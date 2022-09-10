Starter unavailable for Clemson against Furman

Clemson has revealed which players won’t be available for today’s game against Furman.

Senior Tyler Davis, a starting defensive tackle, is the only player among the Tigers’ two-deep this week that will not play today for undisclosed reasons. Meanwhile, freshman receiver Adam Randall (ACL recovery) will dress and go through warmups but is not expected to play, Clemson has announced.

Xavier Thomas is also expected to miss his second straight game, though that’s not a surprise. The senior defensive end hasn’t been listed on a depth chart this season as he continues to work his way back from a foot injury he suffered during preseason camp.

Kickoff from Memorial Stadium is set for 3:30 p.m. The game will be televised by the ACC Network.