Norman, OK

Z94

The Oklahoma Food Truck Championship Is Coming Up

While not yet mainstream in Oklahoma, food truck culture is a quickly growing segment of fast-casual dining in modern life. It's also a great way for someone to bust into the restaurant scene, but not all are created equal. Luckily there are fans out there that understand there should be...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Person
Ryan Leaf
oknursingtimes.com

SWOSU is One of Oklahoma’s Best Universities

By any measure, Southwestern Oklahoma State University with campus locations in Weatherford, Sayre and Yukon is considered by many to be the home of one of Oklahoma’s best universities. SWOSU is known for its quality programs having 14 nationally accredited academic programs—most among the senior regional universities in Oklahoma.
WEATHERFORD, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Gov. Stitt’s H.E.L.P. Task Force issues first recommendations for struggling families

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Governor Kevin Stitt’s newly created H.E.L.P. Task Force has issued its first recommendations for struggling families and expectant mothers. Oklahoma’s income threshold for Medicare pregnancy coverage is one of the lowest in the United States. Currently, SoonerCare provides full benefits and 60 days of postpartum coverage to those who fall under the federal poverty level, which is $18,769 a year for an individual or $38,304 for a family of four.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
townandtourist.com

20 BEST Restaurants in Norman, OK (Flavors From Around The World!)

Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. If you’re looking for a great meal in Norman, OK, you’re in luck. We’ve put together a list of the 20 best restaurants in the area. From Italian to Mexican to American cuisine, there’s something for everyone on this list. So what are you waiting for? Start planning your next dining experience!
KFOR

OHP: Silver Alert canceled for an at-risk Pittsburg County man

UPDATE: According to authorities, this individual has been located. PITTSBURG COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – The Pittsburg County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Bartus Barnhill, a 79-year-old described as an at-risk person. Barnhill has white hair with brown eyes. He is 5’09” and 195 pounds. According to the officials, Barnhill was last seen on September 8 […]
PITTSBURG COUNTY, OK
oklahomatoday.com

Oklahoma City’s most storied skyscraper has been refurbished and reinvented as a premier port of call for travelers, diners, and dwellers. Now, this skyline jewel opens once more in its grandest fo...

Standing in the Great Banking Hall of the First National Center in downtown Oklahoma City, Gary Brooks surveys his ornate surroundings with an expression of pride—and perhaps a little fatigue. Either would be reasonable. For nearly a century, the skyscraper’s turbulent history often has rivaled its singular art deco splendor.

