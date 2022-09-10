ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

$15.1 million raised in the race for California attorney general

By Kalyn Stralow
 3 days ago

The general election for the attorney general of California will take place on November 8, 2022. In total, candidates running for California attorney general have raised $15.1 million, received $140,000 in loans, and spent $20.3 million between Jan. 1, 2021, and Jun. 30, 2022. The top-two primary for this race was held on June 7, 2022.

Here’s the breakdown for the two candidates who are still in the running:

Active Attorney General Candidates’ Campaign Finance, 1/1/2021- 6/30/2022

CandidatePartyContributionsLoansExpenditures

Rob Bonta (Incumbent)Democratic$9,075,402.47$0$12,758,995.49

Nathan HochmanRepublican$3,087,574.43$50,000$2,911,520.52

The remaining $2,973,692 raised in the race for California attorney general went to candidates who did not advance to the general election.

Total fundraising in eight attorney general races in the 2022 election cycle

A number of factors, including whether an incumbent officeholder is running for re-election and number of candidates in a race, can influence donor activity. Here is how total fundraising by all candidates for California attorney general compares to the seven other attorney general races with campaign finance data available from Transparency USA for the 2022 election cycle:

RankStateTotal DonationsTotal CandidatesActive CandidatesAvailable Reporting Period

1Texas$30,761,1141131/1/2021 – 6/30/2022

2California$15,136,669.34521/1/2021 – 6/30/2022

3Arizona$9,199,0571331/1/2021 – 6/30/2022

4Florida$7,141,500421/1/2021 – 6/30/2022

5Michigan$5,276,457.07641/1/2021 – 8/22/2022

6Wisconsin$3,763,143621/1/2021 – 7/25/2022

7Minnesota$2,907,519821/1/2021 – 7/18/2022

8Ohio$2,867,606221/1/2021 – 6/30/2022

The data above are based on campaign finance reports that active California candidate PACs submitted to the California Secretary of State. Political expenditures that are not controlled by candidates or their campaigns, known as satellite spending, are not included in candidate totals.

Transparency USA publishes campaign finance data following major reporting deadlines. State or federal law may require filers to submit additional reports.

Name of ReportReporting PeriodDeadline

2022 Jan Semiannual7/1/21 – 12/31/211/31/2022

2022 1st Pre-Primary1/1/22 – 4/23/224/28/2022

2022 2nd Pre-Primary4/24/22 – 5/21/225/26/2022

2022 July Semiannual5/22/22 – 6/30/228/1/2022

2022 1st Pre-General7/1/22 – 9/24/229/29/2022

2022 2nd Pre-General9/25/22 – 10/22/2210/27/2022

2023 Jan Semiannual10/23/22 – 12/31/221/31/2023

This article is a joint publication from Ballotpedia and Transparency USA, who are working together to provide campaign finance information for state-level elections. Learn more about our work here.

Comments / 0

Ballotpedia News

Erik Mortensen spent more than any other Republican House candidate or officeholder in Minnesota

Minnesota Republican House candidates and officeholders have spent $1.6 million during the 2022 election cycle. Among state representatives and candidates, Erik Mortensen has spent more than any other Republican. Mortensen is the representative for Minnesota House District 55A and is running to represent Minnesota House of Representatives District 54A in...
MINNESOTA STATE
