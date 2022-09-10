ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Logan County, WV

Silicon Metals Maker Says Electric Rate Increases Are 'Unsustainable'

Residents and local governments have lined up in opposition to Appalachian Power’s proposed rate increase. Now, at least one large employer has joined them. WVA Manufacturing makes silicon metals at its plant in Alloy, in Fayette County. In a filing with the Public Service Commission, a company official testified...
Metro News

Bumble bee is the newest hurdle for Corridor H development

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — State Highway Officials say the focus to finish Corridor H continues to be hampered by various delay tactics. State Highways Commissioner Jimmy Wriston gave lawmakers an update on the project during interim committee meetings in Charleston this week. According to Wriston, his agency recently had a sit down conversation with the Director of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service along with U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito about the stretch of highway from Parsons to Davis.
CHARLESTON, WV
woay.com

West Virginia Department of Veteran’s Assistance announces 7 additional Virtual Access Sites

Huntington, WV (WOAY) – The Huntington Department of Veterans Affairs Regional Office (VARO) and West Virginia Department of Veterans Assistance (WVDA) announce the opening of seven additional Virtual Access Sites (VAS) statewide, including Beckley and Summersville. Virtual Access Sites provide veterans with access to the resources they need to meet virtually with VARO staff.
SUMMERSVILLE, WV
wchsnetwork.com

Kanawha County Commission establishes fund for Capital Sports Center

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Kanawha County Commission is taking additional steps related to the construction of an indoor sports complex at the Charleston Town Center mall. Commissioners agreed last week to create a new fund for the Capital Sports Center, a project that will entail converting the former Macy’s location and Lee Street parking garage into a facility with basketball courts, an aquatic center and other sports amenities. The project is a joint effort between Kanawha County and the city of Charleston.
CHARLESTON, WV
Lootpress

Mountaineer Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry schedule announced

WEST VIRGINIA ( LOOTPRESS) – The Mountaineer Food Bank has released the upcoming week’s schedule for its Mobile Food Pantry. Stops in Kanawha, Upshur, and other counties will comprise this week’s distribution schedule, which can be seen below. All distributions are scheduled to take place from 11:00am to 12:30pm unless otherwise noted.
UPSHUR COUNTY, WV
lootpress.com

DHHR to Host In-Person Hiring Events for Child Protective Services and Social Service Workers in Logan and Mingo Counties

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS)The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) will host in-person hiring events in Logan and Mingo counties this week. The September 14 event will be held at the Mingo County DHHR Office from 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. at 203 East Third Avenue, Williamson, WV. The September 15 event will be held from 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. at the Logan County DHHR Office, 130 Stratton Street, Logan, WV.​​
LOGAN COUNTY, WV
Hinton News

Summers Nursing & Rehabilitation Center debuts new renovations to the public

HINTON, W.Va. (Hinton News) – Residents, staff and community members gathered as Summers Nursing & Rehabilitation Center (NRC) showcased its newly renovated facility at an open house on Thursday, Sept. 8. Summers NRC, located at 198 John Cook Nursing Home Road in Hinton, is part of the American Medical Facilities Management (AMFM) family. The center specializes in skilled nursing, short-term rehabilitation to home, and long-term care services, and provides care for up to 120 residents. The nearly $5-million renovation investment features new flooring, furnishings, art, a larger therapy department, and more. The updates provide a more modern, homelike atmosphere for residents. “This...
HINTON, WV
Metro News

Mobile ambulance simulators unveiled in Charleston

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Five state-of-the-art mobile ambulance simulators were unveiled during interim meetings Monday at the state Capitol. The vehicles are part of the EMS WV: Answer the Call initiative to increase response capabilities of the Emergency Medical Services (EMS) workforce statewide. State Higher Education Chancellor Dr. Sarah Armstrong...
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

CASCI to leave Charleston location

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – CASCI, a division of CareFirst Blue Cross BlueShield of Maryland based in Charleston, will leave its Kanawha Boulevard office building by September 30. That is according to a spokeswoman Rebecca Hollamon who says the company will move to a new office location still within Charleston that better aligns with “new standards […]
WSAZ

LST 325 coming to Port of Ashland

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - For more information go to visitaky.com. The LST 325 will be docked September 15th-18th and available for tours from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. To tour the LST 325, it is $15 per adult, $7.50 for youth (6-17), and children 5 and under free (small children will need to be carried, not stroller friendly).
HUNTINGTON, WV
WVNS

Two local doctors plead guilty to overprescribing opioids

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS)– Five doctors pleaded guilty in connection with prescription practices at a clinic operating in West Virginia and Virginia. Two of those doctors are from West Virginia. Vernon Stanley, of Fayetteville and Mark Clarkson of Princeton, pleaded guilty, along with three other doctors, to misdemeanor counts of aiding and abetting the misbranding of […]
CHARLESTON, WV
woay.com

WV Turnpike bridge replacement rescheduled for September 18

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – An Accelerated Bridge Deck Replacement (ABC) project on the West Virginia Turnpike, initially set for Sunday, September 11, will now begin on September 18. Construction crews expect to complete the bridge deck replacement at milepost 51.53 northbound near Pax by October 1. The project will...
PAX, WV
Metro News

Doctors enter guilty pleas over HOPE Clinic

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Five doctors have entered guilty pleas related to practices at a pain management clinic with three West Virginia locations and a Wytheville, Virginia office. William Earley, 66, of North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina; 45-year-old Brian Gullett, of Clarksville, Pennsylvania; 88-year-old Roswell Tempest Lowry, of Efland, North...
WYTHEVILLE, VA
Metro News

McDowell County man sentenced for arson fraud scheme

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A McDowell County man was sentenced to more than three years in prison for an arson fraud scheme. According to federal officials, 36-year-old Douglas Vineyard, of Welch, bought a home in Bluefield in July 2019 at the direction of 44-year-old Christopher Gross, of Bluefield, Virginia. Vineyard later purchased an insurance policy on the residence.
MCDOWELL COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Kenova Save A Lot reopening after 2021 fire

KENOVA, WV (WOWK) – Renovations are complete at the Save A Lot in Kenova after a fire in 2021, and a grand re-opening has been set for this week. According to store officials, the Save A Lot on 1400 Chestnut Street in Kenova is one of many of the company’s locations to be completely renovated […]
KENOVA, WV

