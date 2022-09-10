KSP investigate death of 3 individuals in Johnson County

PAINTSVILLE, Ky. ( FOX 56 ) – Kentucky State Police received a call on Friday regarding a shooting in Paintsville.

KSP officials went to a home on Depot Road regarding the reported shooting.

At the scene, KSP said three individuals were found with life-threatening injuries as a result of suspected foul play. The Johnson County Coroner’s Office pronounced the three individuals dead at the scene.

A person of interest was identified and later taken into custody before being transported to a nearby hospital.

