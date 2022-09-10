PA Lottery
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) _ These Pennsylvania lotteries were drawn Saturday:
Cash 5
04-13-17-30-40
(four, thirteen, seventeen, thirty, forty)
Estimated jackpot: $350,000
Cash4Life
06-23-34-48-52, Cash Ball: 3
(six, twenty-three, thirty-four, forty-eight, fifty-two; Cash Ball: three)
Match 6 Lotto
01-14-36-39-43-46
(one, fourteen, thirty-six, thirty-nine, forty-three, forty-six)
Estimated jackpot: $590,000
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 231,000,000
Pick 2 Day
4-3, Wild: 3
(four, three; Wild: three)
Pick 2 Evening
0-7, Wild: 7
(zero, seven; Wild: seven)
Pick 3 Day
2-4-3, Wild: 3
(two, four, three; Wild: three)
Pick 3 Evening
0-2-8, Wild: 7
(zero, two, eight; Wild: seven)
Pick 4 Day
3-1-9-6, Wild: 3
(three, one, nine, six; Wild: three)
Pick 4 Evening
3-5-2-9, Wild: 7
(three, five, two, nine; Wild: seven)
Pick 5 Day
3-5-5-4-3, Wild: 3
(three, five, five, four, three; Wild: three)
Pick 5 Evening
3-1-3-9-4, Wild: 7
(three, one, three, nine, four; Wild: seven)
Powerball
38-42-56-68-69, Powerball: 4, Power Play: 2
(thirty-eight, forty-two, fifty-six, sixty-eight, sixty-nine; Powerball: four; Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $193,000,000
Treasure Hunt
01-05-17-19-20
(one, five, seventeen, nineteen, twenty)
Estimated jackpot: $133,000
Comments / 0