Soccer

Daily Mail

'Sadio has been telling me not to pass the ball to Lewandowski!': Thomas Muller reveals Mane has been teasing him over reunion with old team-mate ahead of Bayern Munich's Champions League clash with Barcelona

Thomas Muller has revealed that Sadio Mane has told him not to inadvertently pass to former team-mate Robert Lewandowski when the pair meet on Tuesday night. Bayern Munich welcome Barcelona to the Allianz Arena with former striker Lewandowski making a swift return to the club he left just eight weeks ago.
Gianluigi Donnarumma
Neymar
Islam Slimani
Lionel Messi
Pauleta
Presnel Kimpembe
Chelsea star rejects new contract offer and looks set to leave next summer

Chelsea midfielder N’Golo Kante has rejected a new contract and looks set to leave on a free transfer next summer. Kante’s contract at Chelsea currently expires at the end of the season. The French international has played a pivotal role in Chelsea’s success over recent years, and their performances whilst he’s been injured this season show how important he is to the team.
UEFA Champions League bold predictions: Chelsea start slow under Graham Potter, crisis deepens at Juventus

It might have been less than a week since the Champions League began, but already it feels like we are entering a critical period of the competition. By the end of this week a third of the group stages will be concluded. Though it is not impossible for a team to overcome back to back losses to start the competition, it certainly makes for a pressured start to the tournament. As such let's cast our eyes over three teams with plenty to prove after matchday one: Juventus, Liverpool and Chelsea.
Serie A scores, takeaways: Chaotic ending in Juventus-Salernitana; Udinese's Beto shines

It was an intense round of matches this weekend in Italy's Serie A with Juventus drawing Salernitana at home while Inter Milan managed to get all three points against Torino. The current table sees three teams at the top in Napoli, AC Milan and Atalanta with AS Roma that still having to play their match against Empoli away on Monday. Here are the scores and everything you need to know:
Juventus 2-2 Salernitana: Serie A game ends in incredible finale

Juventus scored a dramatic equaliser, had another goal ruled out by the video assistant referee and had two players sent off in an incredible finish to their draw with Salernitana. Salernitana led 2-0 at half-time through Antonio Candreva's volley and Krzysztof Piatek's penalty. But Bremer headed one back and Leonardo...
Cologne 0-1 Union Berlin: Visitors go top of Bundesliga for first time

Union Berlin went top of the German Bundesliga for the first in their history by edging past Cologne. An early own goal by Timo Hubers separated the sides, before Union's Jordan Siebatcheu had a 10th-minute penalty saved by Marvin Schwabe. The home side were reduced to 10 men nine minutes...
Shakhtar Donetsk v Celtic: Ange Postecoglou calls for resilience

Champions League, Group F: Shakhtar Donetsk v Celtic. Venue: Stadion Wojska Polskiego, Warsaw Date: Wednesday, 14 September Kick-off: 17:45 BST. Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland Extra/DAB/810MW, live text commentary on BBC Sport website & app. Ange Postecoglou is looking for more resilience from his Celtic team as they attempt...
France
Europe
Paris Saint-Germain F.C.
Brazil
Transfer news: Ronaldo to push for January move

Manchester United players believe forward Cristiano Ronaldo still wants to leave Old Trafford and will push for a move in January. (Sun), external. Barcelona will try again to sell Netherlands midfielder Frenkie de Jong, 25, in the January transfer window after a proposed £63m move to United fell through during the summer. (Forbes via 90min.com), external.
Samuel Eto'o: Africans must defend continent and Nations Cup timing

Former Cameroon striker Samuel Eto'o says it is the duty of Africans to defend the scheduling of the Africa Cup of Nations. The 2021 tournament was held in Cameroon in January and February this year, in the middle of the European season, to avoid the rainy season in the Central African nation.
Get Ready for the 2022 FIFA World Cup With New adidas Gear

Long before adidas became a staple in streetwear, adidas was a soccer brand. It lived and breathed the sport with its cleat innovations and jersey materials meant for the field. Every so often, the brand comes in and reminds us of that legacy. The brand did exactly that this week by dropping FIFA World Cup 2022 gear — jerseys and soccer balls on the top of the list — that are all available to shop now. adidas has been supplying goods for the World Cup since the ’70s, most notably in the form of the game-day balls. This is the 14th...
Former Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel 'devastated' by sacking

Thomas Tuchel said he was "devastated" after being sacked as manager of Chelsea following a poor start to the season. The 49-year-old German was relieved of his duties on Wednesday, the day after his team suffered a shock 1-0 defeat away to Dinamo Zagreb in their opening game of this season's Champions League.
