WSU's bachelor's degree in nursing program underway at K-State

Students seeking to earn bachelor’s degrees in nursing now have an option in Manhattan.

Wichita State University’s Bachelor of Science in Nursing program began this semester at the Kansas State University campus in Manhattan with six students in its inaugural class. The program, approved by the Kansas Board of Nursing this past March, allows students to earn a bachelor of science degree in nursing from WSU as they pursue a bachelor of science in another area from K-State. Officials are calling the program a “Pathway to Nursing,” with the two universities working in partnership.