Messy roads, power outages and damage across the DC region due to severe storms
BETHESDA, Md. (FOX 5 DC) - Severe storms continue to sweep through the D.C. region, causing damage and delays. Tornado warnings have been dropped in Fairfax, Prince William, and Charles Counties, but strong storms remain in the region. FOX 5 meteorologist Mike Thomas said that the heavy rainfall is slowly pushing its way northward towards the beltway.
Rainy Sunday across DC region; Thunderstorms possible Monday
There are reasons to be optimistic about today's game at Fedex Field, but there are still a few showers pushing north and east with time. Most folks south/west of D.C. saw about a half inch overnight, mostly from a quick round that moved through between 5 and 7 a.m. ◀︎...
Areas of heavy rain today; Possible Alert for strong storms Monday
WASHINGTON (7News) — Pockets of heavy rain are moving through the DC area early this morning with additional showers in the forecast to start your Sunday. Be sure to take it slow on the roads as ponding will be likely in spots with a half inch or more possible. Showers will continue to be possible into the late morning hours but should taper off around midday. Keep the rain gear handy whether your going out to one of the area 9/11 Remembrance Ceremonies or if you’re going to the Commanders home opener against the Jaguars.
Flood warnings issued for DC area, storms causing damage
Severe storms continue to sweep through the D.C. region, causing damage and delays. Tornado warnings have been dropped in Prince William and Charles Counties, but strong storms remain in the region.
Tornado Warning Issued In Charles County
Extreme weather could be coming to parts of Maryland and Virginia as the region braces for storms and a potential tornado. Heavy rains are expected to fall across the region, with thunderstorms rolling in that are capable of producing a tornado in Northern Virginia and parts of Maryland, according to the National Weather Service.
Tornado warning issued for counties in Northern Virginia
A tornado warning for areas of Northern Virginia has been issued by the National Weather Service.
When could this year’s snowfall hit Virginia?
As the leaves begin to change colors and temperatures across Virginia drop, the chances of snowfall inch ever closer. We looked at Virginia's history to learn more about the commonwealth's hard-to-predict winter behavior.
Joint Base Andrews Air & Space Expo this weekend
Joint Base Andrews in Prince George's county is holding its air and space expo on this Saturday and Sunday.
These Amazing Fall Festivals Are Coming to Northern Virginia
Sept. 23–24 Lovettsville’s Oktoberfest has been an annual delight since 1994, although the town saw celebrations of Oktoberfest as early as 1976. Today, the festival spans two days and includes food trucks serving authentic German food, a ceremonial keg tapping, a 5K race and kids’ fun run followed by a pancake breakfast, and a “Biergarten on the Green,” a Munich-style outdoor beer garden. 6 E. Pennsylvania Ave., Lovettsville.
Report: DC and surrounding areas make best places to retire list
If people are looking for places to retire, D.C. and some of the surrounding areas offer some good options. That’s according to a new report from WalletHub, which compared the “retiree-friendliness” of more than 180 U.S. cities. The rankings were established by looking at the affordability, activities, quality of life and health care in each area.
Good Fall Family Fun: Apples, Corn Mazes, and Pumpkin Patches
Straw bales, flannel, apple cider, and giggles make up the perfect Saturday in the Shenandoah Valley each fall. Families flock to farms hosting pick-your-own harvests, hayrides, livestock petting areas, and seasonal flavors. Others often take the short cut of shopping our farm markets for pre-picked goods and other seasonal delights. If you’re looking to create such memories for your scrapbook, we have a few destinations that will more than meet your expectations.
Coastal flood advisory extended for three Lower Eastern Shore counties
SOMERSET, Md. – A coastal flood advisory is being extended to 7 a.m. on September 11th for parts of the Lower Eastern Shore. Somerset County Emergency Services (SCES) says residents in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways can expect up to one foot of flooding. However, the threat of property damage remains low, according to SCES.
Maryland speed camera enforcement on SB I-95 in Harford County to begin September 19
A traffic alert for those driving on Interstate 95 north of Baltimore: The Maryland Transportation Authority will deploy speed cameras around the Express Toll Lanes project work zone on the southbound side of the highway near MD 152 in Harford County this coming Monday, September 19, 2022. After a warning...
Virginia Dept. of Forestry urges acorn collection
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - With temperatures falling, the Virginia Department of Forestry is looking for your help. In efforts to grow the next generation of trees, VDOF is asking Virginian’s to pick up acorns and drop them off at any of its locations until October 14. VDOF will plant...
Man arrested after causing power outage at Southern Avenue Metro station
WASHINGTON - Police arrested a suspect accused of tampering with power sources at the Southern Avenue Metro station in Southeast, D.C. According to the Metro Transit Police Department, the incident happened around 3:30 p.m. Friday. Police said the suspect tampered with the power at the station causing an outage. As...
This Restaurant Serves The Best Cinnamon Rolls In Maryland
A Baltimore restaurant is being credited for having the best cinnamon rolls in Maryland. Eat This, Not That compiled a list of the best cinnamon rolls in every state which included Spoons as the top choice for Maryland. "For a fluffier rendition of a cinnamon roll, try it in a...
Virginia parents protest critical race theory outside Loudoun County School Board meeting
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. - Parents and community activists gathered outside a Loudoun County School Board meeting on Tuesday to demand "an end to the racist and divisive ideologies being infused into the government schools." Loudoun County has become the nerve center for parental activism in recent years, driving debates over...
One year anniversary of child struck in DC crosswalk
A community is taking action on what marks the one year anniversary since a child was killed in the District after her bicycle rolled into a Northeast D.C. crosswalk as a car was coming. FOX 5’s Stephanie Ramirez reports from Northeast D.C. with that story.
Speed camera to be placed along I-95 in Harford County next week
(WBFF) — The Maryland Transportation Authority says it will install a speed camera along Interstate 95 in Harford County next week. The camera will be installed in the construction zone on the southbound side of I-95 near Maryland Route 152 on September 19, according to MDTA. WATCH | Two...
Change The Way You Think About Maryland
“I hate Maryland.” This is a statement I hear frequently from my clients. As some of you already know, I’m from the great state of South Dakota, so the more I hear remarks like this, the more I need to investigate. I have heard this statement from people with all kinds of different backgrounds, political beliefs, social statuses, etc., making this opinion not particular to one group of people, rather a diverse mix. I am going to look at this sentiment from a purely economic standpoint to illustrate how fortunate we all are to live in Maryland.
