ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Rory McIlroy poised for ‘sprint finish’ in PGA Championship at Wentworth

By Ewan Murray at Wentworth
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oFIk5_0hqBZep000
Rory McIlroy tees off on the 7th hole.

On a day that many believed would inevitably feel different from the norm Rory McIlroy supplied the sense of familiarity. A 65 means he will begin the third and final round of the PGA Championship one shot off the lead.

The scale of support for McIlroy and the cheers as he pieced together his latest excellent round of 2022 were perfectly typical. As McIlroy walked towards the clubhouse on completion of media duties, giddy autograph hunters chanted his name. In fact, bar a two-minute silence in honour of the Queen and the donning of black ribbons by players, this proved as normal an occasion as onlookers could expect. McIlroy’s pizzazz played a huge part in that. Afterwards he addressed the bigger picture.

“Yesterday was a sad day for Great Britain,” McIlroy said. “The Queen has been such a steadying figure. To give that level of duty with the dignity, the dedication and grace that she had; she was an absolutely incredible woman and over the next few days I think you are going to see her celebrated as such.

“I was very fortunate to meet her a few years ago and she couldn’t have been nicer. It was a wonderful moment for me, I have the picture in my house alongside the MBE which I am very proud of.”

The DP World Tour clearly agonised over the continuation of this event after Friday’s pause. “I thought it was the right decision,” McIlroy said of the resumption. “I don’t think we are disrespecting anyone by playing. Hopefully we are showing our respect and celebrating what an incredible life the Queen had. The atmosphere was brilliant, it really was. It was great.”

The highlight of McIlroy’s round was an eagle at the 4th. Yet par saves at the 13th and 16th could prove just as important by the time this tournament concludes. The 33-year-old feared his drive at the 17th was heading out of bounds before the assistance of some tree branches. “That was a seven that turned into a four,” McIlroy admitted.

He remains on course to add this tour’s order of merit to the FedEx Cup he won in such memorable fashion at East Lake in late August. McIlroy’s 11 under par puts him alongside Thomas Detry and Rafa Cabrera-Bello. Viktor Hovland and Søren Kjeldsen head the field at minus 12.

On a wonderfully congested leaderboard Shane Lowry and Francesco Molinari, a former winner here, stand out at 10 under. Matt Fitzpatrick and Billy Horschel will still fancy their chances from four adrift of the leaders. McIlroy’s suggestion of a “sprint finish” appeared perfectly fair.

Quick Guide

How do I sign up for sport breaking news alerts?

Show

Sergio García is likely to turn heads among DP World Tour members after being filmed at a college football game in the United States as round two was rumbling towards conclusion in Surrey. García shot 76 in round one here and promptly withdrew without giving a reason to tour officials.

There had been no shortage of pre-tournament fuss about García and his fellow LIV rebels performing at Wentworth. The Spaniard’s early exit is therefore unlikely to have gone down well. The DP World Tour offered no comment on García’s situation but the former Masters champion could be subject to sanction if he is perceived to have withdrawn without due cause.

Justin Rose cited a back problem for his removal from the draw sheet. Ryan Fox suffered a knee injury meaning he, like García and Rose, lasted just 18 holes.

Luke Donald, Europe’s Ryder Cup captain and a two-time Wentworth winner, was among those to miss the cut. So, too, did the 2019 champion, Danny Willett.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Jean-Luc Godard chose to end life through assisted dying, lawyer confirms

Jean-Luc Godard, the maverick French-Swiss director who revolutionised post-war cinema in Europe, died by assisted dying, his lawyer has confirmed. The medical report on the death of the 91-year-old director said he had chosen to end his life. He “had recourse to legal assistance in Switzerland for a voluntary departure” because he was “stricken with ‘multiple incapacitating illnesses’”, Godard’s legal council, Patrick Jeanneret, told AFP.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tour Championship#Ryder Cup#Mbe
golfmagic.com

Golf fans STUNNED how one player has been overlooked at the Presidents Cup

While the majority of golf fans consider the 2022 Presidents Cup this month is already over before it has started, there is a sense of shock from many that one particular player in the World's Top 50 has been overlooked in Trevor Immelman's International side. Immelman made his six captain's...
GOLF
golfmagic.com

PGA Tour player secures Fortinet Championship spot with new wife as caddy

Seung Yul-Noh and Aaron Baddeley came through a 6-for-2 playoff at the Monday qualifier to play in the Fortinet Championship, the first event on the PGA Tour's 2023 schedule. Noh's qualification for the season-opening event was extra special as he had his wife on the bag for the first time. Having only been married a matter of months, his wife proved to be a lucky charm at El Macero CC as he joined Baddeley, Taylor Lowe and Alex Lee in this week's field.
GOLF
golfmagic.com

Pro says Cameron Smith won't take his phone calls after LIV blunder

Cameron Percy has opened up on the fallout from dropping Cameron Smith firmly in it when the Australian revealed the World No.2 was signing for the LIV Golf Invitational Series. In an interview with Jamie Hall of Bunkered, the pro has explained that Smith nor Marc Leishman are returning his...
GOLF
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
PGA Championship
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Tiger Woods Back On The Course: Golf World Reacts

The legendary Tiger Woods is back on the golf course this week. On Tuesday, a video of Woods on the range at Liberty National Golf Club surfaced on Twitter. Fans are gushing over Woods' swing. Even at this stage in his career, the 15-time major champion has one of the prettiest swings we'll ever see.
GOLF
The Guardian

My father’s family kept slaves – and he defended it. Acknowledging it matters

My father, a successful lawyer and former aerospace engineer with an Ivy League degree, was an ardent defender of slavery. Throughout my childhood, at the dinner table and the park, and when driving past public housing, he held forth on the superiority of white people and, as he saw it, the inferiority of everyone else. He idolized our ancestors, who enslaved Black people in Mississippi. He would routinely denounce abolition as the meddling of know-nothing northern “bleeding hearts”.
IMMIGRATION
The Guardian

Being a republican in Britain used to be perfectly respectable. So why are people now getting arrested for it?

A woman in Edinburgh was arrested at the weekend for holding a sign that said: “Fuck imperialism, abolish monarchy.” In Oxford, an even milder protest resulted in the arrest of Symon Hill. He emerged from church as the proclamation for King Charles III was being read, and called out: “Who elected him?” There is a question mark over how disruptive that was, in the great scheme of things, but it was enough for the police to arrest and handcuff him, later to de-arrest him on the understanding that he would be questioned in the future. Hill says that, at the time, they told him they were acting under the new Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Act (2022), though they later described it as a potential public order offence.
SOCIETY
The Guardian

Collaborators with Russian forces are fleeing, say Ukrainian officials

Ukrainian citizens accused of collaborating with occupying Russian forces in Kharkiv province and the neighbouring Donbas region are fleeing from recently liberated areas and queueing to cross into Russia at the border, Ukrainian officials have said. “The ‘commandant’s offices’, ‘prosecutor’s offices’, occupiers and gauleiters are leaving,” the governor of Luhansk...
POLITICS
The Guardian

Guess what, women can vote! Is that why even hardline anti-abortion Republicans are backtracking?

Want to know a fun fact about women in the US? They comprise half the population and they’ve got the right to vote. Pissing them off en masse is a risky political move –as Republicans are quickly finding out. A few months ago it looked like Republicans would decimate the Democrats in the midterm elections in November; now they are on much shakier ground. A recent Wall Street Journal poll found that 60% of voters support abortion rights in most or all cases, and that the supreme court overturning Roe v Wade earlier this year is “the single issue most likely to make them vote this November”. In the two weeks after Roe was overturned, the number of people registering to vote increased by 10%, new women voters far outnumbering men.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
The Guardian

The Guardian

441K+
Followers
100K+
Post
198M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy