'Anti-racism' professor defends insults against queen after college refused to punish her

By Cami Mondeaux
 3 days ago

A professor who describes herself as "antiracist" defended comments she made after the death of Queen Elizabeth II, criticizing the monarch and wishing “her pain be excruciating.”

Uju Anya, a Carnegie Mellon University professor, became the subject of intense scrutiny after posting a now-deleted tweet on Thursday that she “heard the chief monarch of a thieving raping genocidal empire is finally dying.”

"If anyone expects me to express anything but disdain for the monarch who supervised a government that sponsored the genocide that massacred and displaced half my family and the consequences of which those alive today are still trying to overcome, you can keep wishing upon a star," Anya posted in another tweet on Thursday.

(AP Photo/Alastair Grant, Pool)
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II escorted by British Foreign Secretary William Hague, unseen, tours the Foreign and Commonwealth Office during an official visit which is part of her Jubilee celebrations in London in 2012.


In a follow-up interview with NBC News , Anya pointed to her lineage as a “child of colonization” — her father was born in Nigeria and her mother in Trinidad, but they met in England in the 1950s as colonial subjects sent to university.

"In addition to the colonization on the side of Nigeria, there's also the human enslavement in the Caribbean," she told the outlet. "So there's a direct lineage that I have to not just people who were colonized, but also people who were enslaved by the British."

In another tweet posted on Thursday, Anya insisted she did not wish for the queen to be dead but instead hoped for "an agonizingly painful death like the one she caused for millions of people."

CMU officials later issued a statement in response to Anya’s tweet, noting it does not “condone the offensive and objectionable messages.” However, the university has not punished the professor, emphasizing that “free expression is core to the mission of higher education.”

Anya has faced controversy before over her online statements, and the Foundational Black American organization wrote a petition to remove the professor from the university for using an ethnic slur referring to "cotton pickers" or "wild animals." As of Saturday, the petition has 1,488 signatures.

Frank K
3d ago

….. Will students that take her classes have a advantage when they go for a job interview. Probably not, her position seem to have been put in place just to hire a black person to fill a quota. If she is let go for embarrassing the rest of us no one will notice she is gone.

Marybeth Caporelli
3d ago

She was just a figurehead..she had no power to do what this teacher says...maybe she should go back to school herself and read about the true history of the Royal Family in modern times...free speech is one thing..hate speech is unacceptable..how is she allowed to be so publically vicious and keep her job???? keep your hatred to yourself...let her go...if it was me they would have fired me immediatly..hmmm interesting right??

scumbag
3d ago

She's a miserable person without a heart and also lacking a functional 🧠 brain😀i see karma will visit her soon.😀

