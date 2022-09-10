The Queen is being transported in a bespoke new state hearse, designed in consultation with the late monarch, to allow the public a clear view of her coffin.Queen Elizabeth II was long involved in the plans for the aftermath of her death, known as London Bridge, and had a hand in approving the plans for the ceremonial car.The gleaming vehicle was used for the first time as the Queen’s coffin was taken on its sad and solemn journey from RAF Northolt back home to Buckingham Palace on Tuesday.The hearse features wide windows along the side and back, a see-through glass...

