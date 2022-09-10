WATCH: Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers leaves game against Alabama after ugly hit

Texas f reshman phenom quarterback Quinn Ewers took a nasty hit in the Longhorns game against Alabama on Saturday.

The rising star was forced out of the high-profile clash near the end of the first quarter in Austin, Texas . Ewers was taken down by Alabama defender Dallas Turner, who landed on the quarterback and drove him into the ground.

Turner was given a personal foul for the hit. Ewers stayed down on the turf for several moments before he was helped off the field.

Before the injury, the young quarterback was lighting up Alabama's defense, with 9 of 12 passing for 134 yards including a 46-yard throw to Xavier Worthy that set up a touchdown that tied the game at 10-10.

Ewers had been one of the top recruits in the United States after high school, first signing on with Ohio State University before the quarterback transferred to the University of Texas.