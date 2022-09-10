ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The World Needs Willow's Magic Again in Trailer for Disney+ Sequel Series

By Matt Webb Mitovich
 3 days ago
Willow and his special caliber of magic is sought out by the daughter of someone he remembers well from a previous adventure, in the new trailer for Disney+’s follow-up series to the 1988 movie.

The 1988 film of the same name starred Warwick Davis as the titular Willow Ufgood, a farmer who gets wrapped up in an epic journey to keep a much-sought-after infant girl out of the clutches of the evil Queen Bavmorda. He was joined on his journey by Madmartigan, a fighter played by Val Kilmer ( Top Gun ).

The Disney+ continuation, which has a Wednesday, Nov. 30 release date, takes place 20 years after the events of the film. Its ensemble cast includes Ruby Cruz ( Mare of Easttown ) as Kit, a princess whose twin brother was abducted — and whose mother Willow mentions in the trailer below; Erin Kellyman ( The Falcon and the Winter Soldier ) as Jade, a servant who is on her way to becoming the best young warrior in the kingdom; Ellie Bamber ( The Serpent ) as Dove, a kitchen maid who proves she is the “chosen one”; Amer Chadha-Patel ( The Third Day ) as Boorman, a thief and liar who joins a quest in exchange for getting out of prison; Dempsey Bryk ( Heartland ) and Tony Revolori ( Servant ).

Though Kilmer, who has been battling throat cancer (and in turn only had a brief encore in Top Gun: Maverick ), was unable to film any Willow scenes during COVID, it has been said that Madmartigan figures into the Disney+ series “in a big way.”

