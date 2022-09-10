Read full article on original website
Why Brent Venables Says Oklahoma Expects Changes, Improvements on O-Line
Tackle Wanya Morris is back, and the OU coach says he hopes to have Robert Congel back on the interior after he was banged up last week.
crimsonandcreammachine.com
Oklahoma Football Hot Links: Venables gets emotional, AP poll, a prime time kick, Scott Frost out
The Oklahoma Sooners got themselves a 30-point win that has the fan base’s stomach turning just a little bit. The Sooners took down Kent State 33-3, and on a day of surprise upsets and underwhelming performances from college football powerhouses, frankly, this should be celebrated. I get it. Kent...
news9.com
WATCH: Sooner Fans Throw Lincoln Riley-Autographed Football Out Of Stadium
An Oklahoma Sooners fan's son wanted to have a proper sendoff for what was once a treasured gift. The man came before a group of Sooner fans during Saturday’s game against Kent State at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman. “My son has a Lincoln Riley autographed football --...
247Sports
Nebraska vs. Oklahoma football: Brent Venables says he tried to bring Huskers QB Casey Thompson to OU
Nebraska quarterback Casey Thompson arrived from Texas this offseason, but was heavily pursued in the transfer portal. Among the teams interested was Oklahoma, who the Huskers face this week. Sooners coach Brent Venables detailed the process of Thompson visiting OU. "Casey's doing a great job," Venables said. "I hated it...
Big 12 Announces Kickoff Times For Sept. 24 Games
The Big 12 Conference announced on Monday kickoff times for games on September 24.
KOCO
Oklahoma City, Douglass Trojan football mourns loss of legendary coach
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma City and Douglass Trojan football are mourning the loss of a legendary coach. Former coach Stanford White died Thursday at age 77. KOCO 5 spoke to his family about the legacy he leaves behind. His name will always be paired with Douglass Trojan Football in...
KOCO
High school band students upset after they were unable to perform during OU game
NORMAN, Okla. — Hundreds of high school students were eager to perform at halftime of the University of Oklahoma game. They are now upset because hundreds of them didn’t even make it on the field. Rushing through the OU gates and trying to make it on the field...
The Oklahoma Food Truck Championship Is Coming Up
While not yet mainstream in Oklahoma, food truck culture is a quickly growing segment of fast-casual dining in modern life. It's also a great way for someone to bust into the restaurant scene, but not all are created equal. Luckily there are fans out there that understand there should be...
oknursingtimes.com
SWOSU is One of Oklahoma’s Best Universities
By any measure, Southwestern Oklahoma State University with campus locations in Weatherford, Sayre and Yukon is considered by many to be the home of one of Oklahoma’s best universities. SWOSU is known for its quality programs having 14 nationally accredited academic programs—most among the senior regional universities in Oklahoma.
blackchronicle.com
RAGE for Our Daughters collective gathers in Oklahoma City to oppose outlawing abortion
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – With the official reversal of Roe v Wade in June, a group of outraged Oklahoma artists and supporters sought out an outlet to express their outrage at the turn of events in a meaningful way. Oklahoma is one of four states that has a total...
Capitol hearing: Out-of-state investors, local regulations to blame for lack of housing
Representative Mickey Dollens of Oklahoma City gathered together several leaders in the home buying and home building industry to help figure out how to make housing more affordable and accessible in the Sooner State.
Gov. Stitt’s H.E.L.P. Task Force issues first recommendations for struggling families
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Governor Kevin Stitt’s newly created H.E.L.P. Task Force has issued its first recommendations for struggling families and expectant mothers. Oklahoma’s income threshold for Medicare pregnancy coverage is one of the lowest in the United States. Currently, SoonerCare provides full benefits and 60 days of postpartum coverage to those who fall under the federal poverty level, which is $18,769 a year for an individual or $38,304 for a family of four.
townandtourist.com
20 BEST Restaurants in Norman, OK (Flavors From Around The World!)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. If you’re looking for a great meal in Norman, OK, you’re in luck. We’ve put together a list of the 20 best restaurants in the area. From Italian to Mexican to American cuisine, there’s something for everyone on this list. So what are you waiting for? Start planning your next dining experience!
Allegations of card fraud at several Casey’s gas stations across Oklahoma
Several people in Oklahoma City are claiming their card information is getting into the wrong hands.
Mustang student arrested following ‘troubling’ social media post
Officials say a Mustang High School student has been arrested following a "troubling" post on social media.
OHP: Silver Alert canceled for an at-risk Pittsburg County man
UPDATE: According to authorities, this individual has been located. PITTSBURG COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – The Pittsburg County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Bartus Barnhill, a 79-year-old described as an at-risk person. Barnhill has white hair with brown eyes. He is 5’09” and 195 pounds. According to the officials, Barnhill was last seen on September 8 […]
news9.com
'That Family Is What We Are Doing It For': Oklahoma Trooper Details Effort To Find Missing Child
Nearly two dozen agencies came together to help find a missing boy in on Monday. The search did not end the way anyone wanted, but first responders want everyone to know, that they gave it their all in this case, as they do in other emergencies. Dozens of members of law enforcement searched near Cromwell for 2-year-old Ares Muse.
oklahomatoday.com
Oklahoma City’s most storied skyscraper has been refurbished and reinvented as a premier port of call for travelers, diners, and dwellers. Now, this skyline jewel opens once more in its grandest fo...
Standing in the Great Banking Hall of the First National Center in downtown Oklahoma City, Gary Brooks surveys his ornate surroundings with an expression of pride—and perhaps a little fatigue. Either would be reasonable. For nearly a century, the skyscraper’s turbulent history often has rivaled its singular art deco splendor.
High School teacher allegedly berating students
A Payne County mother is furious after she says a high school teacher berated and threatened her daughter and her classmates.
‘He was trying to gain access to these people’s homes’: Realtors warn of suspect home buyer
Local realtors are putting out a warning. They hoped to sell a man million-plus dollar homes, but now believe they were deceived, and want home sellers to watch out.
