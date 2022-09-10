ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Daily 4 Day’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday afternoon’s drawing of the Texas Lottery’s “Daily 4 Day” game were:

2-4-1-8, FIREBALL: 7

(two, four, one, eight; FIREBALL: seven)

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

TX Lottery

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) _ These Texas lotteries were drawn Wednesday:. (one, two, three, seven, ten, thirteen, fourteen, eighteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-three, twenty-four) (zero, one, four, three; FIREBALL: one) Mega Millions. Estimated jackpot: 256,000,000. Pick 3 Morning. 1-8-2, FIREBALL: 9. (one, eight, two; FIREBALL: nine) Powerball. Estimated jackpot: 206,000,000.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Austin, TX
Lifestyle
City
Austin, TX
The Associated Press

Chargers show no fear against Chiefs in AFC West showdown

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs have taken on an almost unbeatable air in the AFC West over the past six years, not only winning the division each time but losing just six games total against some of their longest-standing rivals. Except when it comes to the Los Angeles Chargers. They’ve showed no fear in splitting their past four meetings with Kansas City, including a win in Arrowhead Stadium last season. And after making a series of offseason moves — like signing Khalil Mack, who had three of their five sacks in their opener against the Raiders — designed to deal with Patrick Mahomes and rest of the Chiefs’ dynamic offense, the Chargers have every reason to be confident about facing the Chiefs again on Thursday night. “They came in last year and beat us,” Mahomes said. “They’re going to be ready to go. They’ve won here. They’re not going to be scared to come in and play. We have to have a better mindset that we have to play well from the start.”
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Associated Press

Flacco to start again for Jets in Week 2 at Browns

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — The New York Jets are sticking with Joe Flacco as their starting quarterback against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday. Coach Robert Saleh announced the decision Wednesday to stay with Flacco this week despite a less than inspired performance by the 37-year-old quarterback and the rest of the offense in a 24-9 loss to Baltimore in the regular-season opener. Flacco, starting for the injured Zach Wilson, was 37 of 59 for 307 yards and one touchdown — in the game’s final minute — with one interception while facing constant pressure from the Ravens. Flacco was sacked three times and hit 11 times behind a shuffled offensive line, and his lack of mobility didn’t help. “There were a lot of things that we as a team could have done to help out a lot during the game, too,” Saleh said. “We’ll give it another run and I think Joe will be a lot better.”
CLEVELAND, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Lottery#The Texas Lottery
The Associated Press

State: Alabama nearly ready with untried execution method

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama could be ready to use a new, untried execution method called nitrogen hypoxia to carry out a death sentence as soon as next week, a state attorney told a federal judge Monday. James Houts, a deputy state attorney general, told U.S. District Judge R. Austin Huffaker Jr. that it is “very likely” the method could be available for the execution of Alan Eugene Miller, currently set for Sept. 22, if the judge blocks the use of lethal injection. Houts said the protocol “is there,” but said the final decision on when to use the new...
ALABAMA STATE
The Associated Press

Alabama must disclose status of nitrogen hypoxia executions

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — A federal judge told Alabama to stop being vague and give a firm answer by Thursday evening on if the prison system is ready to use the untested execution method of nitrogen hypoxia at an execution next week. U.S. District Judge R. Austin Huffaker, Jr. gave the state the deadline to file an affidavit, or declaration, on whether the state could try to execute inmate Alan Miller by nitrogen hypoxia on Sept. 22 if the use of lethal injection is blocked. The order came after the state dangled the possibility during a Monday court hearing of being ready to become the first state to attempt an execution with nitrogen hypoxia. Nitrogen hypoxia is a proposed execution method in which death would be caused by forcing the inmate to breathe only nitrogen, thereby depriving him or her of the oxygen needed to maintain bodily functions. It’s authorized as an execution method in three states — Alabama, Oklahoma and Mississippi — but has never been used. The state provided “vague and imprecise statements regarding the readiness and intent to move forward with an execution on September 22, 2022, by nitrogen hypoxia,” Huffaker said.
ALABAMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Lottery
The Associated Press

Moth outbreak stresses trees in New Mexico forests

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — An insect outbreak is believed to be causing conifer stands in some central New Mexico forests to lose their needles, further stressing trees amid an ongoing drought. Officials with the Cibola National Forest said Wednesday that Douglas fir, white fir and even some ponderosa pine trees are turning brown as the larvae of the tussock moth feeds on the previous year’s needles. The concern, officials said, is that defoliation weakens the trees, making them vulnerable to subsequent attacks by bark beetles that may kill the tree tops or even entire trees. The population of Douglas-Fir tussock moths, which are native defoliators, has been increasing in the Sandia and Manzano mountain ranges just east and south of Albuquerque.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
The Associated Press

Ten injured in partial barn collapse in South Dakota

SUMMIT, S.D. (AP) — Officials in northeastern South Dakota are investigating the partial collapse of a barn that injured ten workers. Grant County Emergency Management says the barn at Blooming Valley Dairy near Summit was under construction when the rafters gave way about 5:30 p.m. Monday. Ten workers were injured and taken by ambulance for medical care in Watertown, Milbank, Webster and Ortonville. Their conditions were not released. The South Dakota Highway Patrol was among agencies responding to the accident.
SUMMIT, SD
The Associated Press

Smoke from California wildfires closes schools in Reno area

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Smoke from wildfires in Northern California has prompted public school officials to close most campuses to in-person instruction Wednesday in the Reno and Sparks area. Washoe County School District officials cited current hazardous air quality, National Weather Service projections and the potential for harm to...
RENO, NV
The Associated Press

5 doctors plead guilty in West Virginia in pain pill scheme

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Five doctors pleaded guilty in a pain pill prescription scheme involving clinics in West Virginia and Virginia, federal prosecutors said Monday. The scheme was tied to the Hope Clinic and involved prescribing oxycodone and other controlled substances that weren’t for legitimate medical purposes from 2010 to 2015. Some prescriptions provided up to seven pills per day, and several Hope locations averaged 65 or more daily customers during a 10-hour workday with only one practitioner working, prosecutors said in a news release. Hope Clinic had offices in Beckley, Beaver, and Charleston, West Virginia, and in Wytheville, Virginia. Four of the physicians each pleaded guilty in federal court in Charleston to a felony count of aiding and abetting obtaining a controlled substance by fraud, the statement said.
CHARLESTON, WV
The Associated Press

Missouri lawmakers start work on proposed tax cuts

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri lawmakers on Wednesday returned to the Capitol for a special session aimed at cutting taxes. Republican Gov. Mike Parson called on lawmakers to cut the top income tax rate from 5.3% to 4.8%. He also wants the GOP-led Legislature to increase the standard deduction by $2,000 for single filers and $4,000 for couples. Parson specified that, based on the limits in his special session call, lawmakers cannot cut income taxes so deeply that the state loses more than $700 million per year in revenue. Parson proposed the special session as an alternative to lawmakers’ planned one-time tax refund, which he vetoed in June.
MISSOURI STATE
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Indiana's abortion ban becomes law Thursday

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — An abortion ban is set to take effect in Indiana, which was the first state to pass one after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June. When the law starts being enforced on Thursday, Indiana will join more than a dozen states with abortion bans, though most were approved before that Supreme Court ruling and took effect once the court threw out the constitutional right to end a pregnancy. West Virginia legislators approved an abortion ban on Tuesday and Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina introduced a bill that would ban abortion nationwide after the 15th week of pregnancy, with rare exceptions, intensifying the ongoing debate inside and outside of the GOP though the proposal has almost no chance of becoming law in the Democratic-held Congress. Abortion rights supporters have filed two lawsuits trying to block Indiana officials from enforcing the ban but no court rulings have been issued yet and all seven of the state’s abortion clinics will lose their licenses to perform the procedure under the new law.
INDIANA STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
521K+
Post
524M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy