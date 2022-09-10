ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stevie Nicks Recalled Being in New York City on 9/11

While on tour, Stevie Nicks arrived in Manhattan just hours ahead of the 9/11 attacks. In a series of journal entries , Nicks wrote about her experience in the city and the wave of emotion she felt. She also shared how the day continued to impact her. Nicks explained that while she wanted to go home, she felt that she was helping people by playing music. She began to take refuge in touring.

Stevie Nicks | Photo by Avalon/Getty Images

The Fleetwood Mac singer has kept a journal for years

Nicks has kept a journal since her early days in Fleetwood Mac. In it, she immortalizes the romantic moments in her life .

“When I keep my journal, it’s big, like a telephone book, because I always feel that that will never get lost,” she told The New Yorker . “So what I do is I write on the right side of the page, and then on the left-hand side I write poetry, which I usually take right out of my prose.”

These moments of romance don’t necessarily refer to her relationships. For the most part, she writes about moments that move her.

“When I say the word ‘romantic,’ I don’t necessarily mean romantic as far as having a guy or somebody in your life,” she explained. “I mean just the halcyon days or, just, remember the way that the air felt on your skin, or the way your hair felt when the wind blew through it, or the way that the trees sounded, or that kind of thing.”

Stevie Nicks arrived in Manhattan just ahead of the 9/11 attacks

After playing shows in Toronto, Nicks flew to New York, landing around 2 A.M. on Sept. 11, 2001. As Nicks keeps nocturnal hours, she was only just starting to think about going to bed when she heard news of the attack on the World Trade Center. From her hotel room at the Waldorf Astoria in Manhattan, Nicks sat, glued to the television, and began to journal.

“We are a devastated city/ I feel I am a part of this city/ We are a strong, brilliant city/ We are watching a piece of history/ We are living through a tragedy/ Like no one—has ever seen,” she wrote, per the book Gold Dust Woman: The Biography of Stevie Nicks by Stephen Davis.

The following morning, Nicks was still awake when the sun rose over the city. Per The Nicks Fix , she noted that the view of the sunrise was so beautiful that it made her feel guilty.

“So today is both beautiful and frightening, looking out from 36 floors up, can I tell you how unimaginable it would be if I looked up and saw a big jet flying toward me, in this country? My question — how could this happen?” she wrote, later adding, “Well, I think I have to sleep now. We are all traumatized. God bless everyone that lost someone … and all of those … that are gone … I am so sorry …— sorry …— Nicks, 7:06 in the morning … P.S. The room is still glowing pink.”

Stevie Nicks said people encouraged her to keep touring after 9/11

In the aftermath, Nicks felt she should cancel some tour dates out of respect for those who died. Her managers encouraged her to tour as planned, as she had already canceled dates because of illness. Unsure, she called her mother for advice.

“When my mom answered the phone, I burst into tears and said, ‘I don’t know if I can stay out here. I’m having a really hard time,’” Nicks explained. “She said, ‘Teedie, I’ve had at least ten phone calls from Atlantic City saying they loved it, and that you totally cheered them up. Honey, if you can finish this tour, think how many hearts you can lift up. This is your gift. I know you can do this. You are that strong.’”

Nicks wrote the song “Illume (9/11)” about her experience in New York.

