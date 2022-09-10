Read full article on original website
wchstv.com
Kanawha commissioners voice opposition to latest Appalachian Power rate hike request
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Kanawha County commissioners are objecting to Appalachian Power company’s latest rate increase request with the state Public Service Commission, with one commissioner saying the repeated requests are “nonsense.”. Commissioners were reacting to an updated request by the power company to the PSC for...
wvpublic.org
Silicon Metals Maker Says Electric Rate Increases Are 'Unsustainable'
Residents and local governments have lined up in opposition to Appalachian Power’s proposed rate increase. Now, at least one large employer has joined them. WVA Manufacturing makes silicon metals at its plant in Alloy, in Fayette County. In a filing with the Public Service Commission, a company official testified...
Metro News
Bumble bee is the newest hurdle for Corridor H development
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — State Highway Officials say the focus to finish Corridor H continues to be hampered by various delay tactics. State Highways Commissioner Jimmy Wriston gave lawmakers an update on the project during interim committee meetings in Charleston this week. According to Wriston, his agency recently had a sit down conversation with the Director of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service along with U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito about the stretch of highway from Parsons to Davis.
Gov. Justice awards over $16.8 million in VOCA grants; funding replenished after federal cuts last year
CHARLESTON, WV – Gov. Jim Justice today approved over $16.8 million in Victims of Crime Act Assistance (VOCA) sub-grant funds to 83 public and private non-profit entities throughout the state. Gov. Justice made the announcement at the West Virginia Child Advocacy Network’s One With Courage Awards Reception in Charleston....
woay.com
West Virginia Department of Veteran’s Assistance announces 7 additional Virtual Access Sites
Huntington, WV (WOAY) – The Huntington Department of Veterans Affairs Regional Office (VARO) and West Virginia Department of Veterans Assistance (WVDA) announce the opening of seven additional Virtual Access Sites (VAS) statewide, including Beckley and Summersville. Virtual Access Sites provide veterans with access to the resources they need to meet virtually with VARO staff.
wchsnetwork.com
Kanawha County Commission establishes fund for Capital Sports Center
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Kanawha County Commission is taking additional steps related to the construction of an indoor sports complex at the Charleston Town Center mall. Commissioners agreed last week to create a new fund for the Capital Sports Center, a project that will entail converting the former Macy’s location and Lee Street parking garage into a facility with basketball courts, an aquatic center and other sports amenities. The project is a joint effort between Kanawha County and the city of Charleston.
Metro News
Staffing vacancies in jails, prisons ‘number one focus’ of Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation officials
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — There are over 1,000 vacancies in the state Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation, Jeff Sandy, the Cabinet Secretary for the state Department of Homeland Security told lawmakers on Monday. Sandy and Brad Douglas, the acting commissioner of the state Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation discussed the...
Mountaineer Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry schedule announced
WEST VIRGINIA ( LOOTPRESS) – The Mountaineer Food Bank has released the upcoming week’s schedule for its Mobile Food Pantry. Stops in Kanawha, Upshur, and other counties will comprise this week’s distribution schedule, which can be seen below. All distributions are scheduled to take place from 11:00am to 12:30pm unless otherwise noted.
lootpress.com
DHHR to Host In-Person Hiring Events for Child Protective Services and Social Service Workers in Logan and Mingo Counties
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS)The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) will host in-person hiring events in Logan and Mingo counties this week. The September 14 event will be held at the Mingo County DHHR Office from 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. at 203 East Third Avenue, Williamson, WV. The September 15 event will be held from 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. at the Logan County DHHR Office, 130 Stratton Street, Logan, WV.
Summers Nursing & Rehabilitation Center debuts new renovations to the public
HINTON, W.Va. (Hinton News) – Residents, staff and community members gathered as Summers Nursing & Rehabilitation Center (NRC) showcased its newly renovated facility at an open house on Thursday, Sept. 8. Summers NRC, located at 198 John Cook Nursing Home Road in Hinton, is part of the American Medical Facilities Management (AMFM) family. The center specializes in skilled nursing, short-term rehabilitation to home, and long-term care services, and provides care for up to 120 residents. The nearly $5-million renovation investment features new flooring, furnishings, art, a larger therapy department, and more. The updates provide a more modern, homelike atmosphere for residents. “This...
5 doctors plead guilty in West Virginia in pain pill scheme
Five doctors pleaded guilty in a pain pill prescription scheme involving clinics in West Virginia and Virginia, federal prosecutors said Monday.,
Metro News
Mobile ambulance simulators unveiled in Charleston
CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Five state-of-the-art mobile ambulance simulators were unveiled during interim meetings Monday at the state Capitol. The vehicles are part of the EMS WV: Answer the Call initiative to increase response capabilities of the Emergency Medical Services (EMS) workforce statewide. State Higher Education Chancellor Dr. Sarah Armstrong...
wcyb.com
DOJ: Drug traffickers who conspired to sell meth in Southwest Virginia sentenced to prison
ABINGDON, Va. (WCYB) — A couple of drug traffickers who conspired with multiple other people to sell methamphetamine in Southwest Virginia were sentenced to prison terms last week in Abingdon, according to the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ). Josh Goodman, 46, of Richlands, Virginia, was sentenced to 9 years...
CASCI to leave Charleston location
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – CASCI, a division of CareFirst Blue Cross BlueShield of Maryland based in Charleston, will leave its Kanawha Boulevard office building by September 30. That is according to a spokeswoman Rebecca Hollamon who says the company will move to a new office location still within Charleston that better aligns with “new standards […]
WSAZ
LST 325 coming to Port of Ashland
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - For more information go to visitaky.com. The LST 325 will be docked September 15th-18th and available for tours from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. To tour the LST 325, it is $15 per adult, $7.50 for youth (6-17), and children 5 and under free (small children will need to be carried, not stroller friendly).
Two local doctors plead guilty to overprescribing opioids
CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS)– Five doctors pleaded guilty in connection with prescription practices at a clinic operating in West Virginia and Virginia. Two of those doctors are from West Virginia. Vernon Stanley, of Fayetteville and Mark Clarkson of Princeton, pleaded guilty, along with three other doctors, to misdemeanor counts of aiding and abetting the misbranding of […]
woay.com
WV Turnpike bridge replacement rescheduled for September 18
Charleston, WV (WOAY) – An Accelerated Bridge Deck Replacement (ABC) project on the West Virginia Turnpike, initially set for Sunday, September 11, will now begin on September 18. Construction crews expect to complete the bridge deck replacement at milepost 51.53 northbound near Pax by October 1. The project will...
Metro News
Doctors enter guilty pleas over HOPE Clinic
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Five doctors have entered guilty pleas related to practices at a pain management clinic with three West Virginia locations and a Wytheville, Virginia office. William Earley, 66, of North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina; 45-year-old Brian Gullett, of Clarksville, Pennsylvania; 88-year-old Roswell Tempest Lowry, of Efland, North...
Metro News
McDowell County man sentenced for arson fraud scheme
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A McDowell County man was sentenced to more than three years in prison for an arson fraud scheme. According to federal officials, 36-year-old Douglas Vineyard, of Welch, bought a home in Bluefield in July 2019 at the direction of 44-year-old Christopher Gross, of Bluefield, Virginia. Vineyard later purchased an insurance policy on the residence.
Kenova Save A Lot reopening after 2021 fire
KENOVA, WV (WOWK) – Renovations are complete at the Save A Lot in Kenova after a fire in 2021, and a grand re-opening has been set for this week. According to store officials, the Save A Lot on 1400 Chestnut Street in Kenova is one of many of the company’s locations to be completely renovated […]
