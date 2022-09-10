Read full article on original website
Related
CBS Sports
CC Sabathia: Angels' Shohei Ohtani should be American League MVP over Yankees' Aaron Judge
New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge has garnered a ton of attention as he chases Roger Maris' franchise and American League record of 61 home runs in a single season. Despite what Judge has accomplished, though, CC Sabathia believes that someone else deserve the American League MVP award. The former...
Braves fans no longer able to decipher Kenley Jansen from Will Smith
Braves fans long lamented having Will Smith out of the bullpen but, after Kenley Jansen blew another save to ruin a comeback, they can’t see the difference. For the past couple of years, Atlanta Braves fans weren’t strangers to the feelings of existential dread whenever Will Smith ran out of the bullpen to try and close out a tight game. What felt like more often than not, the results were less than favorable for the World Series champions. But now that Smith was traded at the deadline, those feelings should be gone…right?
MLB・
WATCH: Managers Terry Francona, Phil Nevin Ejected on the Same Play
Things got wild in Cleveland Monday night in the bottom of the seventh inning, when a called ball began a chain of events that would lead to the ejections of Cleveland Guardians manager Terry Francona and Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim manager Phil Nevin.
Former MLB Pitcher Killed In Car Accident On Sunday
A heartbreaking story out of New York on Sunday. Per the Associated Press: "Anthony Varvaro, a former Major League Baseball pitcher who retired in 2016 to become a police officer in the [NYC] area, was killed in a car accident Sunday morning on his way to work at the Sept. 11 memorial ceremony in Manhattan, according to police officials and his former teams."
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WATCH: Ump Checks Cleveland Pitcher Karinchak's Hair for Sticky Stuff
Minnesota Twins manager Rocco Baldelli had home plate umpire Ted Barrett check Cleveland Guardians pitcher James Karinchak for foreign substances in Friday night's game. The Guardians have contacted Major League Baseball about the incident.
Yankees broadcast calling out Boston fans during Red Sox series rules
The New York Yankees escaped with a 7-6 win over the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park on Tuesday night after a combination of manager Aaron Boone and Wandy Peralta nearly gave it away. But a win’s a win! Doesn’t matter if the Yankees are leading the division and the...
MLB rumors: Yadier Molina managerial hire creates WBC drama for Puerto Rico
St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina was named the manager of Team Puerto Rico at the World Baseball Classic, causing GM Eduardo Perez to resign. Per Jorge Castillo of the Los Angeles Times, Perez resigned in part due to Molina being named manager of Team Puerto Rico. Yadi is in...
NBC Sports
Red Sox claim infielder off waivers from Rays
The Boston Red Sox made a move to bolster their infield depth on Monday. The club announced it claimed utility infielder Yu Chang off waivers from the Tampa Bay Rays. As a corresponding move, outfielder Jaylin Davis was designated for assignment. Chang, 27, spent time with the Rays, Pittsburgh Pirates...
RELATED PEOPLE
Yardbarker
Tough Day for Johnny Cueto and White Sox' Offense Leads to Loss
The Chicago White Sox suffered just their third loss in the last 12 games on Sunday against the Oakland A's. Johnny Cueto allowed six runs in the fifth inning, which proved to be the difference in the series finale. The 9-3 loss snapped the White Sox' four-game winning streak. The...
Yankees vs. Red Sox Prediction and Odds for Wednesday, September 14 (Can New York Complete Sweep?)
The New York Yankees are looking for a quick two-game sweep of the Boston Red Sox on Wednesday after taking Tuesday’s game in a thrilling extra-innings contest. Aaron Judge hit two homers for the Yankees in the win, but it was Gleyber Torres’ bases-clearing double in the 10th that helped the Yankees hold on for a 7-6 win.
Cardinals fans think Max Kellerman insinuated Albert Pujols is cheating
Cardinals fans are unhappy with ESPN analyst Max Kellerman for his segment on future Hall of Famer Albert Pujols’ sudden resurgence. Pujols is having a career resurgence of sorts in St. Louis, as he’s just three home runs away from 700. It’s his final year, as well, making it all the more incredible that he’s put up some incredible power numbers.
MLB World Reacts To Former Pitcher's Heartbreaking Death
A former Major League Baseball pitcher turned police officer was tragically killed in a car accident on Sunday. Anthony Varvaro, a former pitcher who retired in 2016 to become a New York City area police officer, was killed in a car accident on his way to a 9/11 memorial. The...
IN THIS ARTICLE
MLB Odds: Rockies vs. White Sox prediction, odds and pick – 9/13/2022
The Rockies visit the White Sox to begin a 2-game series! It’s time to continue our MLB odds series with a Rockies-White Sox prediction and pick. With less than a month of the regular season remaining, the Rockies are pretty much out of the running. They are 36.5 games behind the Los Angeles Dodgers and 16 games behind the San Diego Padres for the final Wild Card seed. It was another miserable season for the Rockies as they have a lot of work to do in the offseason to improve.
FanSided
283K+
Followers
535K+
Post
140M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0