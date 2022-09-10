IN Lottery
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) _ These Indiana lotteries were drawn Saturday:
Cash 5
05-06-09-22-36
(five, six, nine, twenty-two, thirty-six)
Estimated jackpot: $177,500
Cash4Life
06-23-34-48-52, Cash Ball: 3
(six, twenty-three, thirty-four, forty-eight, fifty-two; Cash Ball: three)
Lotto Plus
05-09-16-24-29-39
(five, nine, sixteen, twenty-four, twenty-nine, thirty-nine)
Quick Draw Midday
03-04-06-07-17-20-21-27-36-43-55-58-60-61-64-65-73-74-79-80, BE: 73
(three, four, six, seven, seventeen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-seven, thirty-six, forty-three, fifty-five, fifty-eight, sixty, sixty-one, sixty-four, sixty-five, seventy-three, seventy-four, seventy-nine, eighty; BE: seventy-three)
Daily Three-Midday
6-3-5, SB: 4
(six, three, five; SB: four)
Daily Three-Evening
9-9-6, SB: 4
(nine, nine, six; SB: four)
Daily Four-Midday
4-7-9-8, SB: 4
(four, seven, nine, eight; SB: four)
Daily Four-Evening
1-4-6-8, SB: 4
(one, four, six, eight; SB: four)
Quick Draw Evening
04-16-21-22-38-39-43-46-49-51-52-54-55-60-62-65-66-70-76-80, BE: 49
(four, sixteen, twenty-one, twenty-two, thirty-eight, thirty-nine, forty-three, forty-six, forty-nine, fifty-one, fifty-two, fifty-four, fifty-five, sixty, sixty-two, sixty-five, sixty-six, seventy, seventy-six, eighty; BE: forty-nine)
Hoosier Lotto
13-15-28-30-39-45
(thirteen, fifteen, twenty-eight, thirty, thirty-nine, forty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $1,000,000
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 231,000,000
Powerball
38-42-56-68-69, Powerball: 4, Power Play: 2
(thirty-eight, forty-two, fifty-six, sixty-eight, sixty-nine; Powerball: four; Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $193,000,000
