ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Wasatch Wildflowers: Showy Goldeneye (Heliomeris multiflora)

By TownLift // Ashley Brown
TownLift
TownLift
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0q9ND0_0hqBc6hU00

WASATCH MOUNTAINS, Utah — Showy goldeneye (Heliomeris multiflora) is a perennial herb native to Utah. It has long and narrow leaves, lanceolate or linear-shaped, that grow alternate or opposing on a narrow stalk. The bright yellow flowers include a dark golden disk flower ¼ to ½ inches across that’s surrounded by 10 to 14 bright yellow ray flowers. The plant grows between 1 and 2 feet tall, often in large communities, coloring whole meadows, and slopes fiery yellow.

Showy goldeneye is an important species for pollinators, particularly bees, hummingbirds, and butterflies. It’s also a food source for larger animals like deer and elk, who eat the leaves and flower heads, while birds and small rodents eat the seeds.

Showy goldeneye grows from mid-summer through autumn in moist soils, often in shade, between 4400 to 10200 feet in elevation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oCXxS_0hqBc6hU00
Showy Goldeneye (Heliomeris multiflora) – photo: Ashley Brown


Get more local Park City news and subscribe to the TownLift Daily Newsletter

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Lifestyle
State
Utah State
TownLift

Utah’s Evan McMullin upends two-party fight for US Senate

PROVO, Utah — Campaigning at a park filled with 19th-century pushcarts on a state holiday honoring Utah’s early Mormon pioneers, Evan McMullin glad hands voters as he strolls past potato sack races and beverage stands selling cold, sugary drinks under a sweltering sun. The independent U.S. Senate candidate...
UTAH STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ashley Brown
TownLift

TownLift

Park City, UT
4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
697K+
Views
ABOUT

TownLift is Park City’s and Summit County’s source for community news. We publish news and stories that directly affect your everyday life. We are a catalyst to strengthen community values and support local organizations.

 https://townlift.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy