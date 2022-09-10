ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

$5.3 million raised in the race for Michigan attorney general

By Kalyn Stralow
 3 days ago
The general election for the attorney general of Michigan will take place on November 8, 2022. In total, candidates running for Michigan attorney general have raised $5.3 million and spent $2.3 million between Jan. 1, 2021, and Aug. 22, 2022.

Here’s the breakdown for the four candidates who advanced from their party conventions to the general election:

Active Attorney General Candidates’ Campaign Finance, 1/1/2021- 8/22/2022

CandidatePartyContributionsExpendituresElection Stage

Dana Nessel (Incumbent)Democratic$3,404,953.39$1,013,341.20General

Matthew DePernoRepublican$768,694.16$753,793.06General

Joe McHughLibertarian$0$0General

Gerald T Van SickleU.S. Taxpayers$0$0General

The remaining $1.1 million raised in the race for Michigan attorney general went to candidates who did not advance to the general election.

Total fundraising in eight attorney general races in the 2022 election cycle

A number of factors, including whether an incumbent officeholder is running for re-election and number of candidates in a race, can influence donor activity. Here is how total fundraising by all candidates for Michigan attorney general compares to the seven other attorney general races with campaign finance data available from Transparency USA for the 2022 election cycle:

RankStateTotal DonationsTotal CandidatesActive CandidatesAvailable Reporting Period

1Texas$30,761,1141131/1/2021 – 6/30/2022

2California$15,136,669.34521/1/2021 – 6/30/2022

3Arizona$9,199,0571331/1/2021 – 6/30/2022

4Florida$7,141,500421/1/2021 – 6/30/2022

5Michigan$5,276,457.07641/1/2021 – 8/22/2022

6Wisconsin$3,763,143621/1/2021 – 7/25/2022

7Minnesota$2,907,519821/1/2021 – 7/18/2022

8Ohio$2,867,606221/1/2021 – 6/30/2022

The data above are based on campaign finance reports that active Michigan candidate PACs submitted to the Michigan Bureau of Elections. Transparency USA publishes campaign finance data following major reporting deadlines. State or federal law may require filers to submit additional reports.

Name of ReportReporting PeriodDeadline

2021 Annual1/1/21 – 12/31/211/31/2022

2022 April (PACs)1/1/22 – 4/20/224/25/2022

2022 July (PACs)4/21/22 – 7/20/227/25/2022

2022 Post-Primary7/21/22 – 8/22/229/1/2022

2022 Pre-General8/23/22 – 10/23/2210/28/2022

2022 Post-General10/24/22 – 11/29/2212/8/2022

2022 Annual1/1/22 – 12/31/221/31/2023

This article is a joint publication from Ballotpedia and Transparency USA, who are working together to provide campaign finance information for state-level elections. Learn more about our work here.

Ballotpedia News

Austin Davis spent more than any other Democratic House candidate or officeholder in Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania Democratic House candidates and officeholders have spent $12.3 million during the 2022 election cycle. Among state representatives and candidates, Austin Davis has spent more than any other Democrat. Davis is the representative for Pennsylvania House District 35 and is running for re-election in 2022. Davis raised $2.7 million and...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Ballotpedia News

Ballotpedia News

