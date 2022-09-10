ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

flagpole.com

Why Rents and Home Prices Have Gotten So High in Athens

Real estate companies and government agencies use a variety of formulas to track the cost of houses, but lately, in Athens and the rest of the country, they all tell the same story: You can’t afford to buy a house. That’s especially true in Athens, if you’re a family...
ATHENS, GA
Red and Black

Athens Vulture Fest seeks to unite community through sustainability

Athens-Clarke County’s Recycling and Waste Reduction Department will host their ninth annual Vulture Festival on Oct. 22 at the Athens-Clarke County Landfill. The event will include food, live animals and activities for the whole family to enjoy with the purpose of educating the community about the importance of vultures and providing an inside look as to what happens to daily trash.
ATHENS, GA
Red and Black

OPINION: Finding friends outside of Greek life

With bid day finishing up and Greek life now in full swing, many freshmen who did not participate in recruitment, or rush, have begun to question their decision not to join a fraternity or sorority. Students who didn’t rush have fixated on their ability to meet new people and establish...
ATHENS, GA
Red and Black

CCSD dedicates space honoring Rev. David Nunnally Sr., Ileane Nunnally

Family, friends and community members gathered at the Clarke County School District administrative building front atrium on Thursday, Sept. 8 to celebrate the dedication of a plaque for Rev. David Nunnally Sr. and Ileane Nesbit Nunnally in the atrium. During the ceremony, their life and legacy was honored. LaKeisha Gantt,...
ATHENS, GA
State
Georgia State
City
Athens, GA
Red and Black

The Athens Frontline: Debunking Monkey Pox

In our season two premiere, health editor and host Alander Rocha sits down with Jeff Hogan, professor of infectious diseases at UGA's Animal Health Research Center, to discuss everything you need to know about the monkeypox virus. Hogan shares his expertise on the monkeypox virus, the vaccine, and whether we can call it an STD or not.
ATHENS, GA
gwinnettforum.com

MYSTERY PHOTO: Here’s a river scene for your discernment

Today we turn to a river scene as the Mystery Photo. Try to identify where this photograph was made, and send your ideas to elliott@brack.net, including your hometown. Throw in a local mystery, and it’s as if our readers are expecting photos from other places, not Gwinnett. The last Mystery Photo was recognized by only two people, one local,
SUWANEE, GA
accesswdun.com

Award-winning chainsaw sculptor makes his home in Habersham County

Four miles from the Habersham County Fairgrounds in Clarkesville is the home of internationally-known chainsaw sculptor Chris Lantz. Lantz, who travels throughout the country to compete and complete commissioned projects, is one of the features of this week’s Chattahoochee Mountain Fair in Clarkesville. As unique as his sculptures may...
HABERSHAM COUNTY, GA
thelaniertimes.com

Gwinnett Implements New Grading Scale

Most people remember the grading scale going A(90-100), B(80-89), C(70-79), D(60-69), and F(0-59). However, the county has changed it. Why would they change it? Could it benefit us?. For the 2022 – 2023 school year Gwinnett County has made several changes. One of the biggest changes being the grading system....
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
Athens
India
Monroe Local News

Carrie Booher set to be new superintendent for SCCS

The Social Circle Board of Education announced Carrie Booher as the sole finalist for the position of superintendent Thursday night. Booher, currently the associate superintendent for Social Circle City Schools, is set to replace outgoing superintendent Robbie Hooker, who is leaving to take the same job for the Oconee County school system.
SOCIAL CIRCLE, GA
WGAU

St. Mary’s CEO leaving Athens for New England

Montez Carter is leaving Athens. The CEO of St Mary’s Health Care System is taking a similar job at a hospital in Hartford Connecticut. Carter, who has been head of the hospital on Baxter Street in Athens since 2017, will begin his new job in New England on October 3.
ATHENS, GA
Red and Black

5 things you may have missed this week

New COVID-19 boosters that target the omicron variants and original strain are now available in Athens-Clarke County. Appointments can be made through the Georgia Department of Public Health and online at certain CVS and Walgreens locations. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices recommend...
ATHENS, GA
northgwinnettvoice.com

Free drive-through meal distribution offered Wednesday at Buford-Sugar Hill library

Gwinnett County Public Library’s Buford-Sugar Hill branch will offer free meal distribution Wednesday, Sept. 14. The program, which has been in place since summer 2022, is a partnership between the library system and Lettum Eat!, a mobile food service that provides free meals to food insecure individuals and families in local communities.
BUFORD, GA
nowhabersham.com

Demorest firefighter loses courageous fight against cancer

Assistant Demorest Fire Chief Jerry Palmer has been in the fire services for decades. He’s faced a lot of tough assignments in his day, but none more heart-rending or challenging than what he now faces. Palmer is planning the funeral of a young firefighter who passed away over the...
DEMOREST, GA
Red and Black

Georgia football gearing up for Spencer Rattler, Gamecocks

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart spoke to the media on Sept. 13, followed by defensive back Javon Bullard and inside linebacker Jamon Dumas-Johnson. The primary topic was the upcoming game against South Carolina, a familiar opponent for the Bulldogs. Preparing for first SEC game. The Bulldogs are playing an SEC...
ATHENS, GA
WXIA 11 Alive

Body of missing Athens woman found near highway in Habersham County

HABERSHAM COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities in Habersham County on Tuesday identified a victim found a day earlier near a car whose vehicle security system generated a missing person alert. According to the Habersham County Sheriff's Office, 59-year-old Deborah Collier of Athens was the victim found down an embankment in...
HABERSHAM COUNTY, GA

