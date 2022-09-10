Read full article on original website
3 Great Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Lightning Prevents SpaceX Falcon 9 Launch.Prince MenariaCape Canaveral, FL
The Most Beautiful Lesser-Known Beaches in Florida, According to Must See PlacesL. CaneFlorida State
5 Great Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Sunshine Mobile Home Park Brings Neighbors TogetherLaura SlawnyCocoa, FL
SpaceX aims for Falcon 9 rocket launch Tuesday from Kennedy Space Center
KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. — SpaceX is set for another Falcon 9 rocket launch from Florida’s Space Coast on Tuesday. The company is planning to launch another batch of Starlink satellites from the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. The weather...
spacecoastdaily.com
SpaceX Falcon 9 Rocket Launch Carrying Starlink Mission from Cape Canaveral Set for Tuesday, September 13
BREVARD COUNTY • CAPE CANAVERAL, FLORIDA – The SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launch carrying Starlink 4-34 mission from Cape Canaveral is scheduled for Tuesday, September 13. Launch is targeted for 10 p.m. ET. The mission will carry another batch of Starlink internet satellites to space. SpaceX’s first stage...
fox35orlando.com
SpaceX Starlink rocket launch postponed until Wednesday night
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. - Due to unfavorable weather Tuesday night, SpaceX postponed the launch of its next batch of Starlink satellites to Wednesday night. Wednesday's launch is scheduled for 9:48 p.m., according to a SpaceX tweet. SpaceX had originally planned to send its next batch of Starlink satellites during a...
NASA announces 2 potential launch windows for Artemis I
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Update: During an update on Monday, NASA announced that a 70-minute launch window will open Sept. 27 at 11:37 a.m., with a backup 109-minute launch window opening at 2:52 p.m. Oct. 2 for Artemis I. Read our previous story below:. NASA is making headway toward...
WESH
Big upgrades coming to Jetty Park campground, fishing pier
PORT CANAVERAL, Fla. — Many know Port Canaveral’s Jetty Park as a great spot to watch launches. But there’s a lot more there than just a good view and thanks to some funding from the state. The Port will get $760,000 from the state, and they will...
click orlando
VIDEO: SeaWorld Orlando’s new surfing coaster going vertical
ORLANDO, Fla. – SeaWorld Orlando’s new surfing-style roller coaster attraction is beginning to go vertical. Guests are beginning to see the first support pieces rising above construction walls, just steps from the theme park’s parking lot and front gates. [TRENDING: Hurricane center watching 2 tropical waves |...
click orlando
LIVE RADAR: Rain moves across Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. – We are pinpointing high rain chances once again across Central Florida. A Flood Advisory is in effect for Brevard County until 9:00 p.m. Expect rain chances up to 80% on Tuesday. Rain chances will continue at 80% on Wednesday and 70% for Thursday, Friday and for Saturday.
fox35orlando.com
Watch again: SpaceX launches more Starlink satellites from Florida to space
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - SpaceX launched its latest round of Starlink satellites -- 34 of them, in fact – and AST SpaceMobile’s BlueWalker 3 satellite into low-Earth orbit Saturday night from Kennedy Space Center in Florida. The launch was initially scheduled for 9:10 p.m., but was delayed by...
click orlando
WATCH: Blue Origin rocket carrying Florida students’ experiment suffers ‘anomaly’
VAN HORN, Texas – A New Shepard mission carrying dozens of small research projects, including one from a Kissimmee school, into space experienced an “anomaly” Monday morning during its launch at Blue Origin’s west Texas site. During its live coverage, Blue Origin’s commentator said an “anomaly”...
click orlando
Hurricane center tabs tropical wave as Invest 96L. Here’s what to know
ORLANDO, Fla. – The tropics continue to bubble, with the National Hurricane Center keeping tabs on two tropical waves, one of which has been designated as Invest 96L. Invest 96L is between the west coast of Africa and the Windward Islands and continues to produce a concentrated area of showers and thunderstorms.
southfloridareporter.com
Heavy Rains For Florida Wednesday; Tracking The Tropics
Wednesday features some sun at times but plenty of showers and storms. The east coast metro area will see passing storms in the morning and early afternoon, with showers dominating the late afternoon and evening. The Gulf coast will see early showers, followed by storms in the mid-afternoon through the evening. Heavy rain and localized flooding are possible. A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains along the Palm Beach County coast, and there’s a moderate rip current risk at the beaches of Broward and Miami-Dade. Highs on Wednesday will be in the upper 80s right at the coasts and near 90 degrees elsewhere in South Florida.
Florida FWC: Eight Prized Bass Are Still Swimming! Catch Them By Sept. 30 To Win
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission’s (FWC) TrophyCatch program is ending another successful season. Any bass caught in Season 10 which runs from Oct. 1, 2021 – Sept. 30, 2022, must be submitted by Oct. 15 to qualify for prizes. The same deadline applies
(Possibly) Don't drive down Chuluota Road in Chuluota, Florida
stock photo. Not of Chuluota Road in Chuluota, FloridaTandem X Visuals on unsplash.com. If living in Florida has taught me one thing that I repeat quite often, actually, it's that it's so much more than what it seems. Miles and miles of territory that we have no idea about, no matter how much we modernize the land with shops, apartment complexes, tourist attractions, theme parks. I think it's why Florida is so (potentially) haunted: People don't know the stories of the land and the respect that needs to be given.
southfloridareporter.com
Rainy Days Ahead For Florida; Tracking The Tropics
LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play) Wednesday will bring some sun and passing showers in the morning. Storms will be back in the afternoon and evening. Wednesday’s highs will be in the upper 80s right at the Atlantic and Gulf coasts and near 90 degrees elsewhere. Thursday...
3 Great Pizza Places in Florida
If you love to travel to Florida and also love to eat delicious food in amazing places then keep on reading because that's what this article is all about, three amazing pizza places in Florida. All of these places are highly praised by both local people and travellers and are known for only using high quality ingredients. If you have never been to any of these amazing restaurants, make sure to add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are in the area.
Kentucky Fried Chicken Looks to Expand its Central Florida Footprint
The new Merritt Island location is currently in the permitting stage and will occupy a 1600 square foot space.
Butterfly thought to be extinct making South Florida return
A butterfly once thought to be extinct, the Atala butterfly, is coming back in Florida.
What’s next for this iconic De Leon Springs restaurant
ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. One of Florida’s popular restaurants, Old Spanish Sugar Mill Grill & Griddle House at De Leon Springs State Park, will undergo some improvements as it sees a change in operators.
click orlando
Tropical depression forms in Atlantic
ORLANDO, Fla. – Tropical Depression 7 has formed in the Atlantic. As of Wednesday morning, the tropical depression was 805 miles east of The Leeward Islands, packing 35 mph winds and moving west near 14 mph. On the forecast track, the center of the system is forecast to move...
