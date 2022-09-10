ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

$26K raised at 9/11 memorial stair climb at LMCU Ballpark

By Gabrielle Phifer
WOOD TV8
WOOD TV8
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07kMZa_0hqBcfJY00

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Over 300 people attended the 12th annual memorial stair climb held at the LMCU Ballpark and raised thousands of dollars.

Local firefighters to participate in 9/11 memorial stair climb at LMCU Ballpark

First responders, military members and the public honored the 343 firefighters who lost their lives 21 years ago on 9/11.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nyI8C_0hqBcfJY00
    The 12th annual memorial stair climb held at the LMCU Ballpark on Sept. 10, 2022.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37p78v_0hqBcfJY00
    The 12th annual memorial stair climb held at the LMCU Ballpark on Sept. 10, 2022.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vmWjw_0hqBcfJY00
    The 12th annual memorial stair climb held at the LMCU Ballpark on Sept. 10, 2022.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2z5y08_0hqBcfJY00
    The 12th annual memorial stair climb held at the LMCU Ballpark on Sept. 10, 2022.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GM6KE_0hqBcfJY00
    The 12th annual memorial stair climb held at the LMCU Ballpark on Sept. 10, 2022.

The fallen firefighters tried to save thousands of people trapped inside the World Trade Center’s Twin Towers during a terrorist attack.

Firefighters from across the state were suited in their gear weighing at more than 20 pounds.

They walked around the LMCU ballpark four times, symbolizing the 110 flights of stairs New York City firefighters took to save others.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05Xlul_0hqBcfJY00
8-year-old Lia Rose holding an American Flag in honor of the fallen firefighters who died on 9/11.

“It’s a privilege and an honor to honor the fallen firefighters to remember their commitment and sacrifice to this great nation that we have,” Plainfield Fire Chief Steve McKellar said.

The Algoma Township Fire and Rescue Climbers raised the most money in the team category achieving over $7,000 in donations.

Lia Rose, 8, joined the group this morning for the memorial stair climb. She was listed in the top five in the individual category.

She raised nearly $900 to support families of fire service members who die in the line of duty.

“With all of the money I have I’m helping the fallen firefighters foundation so that makes me happy,” Rose said.

Overall, the event has raised approximately $26,100. If you would like to contribute to the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation, click here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOODTV.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Grand Rapids, MI
Society
City
Grand Rapids, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
City
Algoma Township, MI
Grand Rapids, MI
Sports
Local
Michigan Government
Local
Michigan Society
Grand Rapids, MI
Government
getnews.info

The Leading Concrete Company in Grand Rapids: Grand Rapids Concrete Co

Grand Rapids Concrete Co. has been offering high-quality concrete services to the people as well as businesses in Grand Rapids for over 10 years. Their employees are highly skilled and dedicated to providing the best service available. They are devoted to their customers and strive to ensure that they are satisfied with the concrete work they have done at their residence. If it’s a driveway patio, or another home improvement project, they have experts. Grand Rapids Concrete Contractors to contact! Receive a free estimate today!
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Grand Rapids Kids

Jack O’Lantern World Coming to West Michigan in October 2022

Jack O’Lantern World, self-described as an incredible walk through thousands of hand-carved pumpkins, is coming to Millennium Park in West Michigan for fall 2022. Open Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday evenings in October, Jack O’Lantern World promises you a 3/4-mile long walk on a trail that travels through 17 immersive worlds of hand-carved Jack O’ Lanterns.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#9 11 Memorial#New York City#Lmcu Ballpark First#The World Trade Center#American#The Algoma Township Fire
My Magic GR

Remembering Mr. Fables Restaurants

Oh the good ol' days. Back when in the Grand Rapids area there were at least eight different Mr. Fables restaurant locations. You didn't have to travel far to get a Mr. Fabulous hamburger. Months ago, Jason Mancuso posted on the If You Grew Up in Grand Rapids/Kent County,then you...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Sports
News Break
Politics
MLive

Crash in southern Kent County leaves 3 dead

ALTO, MI -- Three people now have died from a two-vehicle crash that happened Monday, Sept. 13 south of Lowell. One person was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash at Alden Nash Avenue SE and 92nd Street and two others died later, state police said Tuesday. Those who...
KENT COUNTY, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Byron Center hotel to host grand opening event

A new hotel in Byron Center will celebrate its grand opening. Home2 Suites by Hilton has a new location dubbed Grand Rapids South at 2288 64th St. SW in Byron Center, close to M-6 and University of Michigan Health-West. While the hotel now is open to accommodate guests, an official...
BYRON CENTER, MI
WOOD TV8

WOOD TV8

21K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WOOD TV8 is West Michigan's news leader for breaking news, weather and investigative reports on air and online at WOODTV.com.

 https://www.woodtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy