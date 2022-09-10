ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tacoma, WA

Sept. 12 is National Police Woman Day

Tacoma Police Department social media post. It’s National Police Woman Day & the Tacoma Police Dept would like to encourage women interested in law enforcement to register for the Women in Public Service Event being held Sept. 23 & 24. Come see how you can make a difference in your community! Go to https://bit.ly/TPDWomenInPublicSafety….
TACOMA, WA
PCSD removes illegal encampment in Parkland

Pierce County Sheriff’s Department story. Last Wednesday, our deputies led a joint operation to clear out a large, illegal encampment on private property on 149th St S, between Pacific Ave S and C St S, in Parkland. This encampment has been the source of frequent calls for service, including shootings, assaults, stolen vehicles and overdoses. Members of the encampment are also responsible for many thefts from nearby businesses and residences.
PARKLAND, WA
Tacoma, WA
Tacoma, WA
Police Blotter for Friday, September 9, 2022

On 09/09/22 at 10:36 a.m. in the 300 block of Trailblazer St SE, Sheriff's deputies arrested Jasmine Bonita Taimalie, 33, on suspicion of fourth-degree assault. On 09/09/22 at 11:29 p.m. in the 5600 block of 45th Ave SE, police arrested Clifford S Bull, 63, on suspicion of 1) residential burglary and 2) violation of a no-contact order.
THURSTON COUNTY, WA
Deputies sweep notorious homeless encampment in Parkland

PARKLAND, Wash. - Pierce County deputies swept a notorious homeless encampment in Parkland and made several arrests last week. On Wednesday Sep. 7, deputies cleared out an encampment along 149th St S, on a private lot between Pacific Ave S and C St S. Authorities say they received frequent calls about the encampment, including shootings, assaults, stolen vehicles and drug overdoses.
PARKLAND, WA
Detainee wreaks havoc in Olympia City Jail

A Yelm man allegedly spat water in the face of an Olympia corrections officer and flushed his shirt down a cell’s toilet in his refusal to undergo the booking process. Lane Gary Bennett, 54, was arrested on suspicion of third-degree assault on Sept. 5 following the incident. A day...
OLYMPIA, WA
Car Bomb Detonates Outside Funeral, Suspect Shoots At Responding Employees

Authorities in Auburn, Washington, are asking the public for help identifying two suspects responsible for a car bombing on August 23. Officials said that the car was parked at Mountain View Cemetery during a funeral when it exploded, sparking a massive fire. Surveillance video showed the suspect approaching a black...
AUBURN, WA
1 injured in suspected gang-related shooting in Everett, police investigating

EVERETT, Wash. - Everett Police are investigating a suspected gang-related shooting early Monday morning that seriously injured one man. Deputies were called to reports of a shooting near 127th St SE and Third Ave SE around 1:15 a.m., and when they arrived they found a 28-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the head. He was treated and then transported to Providence Regional Medical Center in serious, but non-life threatening, condition.
EVERETT, WA
Three people killed in two I-5 crashes in South King County

Three people were killed over the weekend in two separate crashes along Interstate 5 in South King County, one in Tukwila and one in SeaTac. At about 2:17 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, a 23-year-old Sequim died in a crash on southbound I-5 just north of South 216th Street in SeaTac, according to the Washington State Patrol.
SEATAC, WA
Pierce County Sheriff warns of candy-colored fentanyl pills

They appear like attractive pieces of candy or sidewalk chalk, but the Pierce County Sheriff's Department is warning that these rainbow-colored items are not for kids, or anyone else for that matter. "Rainbow fentanyl" has been showing up in the Northwest, notably in Oregon, according to a Sheriff's Department Facebook...
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
Asberry House Confirmed as City Landmark

City of Tacoma press release. The Tacoma City Council confirmed the recommendation of the Landmarks Preservation Commission to designate the Henry J. and Nettie Craig Asberry House a City Landmark during the City Council meeting on January 4 through the passage of Resolution 40898. “The addition of Asberry House to...
TACOMA, WA

