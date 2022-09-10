ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Larimer County, CO

100% containment reached in 212-acre wildfire burning in Larimer County

By Robert Garrison
 3 days ago
LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. — A 212-acre wildfire that prompted evacuations near Ted's Place in Larimer County Thursday is now fully contained thanks to significant moisture that fell in the area, according to fire officials Saturday.

The CR21 Fire was sparked Thursday afternoon southwest of the intersection of County Road 66 and County Road 2.

Soon after the fire was reported, the sheriff's office ordered evacuations for the area east of Highway 287, south to Arapaho Valley Road, east to County Road 21 and north to County Road 66.

By Friday evening, all evacuations were lifted.

Sixty personnel from various agencies were working on the fire. However, crews worked to fully contain the blaze Saturday afternoon and command was turned over to the Wellington Fire Protection District.

No structures have been lost and no injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

