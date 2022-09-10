ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
De Soto, MO

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX2Now

Woman killed in three-car crash early Sunday

ST. LOUIS – A woman was killed in a multi-car crash early Sunday morning. According to police, the crash happened just before 2:55 a.m. on eastbound Interstate 44 at Walnut Street. Authorities said either the 2018 Chrysler 200 or the 2021 Toyota Corolla was traveling westbound in the eastbound...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Man hurt Monday night after motorcycle crash in Gasconade County

GASCONADE COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A crash in Gasconade County on Monday night left a man with serious injuries. The Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to the crash on Route Y near Route A around 9:45 p.m. Troopers said the motorcycle driven by Joshua A. Johnson, 41, of Bland, Missouri, flipped over after he lost control. The post Man hurt Monday night after motorcycle crash in Gasconade County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
GASCONADE COUNTY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
De Soto, MO
City
Potosi, MO
City
Creve Coeur, MO
Local
Missouri Accidents
City
Hillsboro, MO
De Soto, MO
Accidents
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
De Soto, MO
Crime & Safety
KMOV

Shots fired in Richmond Heights neighborhood during car break-ins

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Richmond Heights homeowners tangled with would-be thieves Monday morning. The Richmond Heights Police Department said thieves were breaking into cars near the intersection of Lovella and Moorlands Drive when a resident yelled out in an attempt to scare them off. The thieves took off but fired guns at the resident, striking his house and a neighbor’s house. That neighbor came out of her house and fired at the thieves, hitting another neighbor’s house.
RICHMOND HEIGHTS, MO
mymoinfo.com

75-Year-Old Farmington Woman Totals Car On Route C In St. Francois County

(St. Francois County) A Farmington woman was injured in a car accident Monday evening in St. Francois County. Highway patrol says 75-year-old Cheryl Oberreiter was driving westbound in a 2005 Nissan Murano when she approached the intersection of Route ‘C’ and ‘D’ and failed to stop at the stop sign. Oberreiter crossed the road and traveled off the west side of the road then struck a concrete boulder. Her car was totaled and Oberreiter received moderate injuries. She was taken to Parkland Health Center to treat her injuries.
FARMINGTON, MO
kfmo.com

St. Francois County Traffic Accident

(St. Francois County, MO) A 75 year old Farmington woman, Cheryl Oberreiter, is recovering from moderate injuries after she was hurt in a one vehicle accident in St. Francois county Monday evening at 6:45. Highway Patrol reports show Oberreiter was driving west on Route C, at Route D. She failed to stop at the stop sign at the intersection and her SUV traveled across the road, ran off the west side of the highway, and crashed into a boulder. Obberreiter was taken to Parkland Health Center North at Bonne Terre. She was not wearing a seat belt when the accident took place.
SAINT FRANCOIS COUNTY, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Woman arrested at Arnold credit union

Arnold Police arrested a 61-year-old Arnold woman for disturbing the peace after she allegedly refused to leave First Community Credit Union following an argument with employees, Arnold Police reported. At about 11:35 a.m. Aug. 23, Arnold Police were called to the credit union, 1722 Missouri State Road, because of the...
ARNOLD, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Marshal#Soto#Accident#De Soto Rural Fire#Wilson Hollow Road#Valle Ambulance#Mercy Hospital St Louis
advantagenews.com

Man shot on Ridge Street in Alton

One man was shot Monday afternoon at the intersection of Ridge Street and Quincy Street in Alton. Alton Police report several 911 calls began coming in at around 4:35pm reporting gunshots fired. The 27-year-old victim was taken to a local hospital by the Alton Fire Department and then transferred to a St. Louis area hospital for further treatment.
ALTON, IL
advantagenews.com

No suspected ties to theft ring in fatal Alton crash

The 15-year-old that died early Saturday driving what is believed to have been a stolen Kia vehicle in an Alton crash will not be publicly identified. The crash in the 3200 block of Belle Streets killed the driver who was sole occupant of the vehicle that was found in the wood line at around 3:45am.
ALTON, IL
spotonillinois.com

Sunday injury crash in Waterloo

The Waterloo police and fire departments and Monroe County EMS responded Sunday afternoon to a two-vehicle crash on Route 3 and Route 156. Initial reports were at least one occupant [...]... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Places:. Tags:. 03:57. How many Belleville junior tennis players are making a racket...
WATERLOO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX2Now

Man found dead at residence in north St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – A man was found dead at a residence Monday morning in the College Hill neighborhood of north St. Louis. Police said the incident occurred in the 4400 block of North 20th Street. When officials found the man, they saw that he had suffered an unknown injury.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Calendar of events Sept. 15-22

Herculaneum Community Events Planning Committee, 7 p.m., Herculaneum City Hall, 1 Parkwood Court. Open to residents who want to help plan, work on and fundraise city events. Call Bill Haggard, 314-852-4964, or Herculaneum City Hall, 636-475-4447. Movie night, 7:30 p.m. Rock Community Fire Protection District House No. 2, 1299 Main...
FESTUS, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy