Read full article on original website
Related
'Sadio has been telling me not to pass the ball to Lewandowski!': Thomas Muller reveals Mane has been teasing him over reunion with old team-mate ahead of Bayern Munich's Champions League clash with Barcelona
Thomas Muller has revealed that Sadio Mane has told him not to inadvertently pass to former team-mate Robert Lewandowski when the pair meet on Tuesday night. Bayern Munich welcome Barcelona to the Allianz Arena with former striker Lewandowski making a swift return to the club he left just eight weeks ago.
Ex-Manchester United Star Says Erik Ten Hag Should Drop Scott Mcominay For Casemiro
Former Manchester United star Paul parker has said that Erik Ten Hag should replace Scott Mctominay with Casemiro in the starting 11.
Cristiano Ronaldo handed another transfer offer to move to Saudi Arabia after rejecting ‘obscene’ deal to quit Man Utd
CRISTIANO RONALDO will have more offers to move to Saudi Arabia next year, according to football chief Yasser Al-Misehal. The striker, 37, told Manchester United he wanted to leave the club in June in search of Champions League football. Ronaldo could not find a suitable club to join and that...
Paul Merson Says Manchester United Made The Wrong Decision Hiring Erik Ten Hag
Ex-Arsenal star Paul Merson has said that Manchester United made the wrong decision hiring Erik Ten Hag and that they should have appointed Chelsea boss Graham Potter.
RELATED PEOPLE
Yardbarker
Chelsea star rejects new contract offer and looks set to leave next summer
Chelsea midfielder N’Golo Kante has rejected a new contract and looks set to leave on a free transfer next summer. Kante’s contract at Chelsea currently expires at the end of the season. The French international has played a pivotal role in Chelsea’s success over recent years, and their performances whilst he’s been injured this season show how important he is to the team.
Rio Ferdinand admits Man Utd ‘mishandled’ Zaha as Palace star speaks out on rumours he slept with Moyes’ daughter
RIO FERDINAND claimed Manchester United "mishandled" Wilfried Zaha - and that he himself was partly to blame. Crystal Palace hero Zaha, 29, was Sir Alex Ferguson's final signing for United, costing £10million from the Selhurst Park club in 2013. But he struggled after making his debut under David Moyes...
CBS Sports
UEFA Champions League bold predictions: Chelsea start slow under Graham Potter, crisis deepens at Juventus
It might have been less than a week since the Champions League began, but already it feels like we are entering a critical period of the competition. By the end of this week a third of the group stages will be concluded. Though it is not impossible for a team to overcome back to back losses to start the competition, it certainly makes for a pressured start to the tournament. As such let's cast our eyes over three teams with plenty to prove after matchday one: Juventus, Liverpool and Chelsea.
CBS Sports
Serie A scores, takeaways: Chaotic ending in Juventus-Salernitana; Udinese's Beto shines
It was an intense round of matches this weekend in Italy's Serie A with Juventus drawing Salernitana at home while Inter Milan managed to get all three points against Torino. The current table sees three teams at the top in Napoli, AC Milan and Atalanta with AS Roma that still having to play their match against Empoli away on Monday. Here are the scores and everything you need to know:
IN THIS ARTICLE
BBC
Juventus 2-2 Salernitana: Serie A game ends in incredible finale
Juventus scored a dramatic equaliser, had another goal ruled out by the video assistant referee and had two players sent off in an incredible finish to their draw with Salernitana. Salernitana led 2-0 at half-time through Antonio Candreva's volley and Krzysztof Piatek's penalty. But Bremer headed one back and Leonardo...
BBC
Cologne 0-1 Union Berlin: Visitors go top of Bundesliga for first time
Union Berlin went top of the German Bundesliga for the first in their history by edging past Cologne. An early own goal by Timo Hubers separated the sides, before Union's Jordan Siebatcheu had a 10th-minute penalty saved by Marvin Schwabe. The home side were reduced to 10 men nine minutes...
BBC
Shakhtar Donetsk v Celtic: Ange Postecoglou calls for resilience
Champions League, Group F: Shakhtar Donetsk v Celtic. Venue: Stadion Wojska Polskiego, Warsaw Date: Wednesday, 14 September Kick-off: 17:45 BST. Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland Extra/DAB/810MW, live text commentary on BBC Sport website & app. Ange Postecoglou is looking for more resilience from his Celtic team as they attempt...
Real Madrid set for Kylian Mbappe transfer return with leaked details showing PSG star’s deal runs for just two years
REAL MADRID'S pursuit of Kylian Mbappe is set to start AGAIN next summer after full details of his Paris Saint-Germain contract emerged. The French champions announced the 23-year-old France star had signed a new, three-year deal worth £650,000-per-week in May. That appeared to tie Mbappe down until 2025 and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ESPN
FIFA 23 player ratings: Cristiano Ronaldo plummets, Karim Benzema rockets, plus highest climbers and surprise entries
EA Sports has revealed which players will command the highest rankings in FIFA 23 when the game launches worldwide on September 30, and while some of the rankings make sense, others leave us scratching our heads. Fittingly, the ratings for the top 23 players in the game have been released...
FIFA・
BBC
Transfer news: Ronaldo to push for January move
Manchester United players believe forward Cristiano Ronaldo still wants to leave Old Trafford and will push for a move in January. (Sun), external. Barcelona will try again to sell Netherlands midfielder Frenkie de Jong, 25, in the January transfer window after a proposed £63m move to United fell through during the summer. (Forbes via 90min.com), external.
BBC
Samuel Eto'o: Africans must defend continent and Nations Cup timing
Former Cameroon striker Samuel Eto'o says it is the duty of Africans to defend the scheduling of the Africa Cup of Nations. The 2021 tournament was held in Cameroon in January and February this year, in the middle of the European season, to avoid the rainy season in the Central African nation.
Get Ready for the 2022 FIFA World Cup With New adidas Gear
Long before adidas became a staple in streetwear, adidas was a soccer brand. It lived and breathed the sport with its cleat innovations and jersey materials meant for the field. Every so often, the brand comes in and reminds us of that legacy. The brand did exactly that this week by dropping FIFA World Cup 2022 gear — jerseys and soccer balls on the top of the list — that are all available to shop now. adidas has been supplying goods for the World Cup since the ’70s, most notably in the form of the game-day balls. This is the 14th...
FIFA・
ESPN
Former Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel 'devastated' by sacking
Thomas Tuchel said he was "devastated" after being sacked as manager of Chelsea following a poor start to the season. The 49-year-old German was relieved of his duties on Wednesday, the day after his team suffered a shock 1-0 defeat away to Dinamo Zagreb in their opening game of this season's Champions League.
MLS・
Premier League Fixtures Set To Continue Next Weekend
The Premier League is set to continue next weekend after this weeks round of fixtures were postponed.
SB Nation
Chelsea fans’ preferred lineup against RB Salzburg: No surprises for the start of the Potter era
The beginning of a new era starts is upon us, and the first game under Graham Potter sees Chelsea take on Austrian champions Red Bull Salzburg in the Champions League. After a terrible loss against Dinamo Zagreb last week, the Blues are already under pressure and need a win in order to get our European campaign back on track.
Qatar’s Biggest World Cup Stadium Opens With Big Problems
The 2022 FIFA World Cup is just two months away, but Qatar doesn’t seem to be fully prepared. On Friday, the $767 million Lusail Stadium hosted the Lusail Super Cup between the Saudi Professional League’s Al Hilal and Egyptian Premier League’s Zamalek — the stadium’s first-ever match.
Comments / 0