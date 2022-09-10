San Francisco Giants manager Gabe Kapler and pitcher Zack Littell got into a tiff during the team’s 3-2 victory over the Atlanta Braves on Monday night. The quarrel came in the eighth inning when Kapler went out to the mound to remove Littell, who wanted to stay in the game to face Matt Olson. Littell was replaced by Scott Alexander, but as he handed the ball to Kapler and walked off the mound, he appeared to have some choice words.

