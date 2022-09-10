ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pedestrian hit, killed on freeway in Mission Valley

By Annie Kim
 3 days ago

SAN DIEGO – A man walking on a freeway in Mission Valley Friday night was hit and killed, causing some lanes to be closed.

It happened just after 8 p.m., on eastbound Interstate 8, near Mission Center Road. According to CHP, the man was walking within the traffic lanes when a silver Nissan SUV hit him. The pedestrian died from his injuries.

The driver of the SUV, a 25-year-old woman from San Diego, remained on scene following the collision, said CHP officer Jesse Matias.

Multiple lanes were closed while CHP officers investigated the accident and reopened at 9:35 p.m.

The cause of the accident, and whether drugs and/or alcohol were a factor, are still under investigation.

