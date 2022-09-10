ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

hotnewhiphop.com

Drake Buys $100K Championship Rings After Winning His Rec Basketball League

Drake is a massive basketball fan. The man can be seen courtside at nearly any Toronto Raptors game, and he's been training his son in the ways of the sport for years. He's also an avid player, and is deeply passionate about hooping in his SBL Recreational Basketball League. The...
NBC Sports

Steph Curry's take on Durant-to-Celtics speculation proved wise

If you believe the Boston Celtics were better off not trading for Kevin Durant this offseason, you're on the same page as Stephen Curry. The Golden State Warriors star watched along with the rest of us as his former teammate requested a trade from the Nets and spent nearly two months trying to get out of Brooklyn before agreeing to stay with the team in late August.
NBA Analysis Network

Toronto Raptors Land Jarrett Allen In Blockbuster Trade Scenario

Fans of the modern NBA will tell you that we’ve entered into a positionless era of basketball. Some purists don’t care for it. They miss the days when a center was a center, and a point guard was a point guard. They’re entitled to their preferences, but whether they like it or not, positionless basketball is here to stay.
Yardbarker

Danny Ainge Thinks Utah Jazz Will Be A More Exciting Team Despite Likely Losing More Games Next Year: "It's Going To Be More Entertaining..."

The Utah Jazz have engaged in a rebuilding process over the course of the summer, trading stars Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert to the Cleveland Cavaliers and Minnesota Timberwolves, respectively. It is clear that the partnership between the two stars had run its course, and the team needed to make...
Yardbarker

Cavaliers Insider Thinks The Team Could Go Big

The Cleveland Cavaliers are attempting to figure out what their lineup will look like in the 2022-23 NBA season. They haven’t made too many changes in the offseason but the changes they did make are monumental. The addition of Donovan Mitchell and the subtraction of Collin Sexton are big...
Yardbarker

Cavs Still Need Shooters, And They’re Well Aware

Well, what’s next is training camp, where Mitchell will team with the likes of Darius Garland, Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley to presumably give the Cavs a fearsome foursome. That’s all well and good and reason for plenty of excitement in Cavs Nation. But the Cavs aren’t finished.
NBA Analysis Network

Milwaukee Bucks Land Jordan Clarkson In Major Trade Scenario

According to some, an NBA team’s starting lineup should be comprised of its best players. For them, fit is secondary to talent – let your best players figure it out. On the other hand, there’s another school of thought. Others would argue that a talented scorer who doesn’t operate within the flow of an offense belongs on the bench. It’s not that they’re not good enough to start, it’s simply that their abilities would be best used with the second unit.
