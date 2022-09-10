Read full article on original website
lakersnation.com
Lakers News: Shaquille O’Neal Believes Russell Westbrook Showed ‘Too Much Respect’ Last Season
There are a lot of reasons people point to as to why the Los Angeles Lakers’ star trio of LeBron James, Russell Westbrook and Anthony Davis didn’t work last season. While injuries were the biggest cause of the Lakers’ issues, Westbrook took the brunt of the blame as well.
Yardbarker
NBA Insider Believes Cleveland Cavaliers Are Open To A LeBron James Return In 2024: "I Think They’d Be Open To It On Their Own Terms"
LeBron James signing an extension with the Los Angeles Lakers this summer after everyone assumed he'd wait until next offseason surprised a lot of people. At the end of the day, LeBron and his entire family have settled in LA and look to see the end of LeBron's career in the sunny state.
hotnewhiphop.com
Drake Buys $100K Championship Rings After Winning His Rec Basketball League
Drake is a massive basketball fan. The man can be seen courtside at nearly any Toronto Raptors game, and he's been training his son in the ways of the sport for years. He's also an avid player, and is deeply passionate about hooping in his SBL Recreational Basketball League. The...
Yardbarker
Collin Sexton: I’m 100 Percent Healthy, Happy To Be With Jazz
But the Jazz also have some pretty high hopes for Collin Sexton, a key part of the trade for Utah. Along with Sexton and a bunch of draft picks, the Jazz received Lauri Markkanen and rookie Ochai Agbaji in the deal. Both Sexton and Agbaji met with reporters in Salt...
The 4x NBA All-Star Free Agent Nobody Is Talking About
On Tuesday, September 13, DeMarcus Cousins remains a free agent. The four-time NBA All-Star has played for the Denver Nuggets, Houston Rockets, Los Angeles Clippers, Sacramento Kings, New Orleans Pelicans, Golden State Warriors and Milwaukee Bucks.
Atlanta Hawks Sign Former NBA Lottery Pick
Jarrett Culver signed a Two-Way contract with the Hawks today. The former NBA lottery pick has played for the Timberwolves and Grizzlies.
ESPN
Danny Ainge says Utah Jazz players 'didn't believe in each other' last season
When Danny Ainge joined the Jazz in December to oversee Utah's basketball operations, he wasn't sure exactly how good the team would be. At the time, Utah was 19-7 and a season removed from having the best record in the Western Conference. But as the season went on, Ainge saw something he didn't like.
Steph Curry names the former teammate he’s open to playing with again
Kevin Durant had the entire NBA in a stronghold during the summer when he requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets. There were a large number of teams that went after the star player, including the Golden State Warriors, his former team. Durant won two championships with the franchise, and...
Donovan Mitchell Posts 4 Photos Wearing Cavs Gear
Recently, Donovan Mitchell posted four photos wearing Cleveland Cavaliers gear. The three-time NBA All-Star was traded from the Utah Jazz to the Cavs over the offseason.
NBC Sports
Steph Curry's take on Durant-to-Celtics speculation proved wise
If you believe the Boston Celtics were better off not trading for Kevin Durant this offseason, you're on the same page as Stephen Curry. The Golden State Warriors star watched along with the rest of us as his former teammate requested a trade from the Nets and spent nearly two months trying to get out of Brooklyn before agreeing to stay with the team in late August.
LeBron James' Viral Tweet About The Cleveland Browns
On Sunday, the Cleveland Browns defeated the Carolina Panthers by a score of 26-24. Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James sent out a tweet about the Browns that is going viral.
Toronto Raptors Land Jarrett Allen In Blockbuster Trade Scenario
Fans of the modern NBA will tell you that we’ve entered into a positionless era of basketball. Some purists don’t care for it. They miss the days when a center was a center, and a point guard was a point guard. They’re entitled to their preferences, but whether they like it or not, positionless basketball is here to stay.
The Atlanta Hawks Have Waived A Player
On Sunday, the Atlanta Hawks announced that they have waived Chaundee Brown Jr. The 23-year-old played in five games last season for the Hawks and Los Angeles Lakers.
Yardbarker
Danny Ainge Thinks Utah Jazz Will Be A More Exciting Team Despite Likely Losing More Games Next Year: "It's Going To Be More Entertaining..."
The Utah Jazz have engaged in a rebuilding process over the course of the summer, trading stars Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert to the Cleveland Cavaliers and Minnesota Timberwolves, respectively. It is clear that the partnership between the two stars had run its course, and the team needed to make...
Yardbarker
Cavaliers Insider Thinks The Team Could Go Big
The Cleveland Cavaliers are attempting to figure out what their lineup will look like in the 2022-23 NBA season. They haven’t made too many changes in the offseason but the changes they did make are monumental. The addition of Donovan Mitchell and the subtraction of Collin Sexton are big...
Yardbarker
Cavs Still Need Shooters, And They’re Well Aware
Well, what’s next is training camp, where Mitchell will team with the likes of Darius Garland, Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley to presumably give the Cavs a fearsome foursome. That’s all well and good and reason for plenty of excitement in Cavs Nation. But the Cavs aren’t finished.
Milwaukee Bucks Land Jordan Clarkson In Major Trade Scenario
According to some, an NBA team’s starting lineup should be comprised of its best players. For them, fit is secondary to talent – let your best players figure it out. On the other hand, there’s another school of thought. Others would argue that a talented scorer who doesn’t operate within the flow of an offense belongs on the bench. It’s not that they’re not good enough to start, it’s simply that their abilities would be best used with the second unit.
