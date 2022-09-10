ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What's next for the UK as Queen Elizabeth II laid to rest

By Via AP news wire
The death of Queen Elizabeth II set in motion a tightly choreographed series of ceremonial and constitutional steps, as Britain undergoes a period of national mourning and enters the reign of King Charles III .

A long-established 10-day plan, code-named Operation London Bridge, covers arrangements for the queen's final journey to London and state funeral. Here is a look at what will happen in the coming days:

Saturday, Sept. 10

— King Charles III met at St. James’s Palace with senior officials known as the Accession Council and was officially proclaimed king. With a trumpet fanfare, an official read the proclamation aloud from a palace balcony. It was also read out in other locations across the U.K.

— At Parliament, new British Prime Minister Liz Truss and senior lawmakers took an oath of allegiance to the new king before holding a day of tributes to the late queen.

__ Prince William and his wife Kate, the Princess of Wales, was joined by Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, to view floral tributes left by the public in honor of Queen Elizabeth II.

— Near Balmoral Castle in Scotland, the queen's three younger children — Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward — and their families read some of the hundreds of floral tributes to the queen.

Sunday, Sept. 11

— The queen's oak coffin will be carried from Balmoral Castle in Scotland by six gamekeepers from her estate and driven to Edinburgh , passing through towns and villages so people can pay their respects along the route. It rests overnight at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in the Scottish capital.

— In London, the king hosts a reception for diplomats from the 14 other Commonwealth countries where he is king.

Monday, Sept. 12

— The queen's coffin, accompanied by the king and queen consort, travels to Edinburgh's St. Giles' Cathedral where it will stay for 24 hours so the public can pay their respects. Members of the royal family will hold a vigil by the coffin in the evening.

— King Charles II and Camilla, the Queen Consort, will visit Parliament to receive condolences from the House of Commons and the House of Lords.

— The royal couple then fly to Edinburgh where they attend a service of remembrance for the queen, visit the Scottish Parliament and meet senior officials.

Tuesday Sept. 13

— The queen's coffin is taken by hearse to Edinburgh Airport. It will be flown by the Royal Air Force to London and taken to Buckingham Palace.

— The king and Camilla visit Northern Ireland, where they meet politicians and faith leaders and attend a service of remembrance at St. Anne's Cathedral.

Wednesday, Sept. 14

— The coffin is transported from Buckingham Palace to Parliament on a gun carriage, with the king and other royals walking behind.

— It is placed in Parliament's medieval Westminster Hall, where the archbishop of Canterbury conducts a short service. The queen will then lie in state for four days, until the morning of her funeral. Members of the public will be able to pay their respects and troops will keep a round-the-clock vigil.

Friday, Sept. 16

— The king and queen consort will visit Wales.

Monday, Sept. 19

— The queen's coffin will be taken from Westminster Hall to nearby Westminster Abbey for a state funeral that begins at 11 a.m. Leaders and dignitaries from around the world are expected to attend. The funeral marks the end of 10 days of national morning, and the day will be a public holiday across the U.K.

Follow AP stories on the death of Queen Elizabeth II at https://apnews.com/hub/queen-elizabeth-ii

