ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Braves fans no longer able to decipher Kenley Jansen from Will Smith

Braves fans long lamented having Will Smith out of the bullpen but, after Kenley Jansen blew another save to ruin a comeback, they can’t see the difference. For the past couple of years, Atlanta Braves fans weren’t strangers to the feelings of existential dread whenever Will Smith ran out of the bullpen to try and close out a tight game. What felt like more often than not, the results were less than favorable for the World Series champions. But now that Smith was traded at the deadline, those feelings should be gone…right?
MLB
The Spun

Former MLB Pitcher Killed In Car Accident On Sunday

A heartbreaking story out of New York on Sunday. Per the Associated Press: "Anthony Varvaro, a former Major League Baseball pitcher who retired in 2016 to become a police officer in the [NYC] area, was killed in a car accident Sunday morning on his way to work at the Sept. 11 memorial ceremony in Manhattan, according to police officials and his former teams."
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Sports
Local
Illinois Sports
NBC Sports

Red Sox claim infielder off waivers from Rays

The Boston Red Sox made a move to bolster their infield depth on Monday. The club announced it claimed utility infielder Yu Chang off waivers from the Tampa Bay Rays. As a corresponding move, outfielder Jaylin Davis was designated for assignment. Chang, 27, spent time with the Rays, Pittsburgh Pirates...
BOSTON, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Liam Hendriks
Person
Tony La Russa
Person
Rick Hahn
Person
Miguel Cairo
Yardbarker

Tough Day for Johnny Cueto and White Sox' Offense Leads to Loss

The Chicago White Sox suffered just their third loss in the last 12 games on Sunday against the Oakland A's. Johnny Cueto allowed six runs in the fifth inning, which proved to be the difference in the series finale. The 9-3 loss snapped the White Sox' four-game winning streak. The...
CHICAGO, IL
FanSided

Cardinals fans think Max Kellerman insinuated Albert Pujols is cheating

Cardinals fans are unhappy with ESPN analyst Max Kellerman for his segment on future Hall of Famer Albert Pujols’ sudden resurgence. Pujols is having a career resurgence of sorts in St. Louis, as he’s just three home runs away from 700. It’s his final year, as well, making it all the more incredible that he’s put up some incredible power numbers.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The White Sox
ClutchPoints

MLB Odds: Rockies vs. White Sox prediction, odds and pick – 9/13/2022

The Rockies visit the White Sox to begin a 2-game series! It’s time to continue our MLB odds series with a Rockies-White Sox prediction and pick. With less than a month of the regular season remaining, the Rockies are pretty much out of the running. They are 36.5 games behind the Los Angeles Dodgers and 16 games behind the San Diego Padres for the final Wild Card seed. It was another miserable season for the Rockies as they have a lot of work to do in the offseason to improve.
CHICAGO, IL
FanSided

FanSided

283K+
Followers
535K+
Post
140M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy