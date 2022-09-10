ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Teen killed in Orlando shooting, cops say

By David Harris, Orlando Sentinel
Orlando Sentinel
Orlando Sentinel
 3 days ago
Teen killed in Orlando shooting, cops say Orlando Sentinel/TNS

A 17-year-old boy was shot and killed Friday night in a shooting near Lake Mann, according to the Orlando Police Department.

Officers were called about 11 p.m. after a caller heard shots fired and seeing a vehicle parked on Domino Court. When officers arrived, they found the boy laying in the road with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

“The source of the gunfire that struck and killed the victim are unclear at this time and the motive for the shooting is also unclear,” police said.

Anyone with information asked to call Crimeline at 1-800-423-8477.

The Orlando Sentinel is the primary newspaper of Orlando, Florida, and the Central Florida region. It was founded in 1876 and is currently owned by Tribune Publishing Company.

