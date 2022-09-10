Read full article on original website
Haunted Alabama Backroads and Bridges
Lots of small towns and rural areas across America have areas that are said to be haunted. Lonely stretches of backroads and highways where spirits seem to linger long after they have parted this world. Places where tragic events play out over and over or a lost soul still seeks to hitch a ride with an unsuspecting driver. With 55 out of 67 counties in Alabama considered rural (see stats here), we have lots of those places. Let's take a midnight drive and explore: 5 Haunted Highways and Roads of Alabama.
Alert: Beer Shortage Could Hit Alabama Sooner Than Expected
It’s football season and what’s better than a cold one with some wings…nothing!. An ice-cold glass with a nice foamy head or popping open a can is something we Alabamians enjoy, along with the rest of the country. What if I were to say to you there...
12 Best Cities And Towns In Alabama You Must Visit
It’s time to check out some of the best towns in Alabama! When thinking about which towns to visit in Alabama, you will want to consider a few things. Location, price, and vibe. While Alabama is known for a lot of things, one of the most popular places that draws visitors from all around the country is Alabama’s coastline.
US News World and Report 2022: This Alabama university made top 10 on two lists
The U.S. World and News Report ranked colleges and universities last week by region in one of several annual school listings. U.S. News separates regional colleges and universities into two different rankings. Universities are typically larger and offer graduate degree programs, while colleges focus on undergraduate and technical training. Here is how the schools in Alabama did.
False fall: Enjoy it while it’s here
The sky is clear (in most places), the air is fresh -- and the humidity is gone. What do we call this glorious weather in the midst of September? False fall, of course. Don’t start thinking it’s the real thing -- there are still many summerlike days on the horizon, to be sure.
Taste of fall weather alert for Alabama
Much of Alabama will get the much-anticipated annual “taste of fall” in the next few days. Full-on fall weather isn’t in the cards just yet, but Alabama will get a tantalizing hint of what is to come, according to the National Weather Service. A cold front was...
AFTCO pledges $100,000 toward bass conservation in North Carolina
AFTCO, the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission (NCWRC) and the North Carolina B.A.S.S. Nation (NC B.A.S.S.) are partnering to improve bass habitat. AFTCO recently sent its first of four annual $25,000 checks to the NCWRC which will be used toward developing an aquatic plant propagation greenhouse. This new facility will help produce the specific types of vegetation needed to improve bass habitat in North Carolina waters and will potentially increase the NCWRC’s vegetation production by 400-500%.
Dying Alabama magnolia tree once hid Confederate memorial
It couldn’t go on anymore. Maybe it just didn’t want to. A large, decades-old magnolia tree is dying in plain sight this summer on the Madison County Courthouse’s west side. It’s just two years since the Confederate monument the tree partially hid was moved to a Confederate burial area in Maple Hill Cemetery, and it’s dying just as the courthouse faces a likely death of its own.
Willie Simmons Remains in an Alabama Prison for Life for Stealing $9 Forty Years Ago
Willie Simmons(Photo: ALDOC) It might sound outrageous to think that anyone would be given a life sentence without parole for stealing $9, but that is exactly what happened to Alabama resident, Willie Junior Simmons.
This Restaurant Serves The Best Cinnamon Rolls In Alabama
Eat This, Not That has ranked the best cinnamon rolls in each state. Here's the top choice for Alabama.
US News and World Report 2022: Here are Alabama’s best universities, HBCUs
Want more state education news? Sign up for The Alabama Education Lab’s free, weekly newsletter, Ed Chat. The list of the 2022-23 Best Colleges was released Monday by the U.S. News & World Report. Each year, nearly 1,400 of the nation’s colleges and universities are ranked by the news organization, which assesses factors such as academic quality, graduation rates and retention rates.
Alabama astronaut Mae Jemison was first Black woman in space 30 years ago today
Alabama native and NASA astronaut Dr. Mae Jemison made history 30 years ago today as the first Black woman in space as a crew member on the space shuttle Endeavor. Born in Decatur on Oct. 17, 1956, Jemison moved with her family to Chicago as a child. Growing up, she was inspired by Nichelle Nichols, Lieutenant Uhura on “Star Trek” and was determined to fly in space.
The 29th annual Trail of Tears motorcycle ride to travel through north Alabama
BRIDGEPORT, Ala — Motorcyclists from across the southeast will come together on September 17, for a scenic ride across the north Alabama region to honor Native American Indians. Now in its 29th year, the Trail of Tears Commemorative Motorcycle Ride travels from Bridgeport in the northeastern part of Alabama...
Teacher shortages in Alabama, US are real, but not for the reason you heard
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Everywhere, it seems, back-to-school has been shadowed by worries of a teacher shortage. The U.S. education secretary has called for investment to keep teachers from quitting. A teachers union leader has described it as a five-alarm emergency. News coverage has warned of a crisis in teaching.
African servals escape from Alabama pet store: One year later
It's officially been one year since a pair of African servals escaped from an exotic pet store in Huntsville.
FIRST ALERT: So long, humidity!
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - After a mix of sun and clouds for Sunday, we are tracking a broken line of thundershowers moving east across central Alabama away from I-20/59 on First Alert AccuTrack this evening. These storms will continue to produce brief periods of heavy rain and cloud-to-ground lightning over the next couple of hours in east Alabama before clearing out overnight. So, if you are out running errands or have dinner plans, have an umbrella or rain jacket in tow. Enjoy the rain while it lasts though -- because we’ll be hard-pressed to find any showers over the next week!
North Alabama chiropractor charged with poisoning wife, released on bond
A chiropractor from Hartselle charged with attempting to kill his wife by poisoning her has been released from jail on a $500,000 bond. Brian Thomas Mann, 33, of Coleman Street Northwest, was released from the Morgan County Jail on Wednesday, five days after his arrest. Morgan County Circuit Judge Charles...
SNAP Schedule: Alabama Food Assistance Benefits for September 2022
SNAP is a federal program that provides food-purchasing assistance to low-income households. In Alabama, the Food Assistance Division of the Department of Human Resources administers the SNAP program...
Alabama Flags at Half-Staff for Dual Reasons
Montgomery, AL – Governor Kay Ivey issued a release Saturday, September 10th for the flags being lowered to half staff. The release stated:. “In accordance with the President’s presidential proclamation, I am directing flags to be displayed at half staff on Sunday September 11, 2022 to honor and remember the nearly 3000 Americans that lost their lives on September 11 2001.
Opinion | If someone doesn’t fix this GreeneTrack mess, a federal court will
It should be a fairly easy question for a state agency to answer. Do you plan to tax all similar businesses the same?. Seems reasonable, right? So, why couldn’t the Alabama Department of Revenue do that recently when I called to ask if it planned to impose the same taxes on all electronic bingo casinos as it has placed on GreeneTrack?
