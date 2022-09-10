ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

Starter unavailable for Clemson against Furman

By Davis Potter
The Clemson Insider
The Clemson Insider
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LMeeg_0hqBZaI600

Clemson has revealed which players won’t be available for today’s game against Furman.

Senior Tyler Davis, a starting defensive tackle, is the only player among the Tigers’ two-deep this week that will not play today for undisclosed reasons. Meanwhile, freshman receiver Adam Randall (ACL recovery) will dress and go through warmups but is not expected to play, Clemson has announced.

Xavier Thomas is also expected to miss his second straight game, though that’s not a surprise. The senior defensive end hasn’t been listed on a depth chart this season as he continues to work his way back from a foot injury he suffered during preseason camp.

Kickoff from Memorial Stadium is set for 3:30 p.m. The game will be televised by the ACC Network.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Clemson Insider

What We Heard: Ruke Orhorhoro

Defensive tackle Ruke Orhorhoro spoke to the media on Monday ahead of Saturday’s game versus Louisiana Tech. After some defensive woes against Furman, Orhorhoro reflected on the impact of that five-day (...)
CLEMSON, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Furman, SC
Greenville, SC
Football
Greenville, SC
Sports
Greenville, SC
College Sports
Clemson, SC
Sports
Clemson, SC
College Sports
City
Greenville, SC
Clemson, SC
Football
City
Clemson, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tyler Davis
Person
Xavier Thomas
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memorial Stadium#American Football#College Football#Tigers#The Acc Network
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Clemson Insider

Bad news for Notre Dame

Bad news for Clemson's marquee non-conference opponent. Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman told reporters Monday that quarterback Tyler Buchner sustained a high-grade AC joint sprain in his non-throwing (...)
CLEMSON, SC
WYFF4.com

Clemson, South Carolina game times for Sept. 24 announced

The South Carolina Gamecocks will host the Charlotte 49ers in a 7:30 pm kick on Sept. 24, the Southeastern Conference announced Monday. The game will be televised on ESPNU. That game will mark the first gridiron battle between the Gamecocks (1-1, 0-1 SEC) and the 49ers (0-3, 0-0 Conference USA).
CLEMSON, SC
The Clemson Insider

The Clemson Insider

10K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The most complete coverage of Clemson athletics and recruiting

 http://TheClemsonInsider.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy