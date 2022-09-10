ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K.

In Pictures: Brothers united in grief for Windsor Castle walkabout

By Independent TV
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OfEJe_0hqBWHB800
The Prince of Wales and the Duke of Sussex (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

The Prince and Princess of Wales were joined by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex on a walkabout at Windsor Castle as their first engagement under their new titles.

Harry and Meghan joined William and Kate in public together for the first time since Commonwealth Day on March 9 2020, as they inspected flowers and balloons before a walkabout at the venue on Saturday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eRfVk_0hqBWHB800
The Princess of Wales, the Prince of Wales and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex walk to meet members of the public at Windsor Castle (Kirsty O’Connor/PA) (PA Wire)

A royal source said the new Prince of Wales asked his brother and his wife to join them in viewing the tributes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zGBlN_0hqBWHB800
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex and the Prince and Princess of Wales, view flowers left by members of the public (Kirsty O’Connor/PA) (PA Wire)

Meanwhile, three of the Queen’s children were seen nodding to members of the public as they walked up to the gates of Balmoral after a prayer service at Crathie Kirk.

The Princess Royal, Duke of York and Earl of Wessex and some of their children stopped to look at the flowers and read tributes, while Princess Eugenie was seen laying a bunch of flowers with the rest of the tributes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19IZlz_0hqBWHB800
From left, Zara Tindall, the Princess Royal and Vice Admiral Timothy Laurence on a walkabout to thank members of the public at Balmoral (Owen Humphreys/PA) (PA Wire)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UScDq_0hqBWHB800
The Duke of York with his arm around Princess Eugenie as they view tributes with Princess Beatrice (Owen Humphreys/PA) (PA Wire)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AP7D0_0hqBWHB800
From left, Princess Eugenie, the Princess Royal, Peter Phillips, Sir Timothy Laurence, Zara Tindall and in front, from left, Princess Beatrice and the Duke of York view the messages and floral tributes left at the castle gates (Owen Humphreys/PA) (PA Wire)

After his Accession Ceremony, the King was driven back to Buckingham Palace for an audience with the Prime Minister, her Cabinet and opposition leaders.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3W6bCI_0hqBWHB800
Crowds gather for the arrival of King Charles III at Buckingham Palace after the Accession Council (Zac Goodwin/PA) (PA Wire)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XwdcO_0hqBWHB800
Charles waved from his car as he returned to the palace after the morning’s ceremony (Zac Goodwin/PA) (PA Wire)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Xzhu1_0hqBWHB800
Prime Minister Liz Truss with the King during an audience with her new Cabinet (Jonathan Brady/PA) (PA Wire)

Well-wishers continued to leave flowers and gifts at royal palaces and parks around the nations on Saturday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Wsbzg_0hqBWHB800
Twins Abigail and Arabella Glen, aged two, from Lisburn, at the gates of Hillsborough Castle, Co Down (Brain Lawless/PA) (PA Wire)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ml65s_0hqBWHB800
A bank of floral tributes in Green Park next to Buckingham Palace (Beresford Hodge/PA) (PA Wire)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HalKm_0hqBWHB800
A child’s card rests among flowers at the gates to Balmoral (Tom Wilkinson/PA) (PA Wire)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bn2Od_0hqBWHB800
Hundreds of people walked to the gates of Balmoral Castle in Scotland (Andrew Milligan/PA) (PA Wire)

Comments / 5

Related
HollywoodLife

Kate Middleton: 1st Photo Of The Princess As She Hides Behind Sunglasses After Queen’s Death

Kate Middleton, 40, was photographed in the U.K. on Friday, September 9, the day after Queen Elizabeth‘s death. Kate, who now goes by the Princess of Wales as her husband Prince William, 40, takes the title of Prince of Wales, left Windsor Castle to pick up her kids at their school. The mother of three wore a black shirt and black sunglasses from behind the wheel of her car.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#British Royal Family#Princess Royal#Princess Of Wales#Balmoral Castle#Royal Palaces#Buckingham Palace#Uk#Crathie Kirk#Cabinet
TheDailyBeast

Harry and William Ate Apart on Night of Queen’s Death, but Bombshell Text Brought Them Together

Royalist is The Daily Beast’s newsletter for all things royal and Royal Family. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Sunday. Ever since a distraught Prince Harry was photographed sweeping into the gates of Balmoral Castle, alone, several hours after the queen had died, and being driven out again at 8:30 a.m. the following morning, similarly alone, to catch a scheduled British Airways flight back to London, the question of what actually happened that night has loomed large.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
U.K.
TheDailyBeast

Prince Andrew, to Everyone’s Surprise Except His Own, Leads Royals in Mourning at Balmoral

Royalist is The Daily Beast’s newsletter for all things royal and Royal Family. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Sunday. Prince Andrew, the queen’s disgraced second son, took a surprise central role in the family’s public mourning rituals at Balmoral, Scotland, Saturday, telling mourners, “We’ve been allowed one day, now we start the process of handing her on.”
U.K.
The Independent

What next for Harry and Meghan after the death of the Queen?

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex plunged the royal family into one of the most challenging periods in modern royal history during the twilight years of the Queen’s reign.The Megxit saga, the rift between Harry and his brother, the Duke of Cambridge, allegations of racism against an unnamed royal and accusations that the institution failed to help a suicidal Meghan left the Windsors in turmoil.Throughout, the Sussexes made efforts to publicly praise the Queen, even naming their daughter Lilibet after her – her family nickname since childhood.In their controversial interview with US talk show host Oprah Winfrey, aired when the...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Queen’s children led by Charles walk behind late monarch’s coffin

King Charles III has led the royal family in a poignant display of respect for the late Queen – walking behind the monarch’s coffin with his siblings.Expressionless and looking straight ahead, Charles was joined by the Princess Royal, Earl of Wessex and Duke of York as they followed the hearse carrying the Queen’s oak coffin.It travelled from the Palace of Holyroodhouse, the sovereign’s official Edinburgh home, to St Giles Cathedral, where a service of thanksgiving for the life of the late monarch will be held before the public pay their respects.Following in a car was the Queen Consort and the...
U.K.
The Independent

Voices: The Queen lying in state has the makings of a disaster to shame the nation

Anyone thinking about attending then lying-in-state for the Queen will need the kind of reserves of physical and mental stamina normally associated with running a marathon or climbing Ben Nevis. There can be very few people who will be able to queue for five miles and for more than a day in order to pay their last respects. And when I say more than a day, I don’t mean a working day of eight hours or even 24 hours – but a full 30 hours. That’s just the latest guesstimate. It could, conceivably, be even longer.Nor is this going...
U.K.
The Independent

The Independent

841K+
Followers
268K+
Post
399M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy