Woman killed in three-car crash early Sunday
ST. LOUIS – A woman was killed in a multi-car crash early Sunday morning. According to police, the crash happened just before 2:55 a.m. on eastbound Interstate 44 at Walnut Street. Authorities said either the 2018 Chrysler 200 or the 2021 Toyota Corolla was traveling westbound in the eastbound...
2 people die in crash near I-55 in Arnold
Police are investigating a deadly crash Tuesday that led to Interstate 55 northbound shutting down.
Amber Alert activated for missing Ferguson, Missouri, child
MSHP activated an Amber Alert for a missing girl from Ferguson, Missouri. She was last seen with two women in a possible blue Dodge or Kia minivan.
Man hurt Monday night after motorcycle crash in Gasconade County
GASCONADE COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A crash in Gasconade County on Monday night left a man with serious injuries. The Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to the crash on Route Y near Route A around 9:45 p.m. Troopers said the motorcycle driven by Joshua A. Johnson, 41, of Bland, Missouri, flipped over after he lost control. The post Man hurt Monday night after motorcycle crash in Gasconade County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KMOV
Shots fired in Richmond Heights neighborhood during car break-ins
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Richmond Heights homeowners tangled with would-be thieves Monday morning. The Richmond Heights Police Department said thieves were breaking into cars near the intersection of Lovella and Moorlands Drive when a resident yelled out in an attempt to scare them off. The thieves took off but fired guns at the resident, striking his house and a neighbor’s house. That neighbor came out of her house and fired at the thieves, hitting another neighbor’s house.
mymoinfo.com
75-Year-Old Farmington Woman Totals Car On Route C In St. Francois County
(St. Francois County) A Farmington woman was injured in a car accident Monday evening in St. Francois County. Highway patrol says 75-year-old Cheryl Oberreiter was driving westbound in a 2005 Nissan Murano when she approached the intersection of Route ‘C’ and ‘D’ and failed to stop at the stop sign. Oberreiter crossed the road and traveled off the west side of the road then struck a concrete boulder. Her car was totaled and Oberreiter received moderate injuries. She was taken to Parkland Health Center to treat her injuries.
kfmo.com
St. Francois County Traffic Accident
(St. Francois County, MO) A 75 year old Farmington woman, Cheryl Oberreiter, is recovering from moderate injuries after she was hurt in a one vehicle accident in St. Francois county Monday evening at 6:45. Highway Patrol reports show Oberreiter was driving west on Route C, at Route D. She failed to stop at the stop sign at the intersection and her SUV traveled across the road, ran off the west side of the highway, and crashed into a boulder. Obberreiter was taken to Parkland Health Center North at Bonne Terre. She was not wearing a seat belt when the accident took place.
myleaderpaper.com
Woman arrested at Arnold credit union
Arnold Police arrested a 61-year-old Arnold woman for disturbing the peace after she allegedly refused to leave First Community Credit Union following an argument with employees, Arnold Police reported. At about 11:35 a.m. Aug. 23, Arnold Police were called to the credit union, 1722 Missouri State Road, because of the...
KMOV
Man shot and killed in Jefferson County, police say
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) - Police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened in unincorporated Jefferson County Tuesday. A man was shot on Mockingbird Hill, which is just east of Byrnes Mill. Other information was not immediately known.
advantagenews.com
Man shot on Ridge Street in Alton
One man was shot Monday afternoon at the intersection of Ridge Street and Quincy Street in Alton. Alton Police report several 911 calls began coming in at around 4:35pm reporting gunshots fired. The 27-year-old victim was taken to a local hospital by the Alton Fire Department and then transferred to a St. Louis area hospital for further treatment.
advantagenews.com
No suspected ties to theft ring in fatal Alton crash
The 15-year-old that died early Saturday driving what is believed to have been a stolen Kia vehicle in an Alton crash will not be publicly identified. The crash in the 3200 block of Belle Streets killed the driver who was sole occupant of the vehicle that was found in the wood line at around 3:45am.
spotonillinois.com
Sunday injury crash in Waterloo
The Waterloo police and fire departments and Monroe County EMS responded Sunday afternoon to a two-vehicle crash on Route 3 and Route 156. Initial reports were at least one occupant [...]... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Places:. Tags:. 03:57. How many Belleville junior tennis players are making a racket...
Washington Missourian
Sheriff: Man found inside burned St. Clair home had died by suicide
A man found dead after a fire Tuesday in a home near St. Clair died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The body of Shawn A. Fry, 43, who lived in the home in the 700 block of White Road, was found after the fire was extinguished, Franklin County Sheriff Steve Pelton said.
Teen dies after stolen Kia crash in Alton
A teenager died overnight in a crash involving a stolen Kia vehicle in the Metro East.
Dogs may be euthanized after man’s heart attack
A 61-year-old St. Louis man was reportedly attacked and killed by dogs two months ago.
Police: ‘Most wanted’ suspect arrested at riverfront homeless encampment
A 42-year-old St. Louis man wanted for two separate incidents of domestic violence against a former girlfriend was arrested last week at a homeless encampment near the Mississippi Riverfront.
St. Louis gas station near where 16-year-old was shot by police identified as 'public nuisance'
ST. LOUIS — "It's definitely rough,” said Shani Parker. That's how Parker describes living near the gas station at North Florissant and St. Louis avenues in Old North St. Louis. On Sunday night, the gas station was the starting point of an incident that resulted in officers shooting...
KSDK
New information on fatal shooting of 2 children near Fairground Park
"We really want to take a step back and figure out what are all the root causes," says coordinator at St. Louis Area Prevention Commission. This, after two kids die.
Man found dead at residence in north St. Louis
ST. LOUIS – A man was found dead at a residence Monday morning in the College Hill neighborhood of north St. Louis. Police said the incident occurred in the 4400 block of North 20th Street. When officials found the man, they saw that he had suffered an unknown injury.
myleaderpaper.com
Calendar of events Sept. 15-22
Herculaneum Community Events Planning Committee, 7 p.m., Herculaneum City Hall, 1 Parkwood Court. Open to residents who want to help plan, work on and fundraise city events. Call Bill Haggard, 314-852-4964, or Herculaneum City Hall, 636-475-4447. Movie night, 7:30 p.m. Rock Community Fire Protection District House No. 2, 1299 Main...
