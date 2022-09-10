ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Winning numbers drawn in ‘All or Nothing Day’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday afternoon’s drawing of the Texas Lottery’s “All or Nothing Day” game were:

04-05-09-12-15-16-17-18-20-21-22-23

(four, five, nine, twelve, fifteen, sixteen, seventeen, eighteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-three)

ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

