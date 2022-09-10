Read full article on original website
John Wick Prequel Series The Continental Is Now Heading To Streaming As Its Premiere Window Is Finally Revealed
Along with the John Wick spinoff The Continental heading to streaming, we also finally have a premiere window for the prequel series.
ComicBook
The Mandalorian Season 3 Trailer Brings Back Fan-Favorite Character From Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
The first official trailer for the third season of Star Wars: The Mandalorian was released at D23 Expo on Saturday and gave fans their first look at the eagerly anticipated new season which is set to arrive on Disney+ in February 2023, including the reunion of Din Djarin and Grogu as well as what's next for Din. The trailer also reveals glimpses of new faces in the upcoming season as well as a familiar, fan-favorite one from Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker: Babu Frik.
Cinema Blend
Star Wars Is Apparently Going To Make Us Wait Even Longer For Rogue Squadron And Other Movies
Star Wars fans certainly haven’t been lacking for on-screen content in recent years thanks to what’s viewable with a Disney+ subscription. From The Mandalorian to Obi-Wan Kenobi, the Star Wars franchise has been thriving in the live-action TV realm, and animation fans have also continued to be covered with offerings like The Bad Batch and Visions. Conversely, we’re now coming up on three full years since the last Star Wars movie, The Rise of Skywalker, opened in theaters, and apparently the wait for Rogue Squadron and other movies set in a galaxy far, far away will be even longer.
The Mandalorian season 3 trailer is here – and Baby Yoda's in trouble
Disney has unveiled the first trailer for The Mandalorian season 3. The trailer, which is very similar to the one that debuted at Star Wars Celebration, sees the return of Baby Yoda, Pedro Pascal's Din Djarin, and Carol Weathers' Greef Karga. The trailer begins Mando in the wake of season...
NME
Watch the trailer for Disney’s ‘Willow’ sequel series
A new trailer has been released for the revival series of Willow at Disney’s D23 Expo – check it out above. The footage debuted during the Marvel, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios presentation on Saturday (September 10), which featured announcements about future shows and films across the Marvel Cinematic Universe and Star Wars.
wegotthiscovered.com
Dumbest things about the ‘Star Wars’ franchise
The Star Wars franchise is one of the most successful in film history, but that doesn’t mean it’s without flaws. Fans usually either look passed them or try to have fun with it and figure out a way as to why it would make sense. A good example f this is Han Solo telling Obi-Wan Kenobi that his ship can make the Kessel Run in “less than 12 parsecs.” Of course, a parsec is a unit of distance, not time, so this statement makes no sense. That’s when fans and writers tried to later make sense of it and claim that Solo took shortcuts that weren’t realized by others and thus it cut the distance. Despite the attempt, it’s obvious that Lucas simply mistook “parsec” to be a speed measurement like many people mistakenly do.
Netflix is building a Stranger Things cinematic universe, says series producer
Executive producer – and Deadpool 3 director – Shawn Levy says he’s learning a lot from Marvel boss Kevin Feige. Stranger Things is following in the footsteps of the MCU as Netflix eyes up a cinematic universe for the fantasy hit. The series, which broke records for the streamer, is in the writing stages of its fifth and final series.
ComicBook
Star Wars: Ahsoka Reveals First Look at Sabine Wren at D23 Expo
The newest look at Star Wars: Ahsoka was released at today's D23 Expo. During Lucasfilm's portion of the panel on Saturday, a behind-the-scenes look at Natasha Liu Bordizzo as the live-action version of Sabine Wren was revealed to the audience. Sabine originated in Star Wars: Rebels, and the photo of Bordizzo in character shows her glancing at a mural of her and her Rebels crewmates in the show's art style.
The Verge
God of War Ragnarok’s story trailer teases a hellish trip ahead for Kratos and Atreus
Today’s just been a day of pleasant, video game flavored surprises. To cap off a neat but ho-hum State of Play, Sony dropped the story trailer for God Of War Ragnarok. Ragnarok sees the return of Kratos and Atreus as the two seemingly fend off (or, perhaps initiate) the arrival of Ragnarok — the end of the world in Norse mythology. Along the way, it seems like the father-son odd couple make new friends and enemies as they beat the shit out of every living creature in their path.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘The Mandalorian’ EP praises the show for telling a simple story on a huge canvas
Executive producer Rick Famuyiwa says that The Mandalorian is a personal story that’s growing in scope. It was announced during the Star Wars Celebration 2022 that the director would be returning to the series as EP in season three, and now he’s living his dream of working in the Star Wars universe.
Jennifer Lawrence is a total stunner in a sheer black gown and sky-high heels at the premiere of latest film Causeway during TIFF
It is day three of the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto, Canada. The psychological drama Causeway, starring Jennifer Lawrence and Brian Tyree Henry, is among the films making its world premiere. Lawrence made her grand arrival to the Royal Alexandra Theatre looking elegant in a sheer black gown.
Netflix’s ‘Glass Onion’ Is Even More Fun Than ‘Knives Out’
Mysteries are predicated on surprises, so it’s no shock to discover that Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery boasts deceptions, twists, and head-spinning revelations galore. What qualifies as unexpected, however, is the fact that Rian Johnson’s follow-up to 2019’s Knives Out is a wholly superior whodunit contraption, at once more complex, cunning, and laugh-out-loud amusing. Those with a love of intricate brainteasers and bold, charismatic performances are in for a grand time when the film—currently premiering at the Toronto International Film Festival—arrives as a veritable Christmas present December 23 on Netflix.Though it’s a standalone sequel that requires no familiarity with...
hotnewhiphop.com
"Star Wars: Andor," "Secret Invasion," & More Get Trailers At D23 Expo
The highly-anticipated D23 Expo showcased numerous upcoming projects from Marvel, LucasFilms, and more, including Secret Invasion, The Mandalorian season 3, Werewolf by Night, and Star Wars: Andor. Although much of the content is withheld for attendees of the event, trailers for several projects have been shared with the public. For...
ComicBook
Ferris Bueller's Day Off Spinoff From Cobra Kai Creators In The Works At Paramount
Ferris Bueller's Day Off is getting a spinoff movie that is reportedly in the works at Paramount Pictures. The creators of Netflix's Karate Kid spinoff series Cobra Kai, Jon Hurwitz, Hayden Schlossberg, and Josh Heald are all involved, with writer Bill Posley (who wrote for Cobra Kai Season 4) handling the script. The title of the Ferris Bueller spinoff will be Sam and Victor's Day Off, and it will follow two now-iconic bit characters from the original film: the unnamed valets who took Cameron's father's Ferrari on a wild joy ride, before bringing it back to Bueller and Co., leaving them in quite a predicament.
Kate Hudson stuns in a fiery red dress while co-star Janelle Monae wows in daring avant-garde gown at the TIFF premiere of Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Kate Hudson and Janelle Monáe led the glamour on the red carpet at the Toronto International Film Festival premiere of the highly-anticipated Knives Out sequel, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, on Saturday. The pair attended the event alongside a number of their co-stars, including English actor Daniel Craig.
hypebeast.com
'Star Wars: Andor' Releases its Final Trailer
Star Wars: Andor, the prequel series to the 2016 Rogue One film which follows a band of rebels who devise a scheme to steal plans for the Death Star, has released its final trailer. The series is led by Diego Luna‘s Cassian Andor, who embarks on a path that turns...
‘Andor': Things Are Pretty Bleak for the Galaxy in the Final Trailer for Disney+ ‘Star Wars’ Show (Video)
Just over a week out from the premiere on Disney+, Lucasfilm on Saturday unveiled the final trailer for the new “Star Wars” series “Andor” during D23 Expo 2022. And you can watch it here now. Things sure look bleak for the galaxy, as well it should...
'Amber Ruffin Show' Season 3 to premiere Sept. 30 on Peacock
Late-night talk show "The Amber Ruffin Show" will return for a third season on Peacock in September.
The Verge
The biggest announcements from Sony’s September State of Play
Sony just wrapped up its September 2022 PlayStation State of Play show. The big highlight was a brand new trailer for God of War Ragnarok (which is coming out in less than two months!), but we also got a reveal of a new Tekken and some details on an upcoming game from Team Ninja.
TVGuide.com
Andor: Trailer, Release Date, and Everything to Know About the Disney+ Rogue One Series
Lucasfilm also announced that filming for Andor's next 12 episodes will soon begin. Disney+'s Rogue One spin-off series, Andor, is less than two weeks away. The show was first announced in 2018, and fans have waited patiently to reunite with the titular reluctant rebel hero. Anticipation is high for Diego Luna to reprise his Rogue One role as Cassian Andor, and to show audiences exactly how he became a part of the rebellion. As we approach the premiere date, Lucasfilm is sharing more about the series. It features over 200 named characters and we can't wait to meet them later this month.
