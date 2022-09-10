ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Viola Davis Talks Awards Recognition at TIFF: “You Gotta Go Back to Work”

By Mia Galuppo
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bJCZr_0hqBWTWc00

Viola Davis and Gina Prince-Bythewood were in conversation at the TIFF Bell Lightbox the afternoon after the world premiere of their movie The Woman King .

Before talking about the historical epic, which took seven years to get made, Prince-Bythewood discussed how difficult it was to get another project greenlit: her first feature Love and Basketball .

More from The Hollywood Reporter

“It blows me away to this day that this film has endured because of what it took to get it made,” Prince-Bythewood said.

The director went on to talk about having a list of studios and production companies, crossing each off as they passed. “Jodie Foster’s company Egg Pictures was the last. I remember crossing that out,” she said.

The Sundance Institute later called to stage a reading, which led to Spike Lee and New Line finding the film. “The fact that to this day so many men say that Monica [the basketball star played by Sanaa Lathan] is their ideal — that is amazing because I was never anyone’s ideal.”

As for The Woman King , Prince-Bythewood talked about the difficulties in pitching projects led by and centered on Black women. “Ninety-nine percent of the time it is white men sitting across from you and you are trying to convince them your story is worthy,” said Prince-Bythewood. “It is soul-crushing to get ‘no’ after ‘no’ after ‘I don’t get it.'” But, the director asserted, “Putting Black girls and Black women up on screen is absolutely worth the fight.”

The Woman King , which is getting its North American release on Sept. 16, follows the Agojie, an all-female army in the West African Kingdom of Dahomey in the 18th and 19th centuries. The group’s General Nanisca (Davis) must train a new generation of warriors to fight against an encroaching enemy.

The THR review o f the film reads, “energetic performances and technical precision come together to glorious effect in Prince-Bythewood’s rousing action film. It’s a lush, prime piece of entertainment in many respects.”

Positive reviews continue to roll in from TIFF — the movie currently sits at 100 percent on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes — but Davis says she has yet to read them.

The actress did reveal a story from when she used to read comments on social media, during which time she saw some in particular that infuriated her. “I got so pissed, but I knew I couldn’t respond because people would know it was me,” said Davis, who then admitted that she did create a fake social media persona based on her husband Julius Tennon’s nickname. She said, she thought at the time, “‘I am gonna be Lili Washington.’ Lili Washington cussed a couple of people out.”

As for accolades from within the entertainment industry, with the film’s positive reviews, awards analysts are already speculating that The Woman King could bring Davis another Oscar nomination.

Davis, who has a Tony, Emmy and Oscar, talked about what awards mean to her: “The three most important words when you have that trophy in your hand are ‘And now what?’ You gotta go back to work, and I’m sorry you can’t bring that trophy in the room,” said Davis. “If you bring that trophy on the soundstage what you decimate is anyone’s ability to give you a note because, let me just cuss a little bit, your shit can get funky too.”

Davis, who won her Oscar in 2017 with Fences , added, “I think I held it once since then because a friend came to the house and wanted to take a picture with it.”

Best of The Hollywood Reporter

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

Catherine Deneuve in Venice: It Is “Much Better to Be in Europe Than in America If You Are an Actress and Are Older”

French cinema legend Catherine Deneuve was all smiles as she glided into the press conference room of the Venice International Film Festival on Wednesday. Deneuve is being honored in Venice this year with the festival’s Golden Lion award for lifetime achievement.More from The Hollywood Reporter'White Noise' Review: Adam Driver and Noah Baumbach Take a Bold Stab but Don DeLillo's Novel Still Seems UnfilmableVenice Film Festival Kicks Off With Netflix's 'White Noise' and a Message From Ukraine's Volodymyr ZelenskyNoah Baumbach on Getting LCD Soundsystem to Create New Track for 'White Noise': I Told James Murphy to Write a "Catchy, Fun Song About...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Moving On’ Review: Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin Flaunt Their Crack Comic Timing in a Tonally Awkward Paul Weitz Film

After spending seven seasons together effortlessly lobbing one-liners as Grace and Frankie, Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin were well primed to bring their finely honed comic chemistry to a larger canvas, such as the one offered by the new Paul Weitz feature, Moving On. Unfortunately, they can only go so far in distracting from the fundamental tonal issues that never convincingly jibe with the film’s darker-edged themes. Overlooking a blandly generic title that sounds like something Jack Lemmon and Walter Matthau might have taken on back in the ’70s, the revenge-driven satire certainly seemed like the Weitz stuff, coming from a...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘End of the Road’ Review: Queen Latifah and Ludacris Take a Detour in Lackluster Netflix Thriller

When you’re bringing together two outsized personalities like Queen Latifah and Chris ‘Ludacris’ Bridges for a family car trip deep into redneck territory, the least you could try to do is make it a little funny. But the Netflix feature End of the Road plays things more or less straight, eschewing comedy for a run-of-the-mill thriller that winds up being neither original nor particularly thrilling. Directed by TV veteran Millicent Shelton (30 Rock, Black-ish, Jessica Jones and many other shows), the feature heads to familiar places despite focusing on a Black family caught in a dangerous white world of drugs, guns,...
TV SERIES
Variety

Idris Elba Slams ‘Annoying’ Debate Over Black British Actors Taking American Roles: An ‘Unintelligent Argument’

The upcoming Whitney Houston biopic “I Wanna Dance Somebody” stars BAFTA-winning actor Naomi Ackie as the legendary singer, which means the debate over Black British actors taking roles away from American actors is bound to resurface. The debate surged in 2017 after Samuel L. Jackson called out Daniel Kaluuya’s casting in “Get Out,” for which the actor earned an Oscar nomination. “I tend to wonder what that movie would have been with an American brother who really feels that,” Jackson said. In a new interview on “The Shop” (via The Root), Idris Elba railed against the claim that Black British actors take...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jodie Foster
Person
Matty Matheson
Person
Billy Eichner
Person
Viola Davis
Person
Ridley Scott
Person
Lena Dunham
Person
Sanaa Lathan
Person
Lady Gaga
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
Jennifer Lawrence
Distractify

Who Are Idris Elba's Kids? Meet the English Actor's Children

Anyone with 20/20 vision would agree that Idris Elba is one of the sexiest men in Hollywood — all respect to Mrs. Sabrina Dhowre Elba, of course. And since the A-lister was titled People’s Sexiest Man Alive in 2018, fans have long been intrigued by his private life. After all, the English actor was one of Hollywood’s most eligible bachelors in the past.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Love And Basketball#Film Star#The Sundance Institute#New Line
Collider

The Fascinating Story Behind One Of Horror’s Most Disturbing Films, 'Cannibal Holocaust'

When Ruggero Deodato decided to become a filmmaker, the last thing he would have expected was to be charged with murder. Indeed, the last thing the film industry expected was Cannibal Holocaust. At first, just one of many Italian exploitation, or giallo, movies that were cheap, violent, and sexual, it very quickly drew attention in the vein of Andy Warhol: don’t worry about what they print, just measure it in inches. Deodato shortly found himself hauled up in front of an Italian court, accompanied by actors he was accused of murdering, to recreate effects that had convinced people of his guilt. This was just one of many chapters in the strange legacy of his seminal horror Cannibal Holocaust, which would, in one way or another, brand him a legendary degenerate. But in the way only the underground horror scene can, these same controversies would propel him to cult infamy and attract the kind of serious attention that Deodato was seeking all along.
MOVIES
Variety

Eva Mendes on Quitting Acting: ‘I Don’t Really Miss It’

Eva Mendes isn’t looking to return to acting anytime soon after leaving the industry about a decade ago. “I don’t really miss it,” Mendes told me when we caught up at West Hollywood’s Ardor restaurant, where she hosted a brunch to celebrate her new co-ownership of kitchen cleaning product company Skura Style. “I got tired fighting for the good roles,” she said. “There just was a point where I thought, ‘I’m going to create my own opportunities and become a producer on things and create my own material,’ but it just didn’t feel worth it to me.” Not long after, she and partner...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Cinemablend

Nicole Brown Simpson’s Sister Reacts After Chris Rock Cracked A Joke About Her Death On Stage

It’s been months since the 2022 Academy Awards, but the public is still reeling from the wild events from the night. Specifically, when Will Smith walked on stage and slapped Chris Rock on TV shortly before winning the Best Actor award. Folks have largely rallied around Rock in the wake of this incident, but the comic has gotten in some hot water lately over his stand-up, where he made a reference to the death of Nicole Brown Simpson. And now her sister Tanya Brown has reacted after Rock made a connection between The Slap and Simpson’s murder while on stage.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Tiffany Haddish's Sister, Jasmine English, Reveals What the Star Thought of Her Joining 'Claim to Fame' After Elimination (Exclusive)

Tiffany Haddish was "100% supportive" of sister Jasmine English wanting to match wits with other famous family members on Claim to Fame. "Kai" was revealed to be English – the Girls Trip star's sister – on Monday's episode of the ABC reality show that tasks celebrity family members with keeping their own identity secret while discovering their competitors'. After her elimination, English opened up to PopCulture.com about her experience on the show, including Haddish's reaction to her casting.
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Anna Nicole Smith’s daughter, Dannielynn Birkhead, turns 16

Happy birthday, Dannielynn Birkhead! The daughter of Larry Birkhead and the late Anna Nicole Smith turned 16 on Wednesday, receiving a sweet message from her dad on social media. “Sixteen years ago my beautiful baby was born. That’s if you want to feel really old. Many people thought the odds were stacked against you, but maybe that was geared more towards me than you,” Larry, 49, captioned a collage of photos from Dannielynn’s childhood, including pics with Smith, who died in 2007. “Through tragedy, turmoil and a couple of baby tantrums-today you shine bright and are so accomplished,” he added. The proud father went...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Colin Kaepernick and Nessa Diab Welcome a Baby

Activist and professional football player Colin Kaepernick and his longtime girlfriend, radio and TV personality Nessa Diab, are parents. Diab announced Sunday on Instagram that the couple welcomed a baby “a few weeks ago.”More from The Hollywood ReporterColin Kaepernick on Joining Forces With EIF for His Social Justice Program'Kaepernick & America': Film Review | Tribeca 2022Spike Lee to Direct Colin Kaepernick Docuseries for ESPN “[W]e are over the moon with our growing family,” she wrote. “Recovering after delivery has been a journey (more on that later) and honestly I wasn’t going to share anything because this is sooooo personal to us and...
RELATIONSHIPS
Page Six

Anne Heche once ‘warned’ Portia de Rossi about dating Ellen DeGeneres

Anne Heche tried to warn Portia de Rossi about dating Ellen DeGeneres, the late actress revealed in a resurfaced episode of her podcast. The “Six Days Seven Nights” star, who died at age 53 last Friday after sustaining severe injuries when she plowed her car into a house, explained to her co-host, Heather Duffy, that de Rossi thought dating the former talk show host would make her a “poster child” for a gay relationship. “I warned Portia,” she said in a June 2021 episode of “Better Together.” “Portia even asked me about Ellen before she came to my wedding [to Coleman Laffoon],...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles, CA
54K+
Followers
15K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

 https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy