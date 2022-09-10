RI Lottery
CRANSTON, R.I. (AP) _ These Rhode Island lotteries were drawn Saturday:
Lucky For Life
20-23-29-30-34, Lucky Ball: 15
(twenty, twenty-three, twenty-nine, thirty, thirty-four; Lucky Ball: fifteen)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 231,000,000
Numbers Evening
5-7-1-6
(five, seven, one, six)
Numbers Midday
4-2-1-6
(four, two, one, six)
Powerball
38-42-56-68-69, Powerball: 4, Power Play: 2
(thirty-eight, forty-two, fifty-six, sixty-eight, sixty-nine; Powerball: four; Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $193,000,000
Wild Money
03-06-20-22-27, Extra: 10
(three, six, twenty, twenty-two, twenty-seven; Extra: ten)
Estimated jackpot: $269,000
Comments / 0