Related
2023 Buick Envision Second Key Fob Under Constraint
Certain examples of the 2023 Buick Envision are currently being delivered to customers with only a single key fob due to ongoing supplier constraints, GM Authority has learned. GM has been producing certain 2023 Buick Envision models with only a single key fob since the compact crossover entered production at...
GM Offering $3,000 Rebate To Chevy Silverado Sold Orders
Chevy Silverado customers who are waiting to receive their new 2022 Chevy Silverado 1500 may be eligible for a substantial $3,000 compensation offer. According to a recent report from CarsDirect, which cites a bulletin sent to dealers, GM is serving up a new Silverado Sold Order Private Offer that includes a $3,000 discount for those customers still waiting on an unfulfilled 2022 Chevy Silverado 1500 order. It appears as though the offer is only available to 2022 Chevy Silverado 1500 customers.
GM Confirmed Chevy Equinox EV Production In Mexico
General Motors chose September 9th – World Electric Car Day – to officially present the all-new 2024 Chevy Equinox EV in New York City, confirming that production of Chevrolet‘s next zero-emission crossover will take place in Mexico. The automaker has announced that the all-new 2024 Chevy Equinox...
Here Is The 2023 Chevy Tahoe RST Performance Edition
Chevy just unveiled a fresh special edition package for the 2023 Chevy Tahoe, offering sporty-minded enthusiasts a number of pursuit-rated upgrades and underhood goodies via the new 2023 Chevy Tahoe RST Performance Edition. Making its formal debut at the 2022 North American International Auto Show, also known as the Detroit...
IN THIS ARTICLE
GM Now Offering Optional Thatcham Wheel Locks
GM customers interested in adding an extra layer of protection to their vehicle’s wheels can now do so with the optional Thatcham wheel locks accessory. The new optional Thatcham wheel locks are offered as an official GM accessory, with Thatcham acting as a certification company that certifies the security level of the locks. Thatcham is based out of the U.K., and serves as a not-for-profit insurer-funded vehicle research center.
GM Mexico Sales Jump 86 Percent In August 2022
GM Mexico sales increased 86 percent to 13,958 units in August 2022 compared to August 2021 results. Sales increased at the Chevrolet, Buick and GMC brands, while decreasing at Cadillac. Brand & Model Sales. Chevrolet sales increased 93.36 percent 13,096 units:. Chevrolet Aveo sales decreased 62.86 percent to 1,415 units.
2023 Corvette Stingray Edge Red Engine Cover No Longer Available
GM Authority learned last week that the 2023 Corvette was no longer available to order with the optional Edge Red painted brake calipers (RPO code H6N) due to a supplier constraint. Now, it’s been revealed the Engine Cover in Edge Red (RPO RCC) is also unavailable on the mid-engine sports car as GM continues to grapple with supplier constraints of various types.
2023 Cadillac XT4 Units Were Built Without Ventilated Seat Blower Motors
Certain 2023 Cadillac XT4 units will be shipped to dealers lacking functional ventilated seats due to ongoing supply constraints. GM Authority learned this week that from the start of 2023 Cadillac XT4 production on June 10th, 2022 through to the September 4th, 2022 production date, certain 2023 Cadillac XT4 compact crossover models were shipped to dealers without ventilated seat cushion blower motors due to a supply constraint. Affected vehicles will have a window sticker with the RPO code 04O indicating it lacks the ventilated blower motors. Buyers will receive a $25 credit in exchange for the feature’s absence and affected units will be eligible for a retrofit at a later date.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
GM Files Patent For Automatic Seat Headrest Activation
GM has filed a patent application for an active head seat restraint system for vehicles. The GM patent filing has been assigned application number US 11,433,792 B2 with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and was published on September 6th, 2022. The patent was originally filed on September 25th, 2019, and lists several Michigan-based engineers as the inventors, including Russell J. Mihm, Venkata Narasimha R. Cherukuvada, and Niki K. Meyers.
Chevrolet YPF Team Ready For Upcoming Argentina TC2000 Race
After leading its category by winning the 2021 season of the main Argentine racing championship with the Chevy Cruze, the Chevrolet YPF Team is ready to compete in the next TC2000 race in Argentina. The Chevrolet team of the TC2000 Argentina championship has just confirmed its participation in the upcoming...
Cadillac XT4 Discount Offers Up To $1,500 Off In September 2022
In September 2022, a Cadillac XT4 discount offers a cash purchase incentive of $500 on the 2022 Cadillac XT4, or $500 off combined with low-interest financing for up to 60 months. Low-interest financing is also available on the 2023 Cadillac XT4. The luxury marque now offers a $1,500 lease incentive...
Custom Shorty C5 Corvette Up For Grabs
The online classic car valuation tool developed by Hagerty indicates a well-kept 1999 Corvette has a valuation of roughly $18,700, but we recently came across a nice example for sale on Facebook marketplace for a measly $11,000. Those readers whose interest has been piqued by that attractive price point should know there’s a rather large catch with this particular C5, however.
The Last Chevy Corvette L88 Ever Built Sells For $631k
After a horrific wreck at the 1955 24 Hours of LeMans endurance race that took the lives of more than 80 people and injured well over 100, U.S. auto manufacturers came under heavy pressure from Congress to curb their racing efforts. In order to avoid government intervention, in June of 1957 the Auto Manufacturers Association passed a ban on auto racing, promotion of racing results, advertising the speed features of competition cars, providing pace cars, or otherwise marketing competition. This would have been crushing for Chevrolet’s fledgling sports car, the Chevy Corvette… that is, if any of the AMA members had bothered to abide by the agreement.
GMC Hummer EV Pickup May Be Exempt From New Luxury Tax In Canada
The GMC Hummer EV Pickup and SUV may be exempt from Canada’s new luxury vehicle tax, which applies to certain luxury and high-priced passenger vehicles. The Select Luxury Items Tax Act that became effective in Canada last week applies a new federal tax on passenger vehicles priced from $100,000 and above. The tax to be paid by the consumer is equivalent to either 20 percent of the amount the vehicle is priced above the $100,000 threshold, or 10 percent of the total value of the vehicle, whichever is lower.
2023 GMC Sierra AT4X AEV Edition: First Live Photos
The 2023 GMC Sierra introduces a number of important updates and changes over the preceding 2022 model year, including the introduction on the new GMC Sierra AT4X AEV Edition, a next-level off-roader boasting several components from American Expedition Vehicles (AEV). Now, we’re taking a closer look at the 2023 GMC Sierra AT4X AEV Edition with the first live photos.
GM’s Cruise To Expand Robotaxi Service To Phoenix and Austin
GM’s autonomous driving technology division, Cruise, has announced that it will expand its robotaxi services to Phoenix, Arizona and Austin, Texas by the end of the 2022 calendar year. Cruise CEO and co-founder Kyle Vogt announced the news via social media yesterday, posting that the Cruise team would go...
2023 Chevy Tahoe And Suburban Adaptive Cruise Control Under Constraint
The 2023 Chevy Tahoe and 2023 Chevy Suburban arrive as the third model year for the fifth-generation nameplate and twelfth-generation nameplate, respectively, introducing a number of important changes and updates compared to the preceding 2022 model-year vehicles. Critically, GM Authority has learned that the adaptive cruise control feature for the 2023 Chevy Tahoe and 2023 Chevy Suburban is currently under constraint.
Lifted 1970 Chevy El Camino Rides On A GM Truck Chassis: Video
The folks behind Holley’s official YouTube channel had the chance to catch up with the owner of a lifted 1970 Chevy El Camino at the recent 19th Annual Holley National Hot Rod Reunion in Bowling Green, Kentucky, who revealed some rather interesting details about the unique build, which he and a friend first started way back in the 1980s.
GM Reducing GMC Hummer EV Ownership Requirement From 12 To 6 Months
Demand for the GMC Hummer EV is running high, and as such, GM is aiming to prevent new owners from quickly reselling their vehicle for a quick profit by limiting warranty transfers until after a set ownership period. Now, GM Authority has learned that GM will reduce this ownership period from 12 months to 6 months.
Chevy Bolt Family Sales Begin To Rebound During Q2 2022
Chevy Bolt sales decreased in the United States and Canada during the second quarter of 2022, while recording 18 deliveries in Mexico. Bolt family sales include the Chevy Bolt EV hatchback and Chevy Bolt EUV crossover. Chevy Bolt Sales – Q2 2022 – United States. Cumulative deliveries of...
