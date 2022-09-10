ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Daily Four-Midday’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday afternoon’s drawing of the Indiana Lottery’s “Daily Four-Midday” game were:

4-7-9-8, SB: 4

(four, seven, nine, eight; SB: four)

