ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape Canaveral, FL

Comments / 8

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox35orlando.com

SpaceX Starlink rocket launch postponed until Wednesday night

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. - Due to unfavorable weather Tuesday night, SpaceX postponed the launch of its next batch of Starlink satellites to Wednesday night. Wednesday's launch is scheduled for 9:48 p.m., according to a SpaceX tweet. SpaceX had originally planned to send its next batch of Starlink satellites during a...
CAPE CANAVERAL, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cape Canaveral, FL
Local
Florida Business
City
Orlando, FL
State
North Carolina State
Local
Florida Industry
State
Florida State
Cape Canaveral, FL
Business
Cape Canaveral, FL
Industry
click orlando

VIDEO: SeaWorld Orlando’s new surfing coaster going vertical

ORLANDO, Fla. – SeaWorld Orlando’s new surfing-style roller coaster attraction is beginning to go vertical. Guests are beginning to see the first support pieces rising above construction walls, just steps from the theme park’s parking lot and front gates. [TRENDING: Hurricane center watching 2 tropical waves |...
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

LIVE RADAR: Rain moves across Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – We are pinpointing high rain chances once again across Central Florida. A Flood Advisory is in effect for Brevard County until 9:00 p.m. Expect rain chances up to 80% on Tuesday. Rain chances will continue at 80% on Wednesday and 70% for Thursday, Friday and for Saturday.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Space Launch#Space Coast#Space Station#Rocket#Falcon#Starlink Group#Next Spaceflight
click orlando

Hurricane center tabs tropical wave as Invest 96L. Here’s what to know

ORLANDO, Fla. – The tropics continue to bubble, with the National Hurricane Center keeping tabs on two tropical waves, one of which has been designated as Invest 96L. Invest 96L is between the west coast of Africa and the Windward Islands and continues to produce a concentrated area of showers and thunderstorms.
ORLANDO, FL
southfloridareporter.com

Heavy Rains For Florida Wednesday; Tracking The Tropics

Wednesday features some sun at times but plenty of showers and storms. The east coast metro area will see passing storms in the morning and early afternoon, with showers dominating the late afternoon and evening. The Gulf coast will see early showers, followed by storms in the mid-afternoon through the evening. Heavy rain and localized flooding are possible. A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains along the Palm Beach County coast, and there’s a moderate rip current risk at the beaches of Broward and Miami-Dade. Highs on Wednesday will be in the upper 80s right at the coasts and near 90 degrees elsewhere in South Florida.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
SpaceX
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
Evie M.

(Possibly) Don't drive down Chuluota Road in Chuluota, Florida

stock photo. Not of Chuluota Road in Chuluota, FloridaTandem X Visuals on unsplash.com. If living in Florida has taught me one thing that I repeat quite often, actually, it's that it's so much more than what it seems. Miles and miles of territory that we have no idea about, no matter how much we modernize the land with shops, apartment complexes, tourist attractions, theme parks. I think it's why Florida is so (potentially) haunted: People don't know the stories of the land and the respect that needs to be given.
CHULUOTA, FL
southfloridareporter.com

Rainy Days Ahead For Florida; Tracking The Tropics

LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play) Wednesday will bring some sun and passing showers in the morning. Storms will be back in the afternoon and evening. Wednesday’s highs will be in the upper 80s right at the Atlantic and Gulf coasts and near 90 degrees elsewhere. Thursday...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in Florida

If you love to travel to Florida and also love to eat delicious food in amazing places then keep on reading because that's what this article is all about, three amazing pizza places in Florida. All of these places are highly praised by both local people and travellers and are known for only using high quality ingredients. If you have never been to any of these amazing restaurants, make sure to add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are in the area.
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

Tropical depression forms in Atlantic

ORLANDO, Fla. – Tropical Depression 7 has formed in the Atlantic. As of Wednesday morning, the tropical depression was 805 miles east of The Leeward Islands, packing 35 mph winds and moving west near 14 mph. On the forecast track, the center of the system is forecast to move...
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy