Pennsylvania Rapper PnB Rock's girlfriend blamed for risking his safety, LAPD says post may have led to his killingVictorPhiladelphia, PA
Philadelphia is Preparing for Busses of Migrants From TexasTom HandyPhiladelphia, PA
High-tech grocery store chain opens new location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersBroomall, PA
Fall Fun Activities at the PHS Pop Up Gardens in Manayunk and on South StreetMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Barnes Foundation selects Executive Chef Michael O'Meara to lead Garden RestaurantMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
numberfire.com
Rangers' Josh Smith batting eighth on Tuesday
Texas Rangers infielder Josh Smith is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Oakland Athletics. Smith will start at shortstop on Tuesday and bat eighth Versus left-hander Ken Waldichuk and Oakland. Corey Seager moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Smith for 7.3 FanDuel points on Tuesday. His...
Fox News
Giants' Gabe Kapler, Zack Littell involved in tense exchange during win over Braves
San Francisco Giants manager Gabe Kapler and pitcher Zack Littell got into a tiff during the team’s 3-2 victory over the Atlanta Braves on Monday night. The quarrel came in the eighth inning when Kapler went out to the mound to remove Littell, who wanted to stay in the game to face Matt Olson. Littell was replaced by Scott Alexander, but as he handed the ball to Kapler and walked off the mound, he appeared to have some choice words.
numberfire.com
Austin Wynns starting Monday night for Giants
San Francisco Giants catcher Austin Wynns is in the lineup Monday in the team's game against the Atlanta Braves. Wynns is getting the nod behind the plate, batting ninth in the order versus Braves starter Spencer Strider. Our models project Wynns for 0.7 hits, 0.2 runs, 0.3 RBI and 5.6...
numberfire.com
Brewers' Mike Brosseau batting leadoff Tuesday
The Milwaukee Brewers listed Mike Brosseau as their starter at third base for Tuesday's game against the St. Louis Cardinals. Brosseau will bat leadoff and handle the hot corner Tuesday while Jace Peterson sits. Our models project Brosseau, who has a $2,300 salary on FanDuel, to score 9.9 fantasy points...
numberfire.com
Ehire Adrianza batting ninth for Atlanta on Tuesday
Atlanta Braves infielder Ehire Adrianza is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the San Francisco Giants. Adrianza will start at second base on Tuesday and bat ninth versus right-hander Jakob Junis and the Giants. Vaughn Grissom moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Adrianza for 6.4 FanDuel points...
numberfire.com
Randal Grichuk batting sixth for Rockies on Tuesday
Colorado Rockies outfielder Randal Grichuk is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Chicago White Sox. Grichuk will start in center field on Tuesday and bat sixth versus right-hander Michael Kopech and Chicago. Sean Bouchard returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Grichuk for 11.4 FanDuel points on...
numberfire.com
Michael Taylor sitting for Royals on Tuesday
Kansas City Royals outfielder Michael Taylor is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Minnesota Twins. Taylor will move to the bench on Tuesday with Kyle Isbel starting in right field. Isbel will bat seventh versus right-hander Joe Ryan and the Twins. numberFire's models project Isbel for...
numberfire.com
Trey Mancini sitting for Houston on Tuesday
Houston Astros outfielder Trey Mancini is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Detroit Tigers. Mancini will move to the bench on Tuesday with Aledmys Diaz starting at designated hitter. Diaz will bat seventh versus right-hander Drew Hutchison and Detroit. numberFire's models project Diaz for 10.0 FanDuel...
numberfire.com
Tony Kemp sitting for Oakland on Tuesday
Oakland Athletics outfielder/infielder Tony Kemp is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Texas Rangers. Kemp will move to the bench on Tuesday with Jonah Bride starting at second base. Bride will bat sixth versus left-hander Cole Ragans and the Rangers. numberFire's models project Bride for 9.6...
numberfire.com
Royals' Nicky Lopez batting ninth on Tuesday
Kansas City Royals infielder Nicky Lopez is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Minnesota Twins. Lopez will start at second base on Tuesday and bat ninth versus right-hander Joe Ryan and the Twins. Michael Massey returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Lopez for 7.2 FanDuel points...
numberfire.com
Nolan Gorman not in Cardinals' Tuesday lineup
The St. Louis Cardinals did not list Nolan Gorman in their lineup for Tuesday's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Gorman will take the night off while Nolan Arenado rejoins the lineup at third base and bats fourth against the Brewers. Brendan Donovan will move from third base to second. Our...
numberfire.com
Phillies' Jean Segura batting seventh on Tuesday
Philadelphia Phillies infielder Jean Segura is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Miami Marlins. Segura will start at second base on Tuesday and bat seventh versus right-hander Sandy Alcantara and Miami. Matt Vierling returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Segura for 10.0 FanDuel points on Tuesday....
numberfire.com
Giants' Evan Longoria batting third on Tuesday
San Francisco Giants infielder Evan Longoria is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Atlanta Braves. Longoria will start at third base on Tuesday and bat third versus right-hander Kyle Wright and Atlanta. Wilmer Flores returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Longoria for 10.7 FanDuel points on...
numberfire.com
Vaughn Grissom sitting for Atlanta on Tuesday
Atlanta Braves infielder Vaughn Grissom is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the San Francisco Giants. Grissom will move to the bench on Tuesday with Ehire Adrianza starting at second base. Adrianza will bat ninth versus right-hander Jakob Junis and the Giants. numberFire's models project Adrianza for...
numberfire.com
Marlins' Jordan Groshans making majors debut Tuesday
The Miami Marlins will start Jordan Groshans at third base for Tuesday's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Groshans will bat eighth in his MLB debut, covering third base while Jon Berti moves to the bench. Groshans is projected to score 4.9 fantasy points according to numberFire's models.
numberfire.com
Joey Gallo starting Sunday afternoon for Los Angeles
Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Joey Gallo is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the San Diego Padres. Gallo is getting the nod in left field, batting seventh in the order versus Padres starter Joe Musgrove. Our models project Gallo for 0.6 hits, 0.3 runs, 0.2 home runs,...
numberfire.com
Victor Reyes sitting for Detroit on Tuesday
Detroit Tigers outfielder Victor Reyes is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Houston Astros. Reyes will move to the bench on Tuesday with Akil Baddoo starting in left field. Baddoo will bat ninth versus right-hander Hunter Brown and Houston. numberFire's models project Baddoo for 7.4 FanDuel...
numberfire.com
Corey Seager sitting for Rangers on Tuesday
Texas Rangers infielder Corey Seager is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Oakland Athletics. Seager will move to the bench on Tuesday with Josh Smith starting at shortstop. Smith will bat eighth versus left-hander Ken Waldichuk and Oakland. numberFire's models project Smith for 7.3 FanDuel points...
numberfire.com
Tigers leave Kerry Carpenter off Monday lineup
The Detroit Tigers did not include Kerry Carpenter in their lineup for Monday's game against the Houston Astros. Carpenter will take the evening off while the Tigers insert Willi Castro in right field and moves Victor Reyes over to left field. Castro will bat second against the Astros. Carpenter has...
numberfire.com
Cleveland's Josh Naylor batting fifth on Tuesday evening
Cleveland Guardians first baseman Josh Naylor is starting in Tuesday's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Naylor will man first base after Owen Miller was named Tuesday's designated hitter, Jose Ramirez was aligned at third base, Tyler Freeman was moved to second, and Andres Gimenez was benched. In a matchup...
