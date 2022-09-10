Read full article on original website
Sept. 12 is National Police Woman Day
Tacoma Police Department social media post. It’s National Police Woman Day & the Tacoma Police Dept would like to encourage women interested in law enforcement to register for the Women in Public Service Event being held Sept. 23 & 24. Come see how you can make a difference in your community! Go to https://bit.ly/TPDWomenInPublicSafety….
SPD asks for public’s help to find attempted rape, robbery suspect
It has only been two weeks since Amber Myers was attacked at knifepoint by a man whom police say tried to rape her. Myers is the owner of Seattle Massage Sauna and Float. Myers said that a man, whom she didn’t know, came into her shop on Aug. 31. She said he threatened her with a knife, forced her into the back room and tried to rape her.
PCSD removes illegal encampment in Parkland
Pierce County Sheriff’s Department story. Last Wednesday, our deputies led a joint operation to clear out a large, illegal encampment on private property on 149th St S, between Pacific Ave S and C St S, in Parkland. This encampment has been the source of frequent calls for service, including shootings, assaults, stolen vehicles and overdoses. Members of the encampment are also responsible for many thefts from nearby businesses and residences.
Tacoma school bus with children involved in collision with two cars
A school bus in Tacoma was involved in a collision with two cars on Tuesday, according to the Tacoma Police Department. At about 4 p.m., officers responded to Pacific Avenue between South 67th Street and South 70th Street. Tacoma police said there were minor injuries. No word if there were...
thejoltnews.com
Police Blotter for Friday, September 9, 2022
On 09/09/22 at 10:36 a.m. in the 300 block of Trailblazer St SE, Sheriff's deputies arrested Jasmine Bonita Taimalie, 33, on suspicion of fourth-degree assault. On 09/09/22 at 11:29 p.m. in the 5600 block of 45th Ave SE, police arrested Clifford S Bull, 63, on suspicion of 1) residential burglary and 2) violation of a no-contact order.
KIRO Newsradio Headlines: Police looking for man who blew up car at Auburn funeral
Auburn Police said a man blew up a car at a funeral in Washington. The Tacoma News Tribune reports the suspect put an explosive device in an attendee’s car during an August 23 funeral service at Mountain View Cemetery. The information is only being reported Monday on the Auburn...
Tacoma woman faces murder charges in robbery that turned to shootout
PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — A Tacoma woman is facing murder charges after Tacoma police say a planned robbery quickly escalated into a shootout. On July 30, Tacoma police officers responded to the 5300 block of South Orchard Street after a 911 caller reported two men shooting at each other in a parking lot.
q13fox.com
Deputies sweep notorious homeless encampment in Parkland
PARKLAND, Wash. - Pierce County deputies swept a notorious homeless encampment in Parkland and made several arrests last week. On Wednesday Sep. 7, deputies cleared out an encampment along 149th St S, on a private lot between Pacific Ave S and C St S. Authorities say they received frequent calls about the encampment, including shootings, assaults, stolen vehicles and drug overdoses.
thejoltnews.com
Detainee wreaks havoc in Olympia City Jail
A Yelm man allegedly spat water in the face of an Olympia corrections officer and flushed his shirt down a cell’s toilet in his refusal to undergo the booking process. Lane Gary Bennett, 54, was arrested on suspicion of third-degree assault on Sept. 5 following the incident. A day...
kptv.com
Car bomb explodes at Washington funeral, police searching for suspect
AUBURN Wash. (KPTV) - Washington state police are looking for a man who is suspected of putting an explosive in a car belonging to a funeral attendee, causing the car to explode. On August 23, as the victim was attending a funeral at Mountain View Cemetery, a device was allegedly...
iheart.com
Car Bomb Detonates Outside Funeral, Suspect Shoots At Responding Employees
Authorities in Auburn, Washington, are asking the public for help identifying two suspects responsible for a car bombing on August 23. Officials said that the car was parked at Mountain View Cemetery during a funeral when it exploded, sparking a massive fire. Surveillance video showed the suspect approaching a black...
Chronicle
Chehalis Woman Arrested for Allegedly Stealing Nearly $10,000 by Redepositing Ex’s Checks
One year after she was charged with identity theft for allegedly stealing checks made out to an ex-partner, Aniesa L. Stamper has had her preliminary hearing in Lewis County Superior Court. Stamper, 26, of Chehalis, is accused of taking checks her ex-partner earned as an employee of JJ Berry Furniture...
q13fox.com
1 injured in suspected gang-related shooting in Everett, police investigating
EVERETT, Wash. - Everett Police are investigating a suspected gang-related shooting early Monday morning that seriously injured one man. Deputies were called to reports of a shooting near 127th St SE and Third Ave SE around 1:15 a.m., and when they arrived they found a 28-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the head. He was treated and then transported to Providence Regional Medical Center in serious, but non-life threatening, condition.
nypressnews.com
Rantz: Seattle Police Department ‘screwed’ as ‘catastrophic’ losses continue
As the city of Seattle is experiencing historically high crime, its police department continues to dwindle and recruitment efforts are failing. One former King County Sheriff puts it bluntly: “we’re screwed.”. The Seattle Police Department (SPD) lost six officers in August, according to a police source, bringing the...
kentreporter.com
Three people killed in two I-5 crashes in South King County
Three people were killed over the weekend in two separate crashes along Interstate 5 in South King County, one in Tukwila and one in SeaTac. At about 2:17 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, a 23-year-old Sequim died in a crash on southbound I-5 just north of South 216th Street in SeaTac, according to the Washington State Patrol.
q13fox.com
Kent Police looking to ID suspects caught on camera brutally beating a woman during robbery
KENT, Wash. - Kent Police are asking for the public's help in identifying two suspects who violently assaulted a woman, stole her phone and tossed it out of their car window. According to police, the assault occurred on June 20 in the 1000 block of Central Avenue. The victim, Kimberli Johnson, said the incident may have sparked over a dispute.
KUOW
Pierce County Sheriff warns of candy-colored fentanyl pills
They appear like attractive pieces of candy or sidewalk chalk, but the Pierce County Sheriff's Department is warning that these rainbow-colored items are not for kids, or anyone else for that matter. "Rainbow fentanyl" has been showing up in the Northwest, notably in Oregon, according to a Sheriff's Department Facebook...
q13fox.com
Police: Loaded gun, pills seized from suspected fentanyl dealer in Federal Way
FEDERAL WAY, Wash. - Federal Way Police arrested a suspected fentanyl dealer and seized pills and weapons. Authorities say officers on an emphasis patrol watched a 20-year-old man selling pills on Pacific Hwy S. They took him into custody and searched him, finding a stolen Smith & Wesson .40 caliber...
Tukwila police looking for ‘Hulk’ after he lifts fallen light pole off car
An incident in Tukwila has police looking for a person they’re referring to as “Hulk,” according to the Tukwila Police Department. On Sunday, Sept. 11, officers responded to a report of a car colliding with a light pole in the 14400 block of Tukwila International Boulevard. The...
The Suburban Times
Asberry House Confirmed as City Landmark
City of Tacoma press release. The Tacoma City Council confirmed the recommendation of the Landmarks Preservation Commission to designate the Henry J. and Nettie Craig Asberry House a City Landmark during the City Council meeting on January 4 through the passage of Resolution 40898. “The addition of Asberry House to...
