One person dead after accidental shooting at Ensemble Senior Apartments

Las Vegas Metro Police confirmed on Friday that one person is deceased after an accidental shooting at Ensemble Senior Apartments.

A Public Information Officer for LVMPD confirmed that the shooting was an “accidental discharge” that occurred around 8:10 a.m.

The only information available right now is that one person accidentally shot another near Building 2 in the community.

The incident is still currently under investigation by LVMPD.

This story is currently developing, check back later for updates.