 raised in the race for Arizona attorney general went to candidates who did not advance to the general election or have withdrawn.

Total fundraising in eight attorney general races in the 2022 election cycle

A number of factors, including whether an incumbent officeholder is running for re-election and number of candidates in a race, can influence donor activity. Here is how total fundraising by all candidates for Arizona attorney general compares to the seven other attorney general races with campaign finance data available from Transparency USA for the 2022 election cycle:

RankStateTotal DonationsTotal CandidatesActive CandidatesAvailable Reporting Period

1Texas$30,761,1141131/1/2021 – 6/30/2022

2California$15,136,669.34521/1/2021 – 6/30/2022

3Arizona$9,199,0571331/1/2021 – 6/30/2022

4Florida$7,141,500421/1/2021 – 6/30/2022

5Michigan$5,276,457.07641/1/2021 – 8/22/2022

6Wisconsin$3,763,143621/1/2021 – 7/25/2022

7Minnesota$2,907,519821/1/2021 – 7/18/2022

8Ohio$2,867,606221/1/2021 – 6/30/2022

The data above are based on campaign finance reports that active Arizona candidate PACs submitted to the Arizona Secretary of State. Political expenditures that are not controlled by candidates or their campaigns, known as satellite spending, are not included in candidate totals.

Transparency USA publishes campaign finance data following major reporting deadlines. State or federal law may require filers to submit additional reports. Data from additional reports due in between the deadlines below are published along with the reports listed here.

Arizona ReportReporting PeriodDeadline

2021 Q410/1/21 – 12/31/211/15/2022

2022 Q11/1/22 – 3/31/224/15/2022

2022 Q24/1/22 – 6/30/227/15/2022

2022 Pre-Primary7/1/22 – 7/16/227/23/2022

2022 Post-Primary (Q3)7/17/22 – 9/30/2210/15/2022

2022 Pre-General10/1/22 – 10/22/2210/29/2022

2022 Post-General (Q4)10/23/22 – 12/31/221/27/2023

This article is a joint publication from Ballotpedia and Transparency USA, who are working together to provide campaign finance information for state-level elections. Learn more about our work here.

Comments / 0

Related
AZFamily

Kari Lake has not spent money on television promotions since primary election

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Republican nominee for governor Kari Lake spent two decades on the television airwaves here in the Valley, but her TV time has been non-existent since winning the Republican nomination last month. In the six weeks following the Aug. 2 primary, Lake has spent no money on TV ads, her campaign confirmed on Tuesday. In contrast, the campaign for Lake’s opponent, Katie Hobbs, said they and the Democratic party have shelled out $6.5 million on TV, cable, and digital ads combined since the August primary.
ARIZONA STATE
The Center Square

Arizona man sentenced for illegally voting in 2020 presidential election

(The Center Square) – An Arizona man was sentenced to 1.5 years in prison for illegally casting a vote in the 2020 presidential election. A Pinal County Superior Court judge sentenced 35-year-old San Tan Valley resident Roberto Garcia on Sept. 12. Garcia entered a guilty plea in July on one felony count of illegal voting; he was indicted in March 2022, according to the Arizona Attorney General’s office.
SAN TAN VALLEY, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Elections
State
Arizona State
Local
Arizona Government
Ballotpedia News

All candidates for Illinois House of Representatives District 13 complete Ballotpedia’s Candidate Connection survey

Both of the candidates running in the November 8, 2022, general election for Illinois House of Representatives District 13 — Hoan Huynh (D) and Alper Turan (R) — completed Ballotpedia’s Candidate Connection survey. These survey responses allow voters to hear directly from candidates about what motivates them to run for office.
ILLINOIS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arizona Attorney General#Pacs#Election State#Campaign Finance#Democratic#Republican#Transparency Usa
The Associated Press

Former Arizona mine inspector Joe Hart dead at 78

PHOENIX (AP) — Joe Hart, a businessman and former state lawmaker who served as Arizona’s elected mine inspector for 15 years before resigning last year, has died, Gov. Doug Ducey’ office announced Monday. Hart was 78 and died on Sunday, according to Ducey’s office. The cause of death and where Hart died was not known. Ducey called Hart “a pillar of state government,” who was a dedicated advocate for the mining industry and mine safety. He ordered flags lowered to half-staff in Hart’s honor. “A lifelong Kingman resident, Inspector Hart proudly served the people of Arizona for decades,” Ducey said in a statement. “Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and loved ones during this time.”
ARIZONA STATE
KTAR.com

Here’s what Arizona AG candidate Abraham Hamadeh says about qualifications, other issues

PHOENIX – Despite his relatively young age, Republican Abraham Hamadeh says he has the experience necessary to be Arizona’s next attorney general. “I’ll be the youngest attorney general since Bill Clinton, actually,” Hamadeh, 31, told KTAR News 92.3 FM’s The Gaydos and Chad Show last week. Clinton was 30 when he was elected as Arkansas’ attorney general in 1976.
ARIZONA STATE
allaboutarizonanews.com

Arizona Democratic Governor Candidate Katie Hobbs Refuses to Debate Republican Candidate Lake, Commission Rejects Hobbs Effort To Change Arizona Governor Debate

After Democrat candidate for Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs’ refused to debate Lake in Arizona governor race, The Citizens Clean Elections Commission initiated an effort for staff to try to persuade Hobbs, currently secretary of state, to participate in the planned Oct. 12 debate by offering minor changes to the format.
ARIZONA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Ballotpedia News

Carrie DelRosso spent more than any other Republican House candidate or officeholder in Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania Republican House candidates and officeholders have spent $10.8 million during the 2022 election cycle. Among state representatives and candidates, Carrie DelRosso has spent more than any other Republican. DelRosso is the representative for Pennsylvania House District 33 and is running for Lieutenant Governor of Pennsylvania in 2022. DelRosso raised...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Ballotpedia News

Austin Davis spent more than any other Democratic House candidate or officeholder in Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania Democratic House candidates and officeholders have spent $12.3 million during the 2022 election cycle. Among state representatives and candidates, Austin Davis has spent more than any other Democrat. Davis is the representative for Pennsylvania House District 35 and is running for re-election in 2022. Davis raised $2.7 million and...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
KOLD-TV

State testing scores released for southern Arizona schools

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - It has been a difficult 2.5 years for students with many still playing catchup after dealing with learning loss during the pandemic. New test results just released by the Arizona Department of Education show many southern Arizona students are falling behind. For the ELA...
ARIZONA STATE
Ballotpedia News

Referendum to repeal a Massachusetts law related to driver’s license applications qualifies for the November ballot

On Sept. 9, the Massachusetts Elections Division announced that a veto referendum to repeal House Bill 4805 (H 4805) had qualified for the November ballot as Question 4. H 4805 would prohibit registrars from inquiring about an applicant’s citizenship or immigration status when applying for driver’s licenses and motor vehicle registrations. It would also authorize registrars to accept certain documents to verify the identity and date of birth of an applicant.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Ballotpedia News

Ballotpedia News

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
508K+
Views
ABOUT

Ballotpedia is the digital encyclopedia of American politics and elections, and Ballotpedia News is our hub for breaking news. Our goal is to inform people about politics by providing accurate and objective information about politics at all levels of government. We are firmly committed to neutrality in our content. As a nonprofit, our mission is to educate. We’re here for you when: * You’re considering a run for office. * You’re making decisions about how you’ll vote in an election. * You need the latest political news and analysis from a reliable, nonpartisan source. Ballotpedia's articles are 100% written by our professional staff of more than 50 writers and researchers. Although we have an office in Middleton, Wisconsin, the majority of our staff work from home offices across the United States. Ballotpedia is a 501(c)3 charitable nonprofit organization and is not affiliated with any campaigns or candidates for office.

 http://ballotpedia.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy