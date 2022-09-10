Read full article on original website
Damien Chazelle’s ‘Babylon’ Trailer Showcases Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie in Scandalous Story of Golden Age Hollywood
Damien Chazelle is returning to the twilight of Hollywood’s silent era in his newest film “Babylon.”. Starring Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie, “Babylon” is set in the late 1920s and captures the film industry’s transition from silent films to “talkies” due to the invention of synchronized sound. Pitt plays a silent film star during the time, and Robbie is a Roaring ’20s icon. As Hollywood shifts around them, they are forced to grapple with an evolving industry.
Emmanuel Macron, Edgar Wright, Paul Feig React to Death of ‘Iconoclast’ Filmmaker Jean-Luc Godard
Tributes are flowing in following the news of iconic New Wave filmmaker Jean-Luc Godard’s death at 91. The French-Swiss director, known for films like Breathless and Alphaville, died Tuesday, according to newspaper Libération and other French media outlets, citing relatives of the director. The impact of Godard’s work...
Viola Davis 'conflicted' as 'Woman King' faces crucial box office battle
Viola Davis said the future of big-budget Black female filmmaking in Hollywood is at stake as her ground-breaking African warrior epic "The Woman King" hits theaters this weekend. With a Black female director, Gina Prince-Bythewood, and a majority Black and female cast, it will open in more than 3,000 domestic theaters, with a budget including marketing that reportedly approaches $100 million.
‘People’s Joker,’ Queer Movie Set in Batman Universe, Pulled From TIFF Over ‘Rights Issues’
The director of “The People’s Joker,” a queer coming-of-age movie set in the Batman universe, has pulled the movie from the Toronto International Film Festival over alleged “rights issues.”. Helmed by Los Angeles-based director Vera Drew, the mixed-media movie follows an aspiring clown (played by Drew)...
Sarah Greene Is Giving TV’s Most Badass Performance on ‘Bad Sisters’
Very few folks can pull off the “lob” hairstyle—short for a long bob, popular in the year 2008, nearly extinct in our current day—but when someone can, they really can. A person rocking a lob cut is someone you don’t want to mess with. A strong, powerful woman. This is someone who wakes up every morning and has to make sure every single strand is perfectly set.Bad Sisters features such a woman: Bibi, played by a killer Sarah Greene. You may recognize Greene from her performance as Paul Mescal’s sweet mother in Normal People, but she’s departed completely from that...
