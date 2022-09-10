ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Daily Three-Midday’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday afternoon’s drawing of the Indiana Lottery’s “Daily Three-Midday” game were:

6-3-5, SB: 4

(six, three, five; SB: four)

